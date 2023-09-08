CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

For many of us, going to the gym is an important part of the week, day or even month -- this is a judgment free zone -- but sometimes life gets in the way. If you don't have the time or energy to fit in a trip to the gym, a few key pieces of home equipment can be the next best thing for your health. You don't need to invest in all the (kettle)bells and whistles either; a home treadmill can make a huge difference all on its own.

"Workouts do not have to be 'hard-core' to be effective and to have a positive impact on your overall health," personal trainer and nutritional specialist Julie Lohre says. "People [can] benefit from incorporating low intensity, joint-friendly workouts like treadmill walking and light jogging into their overall fitness regime."

If you work from home or simply want to get active in your own place, a home treadmill is the way to go. But what happens if you don't have the room for that bulky, expensive model you were eyeing?

That's where under-desk treadmills come in. These are smaller, more compact, and generally more affordable versions of the same thing you might have huffed and puffed on at the gym. These treadmills can typically be stored discretely and used at your leisure -- even, as the name implies, at your desk.

The best under-desk treadmills of 2023



"Walking on an under-desk treadmill while working can help increase daily calorie expenditure," certified personal trainer and studio owner Lauren George says.

If you want to counter some of the time you spend sitting at your home office by walking (or jogging), check out this list of the best under-desk treadmills.

Do you want something super compact that will fit in a closet or slide under your bed? Maybe you want something with extra features like foldout stability arms or a wider than average belt. Whatever your main focus, there's bound to be an under-desk treadmill for you listed below.

Egofit Walker Plus-M1T Egofit

At the top of our list sits the elegant and multifunctional Egofit Walker Plus-M1T treadmill. With its modest size, this under-desk treadmill can follow you anywhere. Home offices, tiny apartments, limited closet space -- you'd be hard-pressed to find somewhere this compact treadmill couldn't be easily stored.

"The Egofit Walker Plus is one of the most compact under-desk treadmills available, with a length of 34.25 inches and width of 16.54 inches," George says. "Its sleek design allows it to be stored under a desk or bed, making it ideal for home or office use."

What makes this treadmill stand out is its combination of features. It has handrails for added support and stability, wireless remote control for easy access, and an incline of up to 5%. It's also quiet and sturdy enough to support up to 242.5 lbs. This treadmill is available for $459 from Egofit.

Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill Goplus

Coming in a close second on our list of worthwhile under-desk treadmills is the Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill. This model is perfect if you want something that can support a casual walk or light jog equally.

"The Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill can be used as both an under-desk treadmill and a traditional [one]," George says. "The handrail on this model can fold down and lock in place if you want the treadmill to fit under a desk or can remain upright for additional balance assistance."

When those handrails are raised, you can reach a running speed of up to 7.5 mph. Otherwise, your top speed is a comfortable jog at up to 2.5 mph when the riser is folded down. This dual functionality is ideal for anyone interested in switching up their cardio from time to time.

For everyone else, this useful treadmill also has a non-slip running belt, accompanying smart app, and Bluetooth speaker. Plus, it's one of the most budget-friendly under-desk treadmills highlighted here. If you shop this treadmill at Amazon and don't miss out on the $25 coupon offer, you can purchase this treadmill for $275.

Best compact design: WalkingPad C2 Mini Foldable Walking Treadmill



WalkingPad C2 Mini Foldable Walking Treadmill WalkingPad

If you want a compact design that outshines the rest, this treadmill by WalkingPad might be just what you need. Small enough to fit under your couch or bed, this foldable treadmill takes up just under .5 sqm when not in use.

When you want to get moving, simply slide this under-desk treadmill out of storage and unfold it 180 degrees and you're good to go. This treadmill makes it easier than ever to walk or jog at home, whether you're working at your standing desk or simply watching TV.

This model comes with a digital monitor that tracks your overall time, speed, steps taken and calories burned. You can check this info out on the accompanying KS Fit app with ease.

Shop this compact home treadmill for the reduced price of $550 from WalkingPad below -- make sure to use coupon code WP8YEARS to take a whopping $100 off. This brings the final price to $450 -- that's almost $150 in savings!

Best wide running surface: Urevo 2-in-1 Under-Desk Treadmill



Urevo 2-in-1 Under-Desk Treadmill Urevo

For a multi-use treadmill with a bit more room and stability, check out the 2-in-1 treadmill by Urevo.

This model works for light walks (with speeds up to 3.8 mph) or more fast-paced runs of speeds up to 7.6 mph -- when the foldable frame is in the upright position.

This particular treadmill comes with a 17-inch wide running belt, which give you a bit more leg room than the average under-desk treadmill. Add in silica gel column support in the base and you have a solid design capable of supporting a decent workout.

Find this model in six different color schemes to match the look and style of your home décor. Originally priced at $360, this wide-width under-desk treadmill is currently going head to head with our most budget-friendly treadmill (listed below) thanks to a $50 coupon available to all Amazon shoppers. Add this treadmill to your home collection for just $290 today.

Best for your budget: Sunny Health and Fitness Slim Walking Pad



Sunny Health and Fitness Slim Walking Pad Sunny Health & Fitness

Treadmills can get pricey -- just look at the top sellers from big brands like NordicTrack or Bowflex -- which is why we had to include this affordable under-desk treadmill by Sunny Health and Fitness.

This treadmill comes with all the features you'd want in a compact, at-home model: flat design for easy storage, a digital monitor for tracking your performance, and a remote control.

It also comes with an active-use detection safety feature, which will pause the running belt after five seconds of no user detection, and a power saver mode that prevents idling for more than ten minutes.

The typical asking price for this fitness-focused treadmill is already budget friendly at $370. However, you can save almost 30% by following the link below -- right now, Amazon has this super convenient treadmill available for just $266!

WalkingPad A1 Pro Under-Desk Treadmill WalkingPad

Another under-desk treadmill that offers an ideal mix of portable and compact is the WalkingPad A1 Pro.

"This treadmill operates quietly, allowing you to work, talk on the phone, attend a Zoom meeting, watch TV, or engage in other activities without significant noise disruption," George says.

If you're a multitasker looking for a treadmill that isn't loud and distracting, this model will let you get up to 3.72 mph without overtaking the sounds of your coworkers on the other side of that Zoom call.

This is also a great low-maintenance pick. The treadmill comes fully assembled right out of the box and features like transportation wheels make it super easy to move. This sits at the top of our list when it comes to hassle-free under-desk treadmills.

The price of this under-desk treadmill by WalkingPad has fluctuated here and there of the last few months. Don't wait for the sale price to go up again -- shop this quiet and compact treadmill for $494 at Amazon today.

Best app with training programs: Rhythm Fun Treadmill



Rhythm Fun Treadmill Rhythm Fun

Shoppers that want something a step or two up from the basics should check out this under-desk treadmill by Rhythm Fun. In addition to useful features like an extendable support bar, this model comes with a large LED display, remote, and workout app.

Not only can you track your performance through the mobile app, but there's also the option to build (and share!) your own custom workout plan through the associated app.

Some other notable features include a smart speed sensor light that changes depending on your speed and a seven-layer elastic running belt for high quality durability and shock absorption.

The Rhythm Fun Treadmill is typically available for $359, but Amazon has an impressive deal waiting for you: a coupon for $100 off! Scoop this convenient treadmill for the low price of $259 below (just make sure to apply that coupon before checking out).

How to choose the absolute best under-desk treadmill

The first thing you should focus on is your goal. Even a small, compact model can be an important long-term investment, so you want to make the right call here. If you work from home and spend a lot of time sitting in front of a computer, you should look for something sturdy that will last.

"Using an under desk treadmill can help reduce sedentary behavior and combat the negative effects of prolonged sitting," George says. Under-desk treadmills make it easy to fit in a decent workout throughout the day.

If your goal is to work up a sweat, prioritize models with multiple running speeds like the Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill. An incline is another feature that will ramp up your results (no pun intended), but not every under-desk treadmill has that feature so shop carefully.

Shock absorption is another feature that may be of importance. Treadmills built for low-impact workouts can help you stay active without putting added strain on your joints.

How we selected the best treadmills for your home office



Our research into the world of under-desk treadmills was fueled by several important factors. In order to shine a light on the best models to add to your bedroom, home office, or living room, we considered the following:

Average customer reviews: When picking the best under-desk treadmills of 2023, we looked for an abundance of positive reviews from satisfied customers to make sure each product is the real deal.

When picking the best under-desk treadmills of 2023, we looked for an abundance of positive reviews from satisfied customers to make sure each product is the real deal. Expert guidance: We talked with several fitness and nutrition experts to ensure we have the full picture for which treadmills are the best for your at-home workouts -- and why.

We talked with several fitness and nutrition experts to ensure we have the full picture for which treadmills are the best for your at-home workouts -- and why. High star ratings: If it has less than a four-star rating from customers, it simply didn't make the list. We highlighted only the best of the best here.

If it has less than a four-star rating from customers, it simply didn't make the list. We highlighted only the best of the best here. Personalized needs: We gravitated toward treadmills that are ideal for a number of needs. Whether you're shopping for something to fuel a healthy workout, something compact and easy to store, or simply a treadmill that doesn't take a huge bite out of your budget, there's an under-desk treadmill for you.

