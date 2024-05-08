Gaza civilians facing dire humanitarian crisis amid Rafah evacuation Israel says it has reopened the Kerem Shalom border crossing, days after the critical aid entry point was closed due to Hamas rocket attack. This comes as Israel has taken control of the Gazan side of the Rafah border crossing and forced Palestinians to evacuate the southern city ahead of a possible full-scale military invasion. All of this is raising concerns that the humanitarian crisis in the enclave could get worse. Tjada D'Oyen McKenna, CEO of humanitarian aid organization Mercy Corps, joined CBS News to discuss the conditions people there are experiencing.