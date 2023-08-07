The best N95 face mask deals available now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are climbing once again. Some of the best ways to protect yourself from coronavirus, per the CDC, is to get vaccinated (and boosted), practice hand hygiene and wear an N95 mask.

Luckily, N95 masks are much more affordable than they used to be. Some N95 masks are selling for less than $1 a pop -- a far cry from the days of N95 mask shortages.

Top N95 mask deals in this article:

3M N95 8210 respirator (20 pack), $9.15 (reduced from $30)

Benehal N95 Mask Particulate Respirators (20 pack), $26 (reduced from $53)

3M Aura N95 respirator (20 pack), $13 (reduced from $20)

Below, find N95 mask deals to take advantage of at Amazon. Also find deals on KF94 masks for children.

The best N95 mask deals

When it comes to combating coronavirus transmission, experts say wearing an N95 mask (along with vaccination and boosting) is your best bet. Here are some of the best N95 deals available right now.

3M N95 8210 respirator (20 pack): $9.15



These 3M masks prevent eyewear fogging and have a foam cushion for maximum comfort on your nose. Find them for less than $1 each.

3M N95 8210 respirator (20 pack), $9.15 (reduced from $30)

Benehal N95 Mask Particulate Respirators (20 pack): $26



These NIOSH-approved masks have four filter layers and feature an adjustable nose clip. The double elastic head straps eliminate pressure on the ears and are meant to make wearing the mask more comfortable.

Benehal N95 Mask Particulate Respirators (20 pack), $26 (reduced from $53)

3M Aura N95 respirator (10 pack): $10

These disposable N95 masks by 3M feature an adjustable nose clip and chin tab, plus a low-profile design that directs air away from the nose panel to reduce eyewear fogging. You'll get the best per-mask price when you buy the 20 pack.

3M Aura N95 respirator (10 pack), $10 (reduced from $21)

3M Aura N95 respirator (20 pack), $13 (reduced from $20)

The best deals on face masks for kids

It's not just adult face masks that are on sale: We found deals on KF94 face masks for kids.

Brookwood Medical kids disposable KF94 face masks (30 pack): $40

Choose from all sorts of kid-friendly prints in this disposable, four-layer face mask. The mask's fish-style design prevents gaping and it won't cling to their mouths. A 10-pack is also available.

Brookwood Medical kids disposable face masks (30 pack), $40 (reduced from $50)

Dr. Puri KF94 masks (20 pack): $25

These masks claim 99% filtration and come in small, medium and large sizes. They're rated 4.4 stars on Amazon.

Dr. Puri KF94 masks (20 pack), $25 after coupon (reduced from $27)

