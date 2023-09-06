Walmart just marked down this gorgeous 24-piece cookware set from The Pioneer Woman

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Our readers can't get enough of The Pioneer Woman's cookware line. CBS Essentials readers love the TV chef's brand for its farmhouse aesthetic, durable cookware, high-quality kitchen accessories and great Walmart prices.

Good news, Pioneer Woman fans. Walmart just dropped another huge rollback on a customer-loved Pioneer Woman cookware set. The 24-piece Frontier Speckle cookware set is just $109 at Walmart right now. It typically retails for $129.

The 24-piece set has everything you need to cook just about anything in the kitchen. The set includes a 1-quart saucepan, a 2.5-quart saucepan with lid, a 5.5-quart dutch oven with lid, a 9.5-inch fry pan, a 12-inch skillet, a 10-inch skillet, four measuring bowls, four measuring spoons, an 8-inch cast iron skillet, two mini au gratins, two silicone sleeves, a nylon spatula and an acacia wood turner and spoon. The must-have set is made with quick-heating aluminum and features a nonstick coating for easy cleaning.

The Pioneer Woman Frontier Speckle cookware set

"This Pioneer Woman 24-piece cookware set is simply gorgeous," a Walmart customer says. "Obviously, functionality is every bit as important as beauty in the kitchen - and this cookware set has that in spades. Each piece feels sturdy and extremely well made."

Choose from three colors.

Why we like The Pioneer Woman 24-piece Frontier Speckle cookware set:

It has earned a 4.5-star rating from Walmart customers.

It offers an incredible value with 24 pieces for just $109.

The pots and pans feature a non-stick coating that makes clean-up quick and easy.

It's a great option for someone just starting to build their kitchen repertoire.

Not quite the right kitchen cookware set for you? Walmart has even more marked down cookware items from the Pioneer woman below. We really like:

You can also tap the button below to shop all of Walmart's Pioneer Woman deals.

