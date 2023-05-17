The best laptop deals at the Discover Samsung Summer Sale: Save up to $750 on the new Samsung Galaxy Book3

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

Samsung is offering tons of deep discounts during the Discover Samsung Summer Sale -- and right now you can score some major savings on Samsung's newest laptops. The Samsung Galaxy Book3 and Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro are some of the best laptops of 2023. Plus, they make perfect graduation gifts for students or an impressive Father's Day gift for Dad.

Keep reading to shop the best laptop deals during the Discover Samsung sale or click the button below to shop all of today's top deals at Samsung.

Best laptop deals at the Discover Samsung sale

Score a great deal on a new laptop for work, college or gaming.

Samsung Galaxy Book3: Save up to $750



Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 offers a sleek design and powerful performance with an Intel Core i7 processor. It offers a long-lasting battery, crisp full HD display and 512 GB of storage. The Samsung Galaxy Book3 is on sale now for $950, with up to $500 in instant trade-in credits. Those that don't take advantage of the trade-in deal can score $100 in Samsung Credits.

Samsung Galaxy Book3, $450 and up with eligible trade-in (reduced from $1,200)

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro: Score a free size upgrade and enhanced trade-in credits



Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro features a 3K AMOLED screen and a lightweight design. It offers powerful performance with an Intel Core i7 processor. It has a battery life of up to 16 hours in the 14-inch model, and 19 hours in the 16-inch version.

Right now, Samsung is offering several deals on the popular laptop. You can get a free size upgrade and score the 16-inch model for the same price as the 14-inch. Plus, by trading in an eligible device, you can score up to $732 in instant trade-in credits. Those not taking advantage of the trade-in promotion will earn a $100 Samsung Credit.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro, $718 and up with trade-in (reduced from $1,450)

Best computer monitor deals at the Discover Samsung sale

Samsung has discounted tons of computer monitors, including top-rated gaming monitors during the Discover Samsung sale. For more options, check out our roundup of the best monitors of 2023.

55" Samsung Odyssey Ark rotating screen: Save $1,000

Samsung

Samsung is offering a rare opportunity to get a top-of-the-line 4K gaming monitor for $1,000 off. The Samsung Odyssey Ark features a 55-inch rotating display with stunning 4K resolution. It offers a one-millisecond response rate (not a misprint!) and 165 HZ refresh rate for gaming. The high-quality curved screen provides a truly immersive gaming experience.

55" Samsung Odyssey Ark rotating screen, $2,000 (reduced from $3,000)

34" Samsung Odyssey ViewFinity curved monitor: $470

Samsung 34" ViewFinity S65UA Curved Monitor

This Samsung Odyssey ViewFinity curved monitor is great for work, gaming or streaming -- and right now, it's on sale for $230 off.

The ultra-wide monitor features a 21:9 aspect ratio, which is great for watching movies, gaming or working on design products. It also features HDR 10 for increased color accuracy.

34" Samsung Odyssey ViewFinity curved monitor, $470 (reduced from $700)

32" Samsung 4k M80 smart computer monitor: $500



Samsung

This Samsung smart monitor is designed for streaming on popular streaming services and sites such as Netflix, Amazon Prime video, YouTube and more. It provides an interface similar to many smart TVs, with a central hub where users can access all of the popular streaming services along with content recommendations. It offers a 4K display for crisp, vivid viewing. The monitor also comes with a wireless remote.

32" Samsung 4k M80 smart computer monitor, $500 (reduced from $700)

27" Samsung Odyssey G65B curved gaming monitor: $550

Samsung

The Samsung Odyssey G65B monitor features QHD resolution, a one-millisecond response time and a 240 Hz refresh rate. It also features Nvidia G-Sync compatibility to eliminate choppiness, screen lag and image tears. The monitor offers a flexible gaming experience with adjustable screen positioning and an ultra-wide aspect ratio setting.

27" Samsung Odyssey G65B curved gaming monitor, $550 (reduced from $700)

49" Samsung Odyssey curved gaming monitor: $1,400

Samsung

Looking for a truly immersive gaming experience? Take a look at this super-wide, curved monitor. The Samsung Odyssey G9 features a QLED display, one-millisecond response rate and 240 Hz refresh rate. With a huge screen and great specs, this is one of the best gaming monitor options on the market.

49" Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor, $1,100 (reduced from $1,500)

Related content from CBS Essentials