Best monitors of 2023

In the market for a new computer monitor in 2023? Find the best computer monitor for your needs, including top-rated monitors from Samsung, Dell, ASUS, LG and more.

Best computer monitor for gaming: 49" Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 4K gaming monitor, $1,676 (reduced from $2,300)

Best computer monitor for work: 27" Dell Video Conferencing computer monitor, $380

Best computer monitor for photo editing: Apple Studio Display monitor, $1,950

Finding the right computer monitor can be quite a challenge. How do you know which one will meet your needs for gaming, work or streaming? We've simplified the process by doing the research for you and finding the top computer monitors for you based on your planned use for the monitor. We've included monitors across a variety of brands and budgets to help you find the best option.

Best computer monitors for gaming

If you're an avid PC gamer, one of these top-rated gaming monitors will likely be the best computer monitor for you.

32" Asus TUF gaming curved monitor

The Asus TUF curved gaming monitor is on sale right now on Amazon for nearly 10 percent off list price. It boasts a 1080p HD display, 1-millisecond response time and a 144 Hz refresh rate. The monitor provides high-quality visuals with enhanced details in dark areas of a game.

32" Asus TUF gaming curved monitor, $259

28" Samsung Odyssey G70A 4K gaming computer monitor

The Samsung Odyssey G70A monitor features 4K UHD resolution, a one-millisecond response time, and a 144 Hz refresh rate. It also features Nvidia G-Sync compatibility to eliminate choppiness, screen lag and image tears. The monitor offers a flexible gaming experience with adjustable screen positioning and an ultra-wide aspect ratio setting.

28" Samsung Odyssey G70A 4K gaming computer monitor, $736 (reduced from $800)

49" Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 4K gaming monitor

Looking for a truly immersive gaming experience? Take a look at this super-wide, curved monitor. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 features a 4K mini-LED display, one-millisecond response rate and 240 Hz refresh rate. With a huge screen and great specs, this is one of the best gaming monitor options on the market.

49" Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 4K gaming monitor, $1,676 (reduced from $2,300)

27" Asus ROG Strix gaming monitor

This Asus ROG computer monitor is optimized for serious gamers. It offers a 170 Hz refresh rate, 1 millisecond response rate and a full HD display. The monitor currently has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon with reviewers praising the picture quality and fast response time.

27" ASUS Republic of Gamers Strix gaming monitor, $240

32" LG Ultragear QHD adjustable gaming monitor



This adjustable monitor from LG features an almost-borderless QHD display (2,560 x 1,440 pixels), one-millisecond response time and 165 Hz refresh rate. The monitor can tilt, pivot and adjust to the best height and angle for gaming.

32" LG Ultragear QHD adjustable gaming monitor, $468 (reduced from $600)

Best computer monitors for work

Explore the best computer monitors for work. We've compiled a variety of options to fit different needs and careers.

21.5" HP P22va computer monitor: $100

This is a great, budget-friendly computer monitor to add to your home office. It has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon with over 25,000 reviews. It features a 1080p display with anti-glare coating. It has a display resolution of 1920 x 1080 Pixels and a 3000:1 contrast ratio. At only $100, it's a an accessible work monitor for people starting their first work-from-home job or small business.

21.5" HP P22va computer monitor, $100 (reduced from $150)

32" LG full HD computer monitor: $200

This LG computer monitor offers a larger screen with full HD display. One unique feature of this monitor is its screen split option. This allows you to split the screen to viewing work on multiple items. It's great for working on projects that involve a lot of copying and pasting between documents or references online research. This monitor currently has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon with the picture quality and split screen function being highly praised by reviewers.

32" LG full HD computer monitor, $200

24" Koorui business computer monitor

This is another great budget option for business use. The Kooru business monitor offers a full HD 1080p display. It is has a flicker-free display, blue light filter and adjustable tilting screen for improved comfort. This helps you limit eye and neck strain when working on the computer all day.

24" Koorui business computer monitor, $96 (reduced from $122)

27" Dell Video Conferencing computer monitor

This monitor was designed with the needs of remote workers in mind. It has a high-quality built-In camera, noise-canceling dual microphones and USB-C connectivity for clear video conferencing. It's a great monitor for work-from-home employees that spend a lot of time on Zoom or Skype meeting with clients or colleagues.

27" Dell Video Conferencing computer monitor, $380

Best computer monitors for streaming movies or shows

If you primarily use your computer monitor for streaming your favorite shows, movies or YouTube content, then you'll want a monitor with great picture quality and sound. Most people prefer 4K displays for streaming. Here are some of the best options for you.

32" Samsung 4k M8 smart computer monitor

This Samsung smart monitor is designed for streaming on popular streaming services and sites like Netflix, Amazon Prime video, YouTube and more. It provides an interface similar to many Smart TVs with a central hub where users can access all of the popular streaming services along with content recommendations. It offers a 4K display for an ideal viewing experience. The monitor also comes with a wireless remote.

32" Samsung 4k M8 smart computer monitor, $523 ($700)

27" Dell UltraSharp ultra-thin bezel computer monitor

This monitor offers a great balance of features for both streaming and productivity. The Dell UltraSharp monitor has a 4K display with wide-color coverage and high-pixel density so that you can see all of the colors and details in your favorite shows. It also includes Dell Display Manager to help you easily arrange your apps and open items with multitasking views when working on projects. The monitor is also fully adjustable.

27" Dell UltraSharp ultra-thin bezel computer monitor, $555

Best computer monitors for photo editing and graphic design

Check out the best monitors for creatives below.

ASUS ProArt display monitor

Designed for creative professionals, the ProArt Display OLED display offers lifelike, detailed visuals. The monitor will offer exceptional colors, thanks to true 10-bit color depth. It also supports multiple HDR formats and ASUS ProArt Hardware Calibration technology for enhanced color accuracy.

The latest models will not be released until later this year, but you can get the first ASUS ProArt OLED monitor now. This model was introduced in the fall of last year.

ASUS ProArt display monitor, $289 (reduced from $319)

Apple Studio Display monitor

The Apple Studio Display monitor offers an immersive 27-inch 5K Retina display with 600 nits of brightness, support for one billion colors and P3 wide color. It offers peak brightness and color accuracy for graphic design or photo editing. It also offers an adjustable tilt stand.

Apple Studio Display monitor, $1,950

How to choose the best monitor for you

Not sure how to choose the best monitor for your needs? Check out our buying guide below to learn more about what to look for in a monitor.

Intended Use

It's important to choose a monitor that is designed for your intended primary use. A standard work monitor is a great budget-friendly option if you're just trying to handle some emails or use Microsoft Office at home, but it likely won't perform well for photo editing, graphic design work or competitive gaming. Those activities will be best served by a more premium monitor with stronger color accuracy and processing power. If you're looking for the best gaming monitor, you'll also want to aim for a one-millisecond or faster response time.

Screen size

What size monitor do you really need? 24 inches to 27 inches is the smallest most people will buy. Some gamers or designers prefer larger monitors. Like with TVs, the screen size is a matter of preference, budget and the space available in your room or office.

Display resolution

As you are shopping for a new monitor, you might see terms like HD, UHD, FHD and 4K thrown around. But what do all of these really mean in terms of use? Basic high definition (HD) LED monitors are fine for day-to-day office or school use. Full high definition (FHD) has a resolution of 1920 by 1080 p, and ultra HD (UHD) has a resolution of 3840 by 2160p. This essentially means that there are more pixels per inch on the monitor, and thus, greater detail can be shown. Higher resolutions are better for watching movies or gaming on your computer monitor. 4K is the best resolution, but not everyone needs a 4K monitor, and they can be a bit pricey. However, it might be worth the investment if your monitor will be used for professional design work or competitive gaming.

