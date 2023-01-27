The best laptops for 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple

If you're shopping for a new laptop in 2023, it can be hard to sort through all of the options. To help, we've compiled a list of the best laptops of 2023 across different categories, budgets and need. Explore this guide to find the laptop that is right for you.

Top products in this article

Best Samsung laptop: 15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro (i7 processor), $1,300

Best Apple MacBook: 14.2" Apple 2023 MacBook Pro with M2 chip (10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU), $1,950

Best Chromebook for college students: 11.6" Samsung Chromebook 4 (Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB RAM), $190 (reduced from $250)

Laptops are an essential part of our day-to-day life. Many people opt solely for a laptop rather than a desktop these days due to their portability and functionality. There are a ton of laptops to choose from, including gaming laptops, Apple laptops, Windows laptops and affordable laptops for college students. To help you pick the right laptop for your needs, we've compiled the top options across each category.

Keep reading to explore the best laptops of 2023.

Best Samsung laptops in 2023

Samsung offers several great laptop options, including premium laptops and some of the best affordable laptops for college students.

15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro (Intel Core i7)

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro includes 16 GB of memory and 512 GB storage. This lightweight laptop features a powerful Intel Core i7 processor inside. It's a portable, premium laptop that is the perfect computer for work, school or web browsing.

15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro (i7 processor), $1,300

15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 (Intel Core i7)



Samsung

Give them the power and features of the Samsung Galaxy Book2 combined with the convenience of a tablet. The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 has a 360-degree hinge that flips the device between laptop mode and tablet mode. It also has a AMOLED touchscreen, an Intel Core i7 processor and Samsung's longest-lasting battery.

15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 (8GB RAM, 512GB), $950 and up (reduced from $1,450)

Best Apple laptops in 2023



Apple MacBooks are one of the most popular laptops for both students and professionals. Check out the latest models below, which feature Apple's new M2 chip. The M2 chip provides even faster performance and better battery life over the prior model, the Apple M1 chip.

Apple MacBook Pro with M2 chip (2023 model)

Amazon

If you're looking for the latest model or the best macbook for photo and video editing, look no further. The new 2023 MacBook Pro features Apple's latest M2 processor chip for faster performance and improved processing capabilities. It also offers an improved 18-hour battery life and an improved camera.

The Apple MacBook Pro M2 is available in two screen sizes: 14.2 inches and 16.2 inches. The screen features Apple's Liquid Retina XDR display.

Buyers also have a number of choices when it comes to specs. There are two versions of the M2 chip to choose from: M2 Pro and M2 Max. M2 Pro has up to 12 CPU, up to 19 GPU and up to 32 GB of memory. M2 Max has 12 CPU, up to 38 GPU and up to 96 GB of memory. This is not only one of the best laptops of 2023, but also one of the newest as it came out in January 2023.

14.2" Apple 2023 MacBook Pro with M2 chip (10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU), $1,950

16.2" Apple 2023 MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip (12‑core CPU and 19‑core GPU), $2,449

Apple Macbook Air (2022)

Amazon

The latest model of the Macbook Air also features the M2 chip. This is an upgraded version of the MacBook Air M1 that supports faster processing with a next-generation 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. The Apple MacBook Air M2 features a 13.6-inch Retina Display screen and improved HD camera.

Apple Macbook Air (2022), $1,099 (reduced from $1,200)

Best gaming laptops in 2023

If you play video games, it's worth investing in a gaming laptop. Find the best gaming laptop for you below.

15.6" Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop

Lenovo

This top-rated gaming laptop from Lenovo is one of the best overall value gaming laptops. It features a 10th Generation Intel® Core i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. It includes 8GB of RAM and 256 GB SSD.

15.6" Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop, $1,314 (reduced from $2,040)

15.6" Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop

Best Buy

The Acer Predator Helios 300 features a fast 12th generation Core i7 processor and a NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics card. The laptop offers a 3ms overdrive response time and a 165 hz refresh rate for high-performance gaming.

15.6" Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop, $1,300 (reduced from $1,500)

17.3" Asus TUF F17 gaming laptop

Amazon

This 17.3-inch gaming laptop features a Intel Core i5 processor and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. The laptop is built with self-cleaning dual fans with anti-dust technology to prevent laptop overheating. It also features a RGB backlit keyboard. This is one of the best gaming laptops under $1,500. Asus also has several great gaming accessories in it's Asus ROG gaming line to pair with the laptop for optimum gameplay.

One verified buyer on Amazon called this the best laptop they've ever owned: "I now am a major fan of Asus. This laptop is so fast almost as much as my PC build which has an i7-10700K and 3060ti. If you['re] looking for an affordable deal and good investment that performs well for most games plus browsing, look no further. "

17.3" Asus TUF F17 gaming laptop, $845 (reduced from $900)

15.6" Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop, $748

Acer via Amazon

You can get this 4.5-star-rated, 15.6-inch laptop from Acer right now on Amazon for less than $750 -- that's more than 10 percent off the machine's already budget-friendly list price. The Nitro 5 features an Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of memory, and tech that boosts fan speed when your gaming heats up.

15.6" Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop, $748 (reduced from $840)

Best Windows laptops in 2023

Explore the best windows laptops of 2023 if you prefer a Windows-based laptop.

13" Microsoft Surface Pro X

Amazon

The ultra-slim Microsoft Surface Pro X is a compact yet powerful laptop with a reasonable price tag. The Surface Pro X is built with a 13-inch screen with a virtually end-to-end display. It offers Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity. It is powered by Microsoft's new custom SQ1 processor for high-powered laptop performance in an ultra-thin, tablet-like device.

13" Microsoft Surface Pro X, $770 (reduced from $889)

13" Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Amazon

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is the latest model in the lineup and another great windows laptop option. It is the first Microsoft Surface device built on the Intel Evo platform, providing improved graphics, performance and battery life.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ can operate as a laptop or tablet for work, streaming, creating digital art and more. It runs on Windows 11 and a powerful Intel Core processor. It features a USB-A port, USB-C port, headphone jack, and a dedicated charging port for flexible connectivity.

13" Microsoft Surface Pro 8, $829 (reduced from $1,200)

14.4" Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio

Amazon

The Microsoft Surface Studio is the most powerful surface laptop. The surface laptop studio features a Quad-core powered 11th Gen Intel Core processor, 512 GB SSD and 16 GB RAM.

14.4" Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio, $1,299 (reduced from $1,600)

10.5" Microsoft Surface Go 3 touchscreen

Amazon

The Surface Go 3 is a portable, yet powerful device that can be used as a tablet or laptop. The device features an Intel Pentium Gold processor, 4 GB of RAM and an 11-hour battery life.

You may want to consider adding on a compatible wireless keyboard ($34) to enjoy full laptop functionality.

Microsoft Surface Go 3, $400

Asus Zenbook 14

Amazon

The Zenbook Pro 14 features ScreenPad Plus, a 12.7-inch full-width secondary OLED touchscreen. It's a great windows laptops for multi-tasking or creating due to the ability to extend the screen or split windows and apps on both displays. This also makes it one of the best windows laptop for photo and video editing.

Asus Zebook 14, $1,849 (reduced from $2,000)

The best laptops for college students

College students need portable, reliable laptops at a reasonable cost. Chromebooks are a popular choice for students for this reason. Check out our top picks for the best laptops for college students in 2023.

11.6" Samsung Chromebook 4 (Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB RAM)

Amazon

Are you hard on your laptops? This thin, light and powerful MacBook alternative for Windows users boasts military-grade durability.

This model features a 11.6-inch display, lightning-fast Wi-Fi connection speeds and up to 12 hours of battery life. It even features Google-supported, voice-based assistance.

11.6" Samsung Chromebook 4 (Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB RAM), $190 (reduced from $250)

14" Lenovo ThinkPad E14

Lenovo

The Lenovo ThinkPad E14 is an excellent choice for college students that want a more premium laptop. The ThinkPad E14 runs on Windows 11 Pro. It features Dolby Audio, a 1080p HD camera, and 8 GB of memory. The ThinkPad also includes biometric sign-on with fingerprint or facial recognition.

14" Lenovo ThinkPad E14, $1,589

11" Lenovo Flex 3i 2-in-1 Chromebook

Lenovo

Consider the Lenovo Flex 3i Chromebook that doubles as a touchscreen tablet. The Chromebook features natural finger-touch navigation, multicore processing, a built-in 720p webcam with microphone, a 4 GB system memory and a 32 GB eMMC flash memory.

Lenovo Flex 3i 2-in-1 Chromebook, $114 and up

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen (32 GB)

Amazon

This HP Chromebook features 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, an 11.6-inch touchscreen and a fantastic price.

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen, $123 (reduced from $260)

Laptop buying FAQs

Not sure how to choose the best laptop for your needs and budget? Check out our laptop buying guide below to find answers to common laptop buying question.

Should I buy a MacBook or a windows laptop?

If you're an Apple user, a MacBook laptop is a great choice. Apple MacBook laptops seamlessly sync with your existing devices like Apple iPhones or iPads so that your iMessage conversations, photos and more carry over between devices.

For non-Apple users, it depends on your budget, planned usage and interface preferences. It's a good idea to check out the latest Window and Mac OS interfaces. Like the iPhone vs Android debate, it often comes down to your own personal preference on the interface. Though an Apple MacBook will generally cost you well over a $1,000 and there are solid windows laptop options for under $1,000, so keep that in mind as well.

What is a good price for a laptop?

How much the right laptop for you will cost varies based on your preferred operating system and what you plan to use the laptop for. A standard Windows productivity laptop may be available in the $700-$1,000 range. Chromebooks, one of the best laptop options for college students, can be purchased for as low as $200.

On the other hand, if you're looking for the laptop that is best for gaming or creating, you'll need to splurge a bit more. Apple MacBooks are popular laptops for photo and video editing. Gaming laptops are generally Windows-based and have specs such as speedy processors and higher refresh rates to provide smoother gameplay. Expect to pay more for a MacBook or a specialized gaming laptop.

How much storage and memory does your laptop need?

Users that just plan to use their laptops for email and web browsing may only need 4-8 GB of RAM and around 256 GB of storage. However, gamers, video editors, and those that frequently download large files will need more. Creatives and gamers may want 512 GB to 1 TB of storage and 8-16GB of RAM.

Related content from CBS Essentials