The best home and appliance deals during Walmart+ Weekend
Walmart+ Weekend, a Prime Day-like sale exclusively for Walmart+ members, starts today, Thursday, June 2, at 3 p.m. EDT (12 p.m. PDT). If you're in the market for Roomba robot vacuums, Keurig coffee makers, KitchenAid mixers and other new home goods and kitchen appliances, you're in luck: there are plenty on deep discount during the four-day, Walmart+ Weekend sale, which runs through Sunday, June 5.
Walmart+ exclusive robot vacuum deal: iRobot Roomba i1+
Walmart+ exclusive air fryer deal: Gourmia 8 quart digital air fryer
Walmart+ exclusive KitchenAid deal: KitchenAid Professional 600 stand mixer
Not a Walmart+ member? Then now is the time to sign up. It costs $12.95 per month, or $98 per year. There's a free 30-day trial available, but note that you need to be a paid Walmart+ member to score the deals during Walmart+ Weekend.
Walmart+ membership (1 year), $98
Below is a list of the best home and appliance deals we think you'll see during Walmart+ Weekend. Check back here after the event starts to see all the sale prices.
Above all, be sure to shop soon, as the sale ends at 7 p.m. EDT (4 p.m. PDT) on Sunday, June 5.
iRobot Roomba i1+
This Wi-Fi-connected, self-emptying robot vacuum can be scheduled to clean via voice command and smartphone app. Its brushes flex to adjust to different floor types, and it uses floor-tracking sensors to vacuum rooms in neat rows.
The Roomba i1+ can clean for 60 days before you need to empty the clean base.
Keurig K-Compact
This tiny, simple Keurig brews 6-, 8- and 10-ounce cups of coffee, tea, hot cocoa, iced beverages and more. It's a perfect fit for a smaller kitchen or dorm room. Regularly offered at $89, it'll be marked down $40 during Walmart+ Weekend.
Gourmia digital air fryer (8 quart)
This 8-quart air fryer has 12 one-touch cooking functions, including air fry, bake and dehydrate. It has a touchscreen, and a preheat option.
Normally $99, we've been told this air fryer will go for $59 during Walmart+ Weekend.
Gourmia 8 quart digital air fryer
KitchenAid Professional 600 stand mixer
This stand mixer boasts 10 speeds, and works with more than 10 attachments. It comes with a 6-quart stainless steel bowl, a flat beater, a spiral dough hook and a wire whip. Choose from three colors.
KitchenAid Professional 600 stand mixer
Aicook juicer and extractor
This stainless-steel, three-speed juicer fits whole fruits and vegetables to make delicious, fresh juices with no chopping required.
Einfach platform bed frame
This bed frame, with a square-stitched headboard in a linen-inspired fabric, comes in two colors and two sizes. You can use a box spring with it if you'd like.
Einfach platform queen bed frame
Bed Bug Blocker zip-up mattress protector
This mattress protector comes in six mattress sizes. It promises to protect your mattress from bed bugs, dust mites, and other allergens. It's also stain- and water-resistant.
Bed Bug Blocker all-in-one waterproof zip-up mattress protector
