The best home and appliance deals during Walmart+ Weekend

Walmart+ Weekend, a Prime Day-like sale exclusively for Walmart+ members, starts today, Thursday, June 2, at 3 p.m. EDT (12 p.m. PDT). If you're in the market for Roomba robot vacuums, Keurig coffee makers, KitchenAid mixers and other new home goods and kitchen appliances, you're in luck: there are plenty on deep discount during the four-day, Walmart+ Weekend sale, which runs through Sunday, June 5.

Top products in this article:

Walmart+ exclusive robot vacuum deal: iRobot Roomba i1+

Walmart+ exclusive air fryer deal: Gourmia 8 quart digital air fryer

Walmart+ exclusive KitchenAid deal: KitchenAid Professional 600 stand mixer

Below is a list of the best home and appliance deals we think you'll see during Walmart+ Weekend. Check back here after the event starts to see all the sale prices.

Above all, be sure to shop soon, as the sale ends at 7 p.m. EDT (4 p.m. PDT) on Sunday, June 5.

iRobot Roomba i1+

This Wi-Fi-connected, self-emptying robot vacuum can be scheduled to clean via voice command and smartphone app. Its brushes flex to adjust to different floor types, and it uses floor-tracking sensors to vacuum rooms in neat rows.

The Roomba i1+ can clean for 60 days before you need to empty the clean base.

iRobot Roomba i1+

Keurig K-Compact

This tiny, simple Keurig brews 6-, 8- and 10-ounce cups of coffee, tea, hot cocoa, iced beverages and more. It's a perfect fit for a smaller kitchen or dorm room. Regularly offered at $89, it'll be marked down $40 during Walmart+ Weekend.

Keurig K-Compact coffee maker

Gourmia digital air fryer (8 quart)

This 8-quart air fryer has 12 one-touch cooking functions, including air fry, bake and dehydrate. It has a touchscreen, and a preheat option.

Normally $99, we've been told this air fryer will go for $59 during Walmart+ Weekend.

Gourmia 8 quart digital air fryer

KitchenAid Professional 600 stand mixer

This stand mixer boasts 10 speeds, and works with more than 10 attachments. It comes with a 6-quart stainless steel bowl, a flat beater, a spiral dough hook and a wire whip. Choose from three colors.

KitchenAid Professional 600 stand mixer

Aicook juicer and extractor

This stainless-steel, three-speed juicer fits whole fruits and vegetables to make delicious, fresh juices with no chopping required.

Aicook juicer and extractor

Einfach platform bed frame

This bed frame, with a square-stitched headboard in a linen-inspired fabric, comes in two colors and two sizes. You can use a box spring with it if you'd like.

Einfach platform queen bed frame

Bed Bug Blocker zip-up mattress protector

This mattress protector comes in six mattress sizes. It promises to protect your mattress from bed bugs, dust mites, and other allergens. It's also stain- and water-resistant.

Bed Bug Blocker all-in-one waterproof zip-up mattress protector

