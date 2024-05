Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," May 12, 2024 This week on "Face the Nation," Secretary of State Antony Blinken joins Margaret Brennan as America's relationship with Israel faces a serious stress test this week, with a new U.S. report that says it is "reasonable to assess" that Israel violated international law in its war with Hamas. Plus, a story about how a group of special operations veterans helped a fellow service member's family get their mother out of war-torn Gaza.