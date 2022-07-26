The best futons on Amazon, Wayfair and Walmart, plus futon deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you need a place for guests to sleep in your college apartment, or you just need a low-profile bedding option for a small space, having a futon comes in handy. We found a number of top-rated futons online, available in a variety of styles, that you can have delivered straight to your home.

The terms sofa bed, sleeper sofa and futon are often used interchangeably on retailer sites, but a futon is typically a sofa that folds straight down into a bed. You sleep on the seat and the backrest of the sofa.

Below, the best futons from Amazon, Wayfair and Walmart. Price points vary, but most are quite affordable -- many are on sale now. You or your guest can rest easy on these top-reviewed futons with special features like split backs, side pockets and more.

Better Homes & Gardens Porter fabric tufted firm futon

Walmart

Choose from five colors in this firm futon that comes in velvet or linen fabrics. Its back cushions are button tufted. This futon pushes down to become a bed, and has a split back in case one person wants to lounge and the other wants to sit upright.

Better Homes & Gardens 44" Porter fabric tufted firm futon, $349 (reduced from $395)

Mercury Row Angus twin wide tufted back convertible sofa

Wayfair

Choose from six linen or velvet fabric colors in this futon with toss pillows from Wayfair. It seats three and folds down to make a twin bed.

Mercury Row 71.6" Angus twin wide tufted back convertible sofa, $345 (reduced from $640)

Zipcode Design Algona twin wide tufted back convertible sofa

Wayfair

This midcentury-style futon comes in two linen-blend fabric colors. Lay it flat to turn it into a twin bed. It even has pockets on each side for remotes, phones and magazines.

Zipcode Design 68.9'' Algona twin wide tufted back convertible sofa, $266 (reduced from $340)

Wade Logan Pancoast stainless steel daybed

Wayfair

This daybed has a stainless steel frame. You can use it as a sofa, lounger and bed. It makes a great piece of furniture for a dorm room, too: You can store it flat under a bed when it's not in use. Find this futon in two colors.

Wade Logan 39.37" Pancoast stainless steel daybed, $263

Esteves square arm sofa

Wayfair

Choose from gray or beige in this affordable, contemporary sofa from Hashtag Home, available on Wayfair. It folds down into a bed.

"It was exactly what I needed for my small studio apartment," reviewer Euphrasia says. "I like that the backrest can be lowered halfway for a reclining feel."

Hashtag Home Esteves 77.75" square arm sofa, $410 (reduced from $436)

Queer Eye Liam futon

Walmart

This green velvet futon from Queer Eye passes as a standard couch. Measuring 79 inches long and 33 inches deep, it easily converts between sitting, lounging and sleeping positions.

Queer Eye Liam 79" futon, $383

Memory foam futon

Amazon

This uber-affordable memory foam futon has a split back, allowing for each person to have a different seating configuration. This contemporary blue futon simply folds down into a bed.

"I can put one side flat for my dog," an Amazon reviewer says. "I love it. It's comfortable and soft."

72" memory foam futon, $110 (reduced from $281)

