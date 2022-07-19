The best home DNA testing kits: 23andMe, AncestryDNA, more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Want to know more about your heritage and family origins? Consider taking an at-home DNA test to learn more about your ancestry, genetics and health. Keep reading to find the best home DNA testing kits for you, your family and even your pets.

Home DNA testing kits have grown popular over the last several years. These kits typically require a painless cheek swab or saliva sample. Mail your sample to a lab and get a report with your DNA results. The most affordable DNA tests are focused on ancestry. For an added fee, you can find DNA tests that include disease predisposition and carrier status to help you learn about genetic factors that could impact you and your family's health.

DNA testing is a great way to learn more about your own background. It's also a fun family activity that will help you understand your heritage. We've even found DNA tests for pets.

We've compiled the best and top-rated home DNA testing kits for you below.

Best home DNA testing kits

Check out the top home DNA testing kits available on Amazon, according to user reviews.

23andMe ancestry + traits DNA test

23andMe is one of the most popular home DNA testing brands. The brand is named after the 23 pairs of chromosomes that make up your DNA. After collecting your saliva sample for the test and mailing it in, you should have results in five to six weeks. The results include more than 80 personalized reports that provide insights on your ancestry, genetic traits and family origins.

23andMe ancestry + traits DNA test, $99

23andMe ancestry + health DNA test

If you want to learn about your health in addition to your ancestry, check out this test from 23andMe. With this test, you can get more than 150 reports on your ancestry and genetic health information. These reports include your predisposition to Type 2 diabetes, late-onset Alzheimer's disease and celiac disease, and your carrier status for more than 40 illnesses, including cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia and Tay-Sachs disease.

23andMe ancestry + health DNA test, $199

AncestryDNA genetic ethnicity test

The AncestryDNA genetic test is an at-home test connected to the popular website Ancestry.com. You collect a saliva sample to mail back to a testing lab. Results take approximately six to eight weeks and include information on ethnicity, including historical insights on your family's ancestry.

AncestryDNA genetic ethnicity test, $99

MyHeritage DNA testing kit

The MyHeritage DNA testing kit can be completed with a simple cheek swab. Once the sample has been sent in and tested, customers receive a breakdown of their DNA results with information on their ethnicities, family origins and genetic matches. MyHeritage tests for 42 ethnicities and claims it can pinpoint your origins among 2,114 geographic regions.

MyHeritage DNA testing kit, $89

TellmeGen advanced DNA test

This advanced DNA kit tests for ancestry, wellness, personal traits, hereditary diseases, predisposition to complex diseases and pharmacological compatibility. Results take four to six weeks and include more than 400 reports that will be regularly updated at no extra charge.

TellmeGen advanced DNA test, after coupon $127 (reduced from $149)

Best home DNA testing kits for pets

Your pup doesn't have to be left out of the fun. Get testing kits for the whole family by adding a dog home-DNA kit.

Embark breed identification DNA test for dogs

If you have a rescue pup, then you'll definitely want to checkout the Embark breed identification kit. Send your dog's saliva to the Embark labs and learn more about your dog's breed and genetic makeup. Knowing your dog's breed or mix of breeds can provide important insights into behaviors, care needs and possible health concerns.

Embark breed identification DNA test for dogs, $99 (reduced from $109)

Embark breed and health DNA test for dogs

Get even more data with the Embark breed and health testing kit. The test results includes more than 210 reports on health risks, genetic conditions, and actionable insights on how to care for your dog based on your results.

Embark breed and health DNA test for dogs, $139 (reduced from $199)

Basepaws cat DNA test

Curious about your cat's genetic makeup? Use this home DNA test to find the breed of your cat and obtain a health and dental report that includes test results for 115 health and trait markers.

Basepaws cat DNA test, $109 after coupon (reduced from $129)

