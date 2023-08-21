These best-selling, staff-loved leggings are on sale for just $23 on Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

These CBS Essentials staff-loved leggings are on sale now at Amazon for 23% off. Grab a pair for as low as $23. But hurry -- this deal won't last.

CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose raves about Colorfulkoala's Lululemon Align-lookalike leggings (and they're Essentials bestsellers). "These leggings are just as soft (if not softer) than my Lululemon pants. Plus, they're opaque no matter what color you get and they pass the squat test," she says.

CBS Essentials writer Kaylyn McKenna is also a fan: "These leggings are so flattering and incredibly high quality for the price point. I own a lot of pricey activewear, and these Colorfulkoala leggings still stand out as one of my most comfortable pairs of leggings."

The full-length high-waisted option, which comes in 21 colorways, is currently on sale for 23% off. These leggings have a seamless waistband with a hidden pocket. Prices vary by size and color.

More top-rated leggings on Amazon

Are the above Colorfulkoala leggings not quite right for you? Amazon has a wide range of top-rated leggings available, some of which are also on sale now. Check out our top picks below.

Amazon

Colorfulkoala's 7/8-length style with pockets isn't currently on sale, but still offers a great value. Choose from 36 colors and prints in these buttery soft leggings with a comfortable seamless waistband.

Colorfulkoala high-waisted yoga pants 7/8 length, $25 and up

Amazon

Choose from four colors and two lengths in these high-waisted biker shorts that come in standard and plus sizes. These biker shorts have two pockets and are made of a moisture-wicking material. Made of 75% nylon and 25% spandex. Rated 4.4 stars on Amazon.

Amazon

Try out the cross-waist legging trend with these leggings that come in a range of colors, inseams, and in standard or plus sizes, offering you an ideal fit. They have a hidden waistband pocket and are moisture-wicking. Rated 4.4 stars on Amazon.

Amazon

This seamless matching workout set is breathable and made with quick-drying 100% nylon fabric. The bra top has removable padding and the high-waisted bike shorts provide some tummy control. Rated 4.2 stars on Amazon.

"I have worn these many times since I bought them and I LOVE them! They are very comfortable, flattering, and are not see through when you bend over," a reviewer raved. "They are really great and I will buy in more colors!"

Available in 15 colors. Prices vary based on size and color.

Amazon

These high-waisted Sketchers leggings come in 24 colors and in standard and plus sizes. Made with 88% nylon and 12% spandex, they have a cotton-like feel and an exterior side pocket. Rated 4.5 stars on Amazon.

Amazon

These high-waisted yoga pants with pockets come in 33 colors and prints, and in standard and plus sizes. Their waistbands offer tummy control and they're moisture-wicking. Made of 77% polyester, 23% spandex. Rated 4.6 stars on Amazon.

Amazon

These men's yoga joggers have a drawstring closure and two side pockets, plus one back pocket. They're made of 88% cotton and 12% spandex and come in seven colors. Rated 4.3 stars on Amazon.

Related content from CBS Essentials