The best deals at the Samsung Labor Day sale

Samsung

Samsung's Labor Day sale is on now. The tech brand has slashed the prices of several bestselling items, including Samsung's "The Frame" smart TV and many of its most popular washers and dryers. If you've been eyeing a smart refrigerator, a smart TV or a washer and dryer duo -- now is definitely the time to stop and look at Samsung's amazing Labor Day deals.

Labor Day is known for its sales. During the long weekend, many brands offer deals on remaining summer inventory, as well as early sale prices on fall and winter merchandise. Right now, you can score a wide variety of deals on must-have Samsung tech for your kitchen, laundry room, living room and office. We've selected our sale favorites but you can also shop the entire sale via the button below.

Best TV deals at the Samsung Labor Day sale

Save on top-rated TVs including the CBS Essentials reader-loved "The Frame" smart TV.

Samsung

Samsung's "The Frame" smart TV is designed to resemble art. Its bezel features a customizable picture frame, so when the TV is hung on your wall, it can look like a piece of artwork. Plus, when you're not watching programming, the TV automatically displays either famous works of art (that you preselect) or your favorite digital photos. In other words, you never have to have an unattractive black rectangle hanging in your space. Because of this TV's unique design that makes it look like a piece of decor, "The Frame" has become the most popular TV with CBS Essentials readers.

To make artwork displayed on the screen look more realistic, "The Frame" uses a non-glare matte display. This also allows the TV shows or movies you're watching to look detailed with life-like colors. "The Frame's" slim one-inch design boasts a QLED display capable of showcasing 4K resolution video, HDR support, and Quantum Dot technology for over a billion colors.

When you purchase "The Frame," you can choose from a handful of bezel colors and styles, so when hung on the wall in your home, it will match the existing decor. Like all of Samsung's smart TV's, this one relies on the Tizen operating system which gives you access to all popular streaming services and networks.

Why we like Samsung's "The Frame" smart TV:

When displaying artwork, the TV's auto-rotating wall mount allows the screen to be rotated 90 degrees so it can showcase artwork in portrait mode when appropriate.

Using the TV's integrated motion sensor, you can set up "The Frame" to turn itself off when a room is empty, but immediately power on (and display artwork or photos) when someone enters the room.

Display your favorite digital photos or video clips on "The Frame" by transferring the content to the TV (from a computer or mobile device) using a USB flash drive.

Samsung

The Samsung S900C OLED Series 9 is a great fit for living rooms and can also be a perfect centerpiece for smaller home theater setups. Along with seeing accurate and dramatic colors, whatever you're watching will be enhanced and look more life-like thanks to AI upscaling. And with a maximum brightness of 726 units, you'll be able to see a clear picture even if the room is brightly lit. You will enjoy high-end sound thanks to Dolby Atmos support and Samsung's object tracking sound feature.

Why we like the Samsung S90C OLED TV:

Its smart TV functionality is powered by Samsung's Tizen operating system.

The included TV voice remote is solar powered and does not require batteries.

For gamers, the TV's Game Motion Plus feature is able to boost the TV's refresh rate up to 144Hz for compatible PC games.

You get plenty of built-in ports, along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

The display provides top-notch reflection handling and a wide viewing angle.

Samsung 75-Inch Neo QLED 8K QN900C Samsung

It's true there's basically zero native 8K programming you can watch. However, this QLED television from Samsung is somewhat ahead of its time in that its integrated AI-upscaling automatically upgrades 4K resolution (or lower) content to near 8K quality. And it does a really impressive job doing this. Thus, you're able to see more detail than ever before when watching your favorite shows, movies or sporting events.

What distinguishes this 8K resolution TV from 4K models is its 7,680 by 4,320 pixel resolution, delivering 100% color volume through Samsung's Quantum Dot and Neo Quantum HDR 8K+ technology. You also get close to glare-free viewing, so no matter where someone is sitting within the room, they'll see a clear picture (even from an angle).









Why we like the Samsung Neo 8K TV:

The TV is equipped with superior 8K resolution with powerful, AI-based upscaling which upgrades lower resolution content (including 4K programming) to as close to 8K as possible.

You can experience exceptional brightness, contrast and overall picture quality when watching upscaled 4K programming.

It offers a really impressive selection of features for console and PC gamers, including Samsung Gaming Hub, ALLM and FreeSync Premium Pro support.

For compatible games, the TV's refresh rate can be boosted to 144Hz.

Best appliance deals at the Samsung Labor Day sale

Save on washers and dryers, refrigerators, vacuums and more now during the Samsung Labor Day sale.

Samsung

This electric dryer does the work of two machines at once. This Samsung appliance combines a conventional large-capacity dryer with a delicate dryer and allows you to dry everyday clothing and delicates at the same time or independently.

The 4.7-star-rated laundry appliance uses AI power to learn and recommend your favorite drying cycles and displays them first for quick access. It can dry a full load of laundry in just 30 minutes.

Get it now for 35% off. It's on sale for $1,299 (regularly $1,999).

Why we like this electric dryer:

This 7.5-cubic-foot dryer is one of the largest dryers Samsung has to offer.



It's equipped with smart technology including AI.



It features a a unique drying rack for delicate items.



Samsung

The fingerprint-resistant appliance features Samsung's fastest burner ever (3600 W). The five-burner cooktop includes dual- and triple-ring burners for cooking with different-sized pots and pans.

This gas cooktop and electric oven duo is fully Wi-Fi-connected and voice-enabled. Use your phone to monitor your cooktop and set and adjust the cook time and temperature of your oven through Samsung's SmartThings app.

This 4.5-star-rated range is on sale now for $1,499 (regularly $2,371).

What we like about this electric range:

This smart range features Samsung's fastest burner ever, plus it can be remotely monitored via your smart device.



Samsung's Bespoke line also lets you customize the appearance of your kitchen.



Color coordinate this electric range with all your Samsung appliances. Choose from five colors.



