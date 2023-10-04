Watch CBS News

Sneak peek: Who Wanted Nicki Lenway Dead?

A crime scene investigator is gunned down in broad daylight. The harrowing scene is captured on surveillance video. Who pulled the trigger? "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports Saturday, Oct. 7 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
