The best deals at Best Buy in June can save you hundreds on tech and more

If you want to upgrade your home tech or knock out some seasonal shopping, June is a great time to scoop up the savings on everything from tablets to appliances.

Right now at Best Buy, you'll find deep discounts on big-screen smart TVs, headphones, smart grills and more. Whether you need a powerful new computer for work or play, want to upgrade your kitchen with the latest innovations, or simply want to treat yourself to new tech toys, this roundup offers some great deals you can take advantage of right now.

10 best deals at Best Buy for June

Grab a new TV, treat yourself to a new tablet, and snag other tech during Best Buy's summer kick-off sale.

85" Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90C smart TV: $2,400 ($200 off)

This 85-inch 4K smart TV is a favorite of Best Buy shoppers. It uses Quantum mini-LED backlighting for incredibly detailed contrast between deep blacks and vibrant colors. The result is a fantastic-looking picture.

Powered by a neural quantum processor, this TV can upscale content to near-4K quality in real time using AI. You'll enjoy an immersive viewing experience with anti-glare screen technology, ultra-wide viewing angles, and Object Tracking Sound+ audio. The TV also supports Dolby Atmos surround sound.

For a limited time, Best Buy has slashed $200 off the price, letting you grab this massive, feature-packed Samsung smart TV for just $2,400.

Beats Studio Pro: $250 ($100 off)



Have a serious audio lover in your life? Give them the gift of great headphones with the Beats Studio Pro. These headphones wrap you up in rich, immersive audio with adaptive noise canceling to block out distractions.

It doesn't hurt that they sound great, too. You can expect crisp highs, velvety mids, and deep lows for an impressive and immersive overall listening experience. The soft over-ear cushions are great for longer listening sessions. These headphones come in several colors.

With super simple controls and great connectivity across devices, these headphones make listening a pleasure. And you can get them on sale at Best Buy right now for just $250, a savings of $100 off their normal price.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen): $190 (save $60)



Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are currently the top-of-the-line wireless earbuds in Apple's lineup. This is the model we recommend the most highly because they integrate more features that enable the earbuds to produce significantly better sound quality and overall performance.

With these earbuds, you get access to in-demand features like adaptive audio, active noise cancellation, a transparency mode, a conversation awareness feature and onboard touch controls. The dust, sweat and waterproof rating of the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) has been enhanced to IP54, which makes them a bit more durable for those looking for earbuds for the gym.

The most impressive feature added to this AirPods model is the active noise cancellation. This feature does a really good job drowning out (and often eliminating) ambient noise, even when you're not listening to audio. When you are listening to music or audio that supports it, the ANC works in conjunction with the spatial audio (with dynamic head tracking) feature to deliver lossless audio with ultra-low latency. As a result, the audio quality these earbuds produce is far more immersive, robust, and lifelike.

Samsung 83" Class S90C OLED smart TV: $3,500 (save $500)

The Samsung S90C is a higher-end OLED smart TV that comes in a variety of sizes, including a massive 83-inch version that provides a theater-like experience at home. This TV features wide-angle viewing, so the people watching don't need to be sitting directly in front of the screen to enjoy a clear and bright picture.

And speaking of clear views, whatever action you're watching will appear smooth and fluid, with life-like and accurate colors thanks to the TV's 120Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+ and HLG. Like all Samsung smart TVs, this one runs using the Tizen operating system, which makes it easy to access any streaming content from the services you subscribe to.

For a limited time, Best Buy has slashed the price of this popular TV by $500, so you'll pay just $3,500. It has an average user rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Best Buy's website.

Alienware M16 R2 (2024) gaming laptop: $1,550 (save $300)

It's easy to spend thousands of dollars on a high-end gaming laptop if you're a serious gamer. But for casual to moderate gamers, this Alienware M16 R2 is a great option. It features a 16-inch LED display with a lightning-quick 240Hz refresh rate and 2,560 x 1,600 pixel resolution. It runs using an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 1 processor with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU.

The computer is nicely configured with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. And right now, you can save $300 and purchase this gaming laptop for just $1,550. However, at the time of purchase, you can upgrade the display size to 18 inches, as well as the CPU, GPU, RAM and SSD storage capacity.

For wireless connectivity, the M16 R2 supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth. The computer also comes equipped with stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos sound. It weighs in at 5.75 pounds and offers an aluminum casing. As you'd expect from a gaming laptop, you also get a keyboard with customizable RGB lighting. Now that it's on sale at Best Buy, the M16 R2 is a really good deal at just $1,550.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i 2-in-1 laptop: $1,800 (save $200)

Ideal for almost all laptop users, this Lenovo computer offers a 13.3-inch OLED display with the right combination of CPU, GPU and storage. But Lenovo has taken the concept of a high-end display a giant step forward. The Yoga Book 9i offers two 13.3-inch OLED touchscreens and a detachable keyboard. This gives you more functionality and on-screen real estate than a typical 2-in-1 laptop or a traditional one.

With two displays, you can run two apps at the same time; a single app on both screens; or reposition the screens to face in opposite directions -- a great option for presentations. What we love most about this laptop is its innovative design that improves functionality.

And what's even more remarkable is the small size and low weight of this laptop. It offers a sleek and ultra-modern appearance. You also get enough computing power for advanced applications. When the Yoga 9i's displays are positioned like a traditional laptop, the detachable keyboard can be placed over part of the bottom screen, so you can enjoy traditional laptop functionality. The keyboard stays put thanks to magnets. Just remove it if you want to use both screens.

Having two full-size screens in one laptop can greatly improve productivity while providing you with all kinds of ways to interact with the computer. Right now, you can save $200 and purchase this innovative and nicely configured computer for $1,800. It runs using the Intel Core Ultra 7 155U processor and is equipped with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. The OLED touchscreen displays have a 60Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 400 nits. And battery life is up to 11 hours.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: $1,050 (save $150)

Need a fast, feature-packed Android tablet? Snag the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Between its stunning 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, hefty processor, up to 1TB of internal storage and long battery life, this tablet can handle advanced tasks that require a lot of processing power.

The bright, colorful and detailed display, combined with the tablet's quad-speaker system (that supports Dolby Atmos) makes video, graphics or audio look and sound incredible. You also get a Samsung S Pen stylus, so you can handwrite or draw directly on the screen, as well as annotate files.

The Tab S9 Ultra is nicely equipped with two, 12MP front-facing cameras (with a wide and ultra-wide FOV). On the back, you get a 13MP wide camera that's accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera. Another great feature is that the Android tablet supports Wi-Fi 6E, so you'll get the fastest wireless connection speeds possible. The Tab S9 Ultra is among the most powerful tablets currently available, period. It's also lightweight and extremely thin.

Kamado Joe Konnected Joe Charcoal Grill: $1,500 (save $200)

Now that summer grilling season is here, it makes sense to kick it off with a brand new and cutting-edge charcoal grill, like the Kamado Joe Konnected Joe. It's on sale for $200 off at Best Buy, but only for a limited time.

This is a freestanding, stainless steel grill that offers an 18-inch diameter cooking surface. The unit measures 48 x 47 x 29 inches. Its base is equipped with four wheels, which makes it easy to move around the 216-pound grill to position it in the perfect spot when you're ready to barbecue. The grill offers an electric ignition and can be remotely monitored and controlled using the Kamado Joe mobile app via your smartphone.

Using the app, you can set and adjust the cooking temperature and time, monitor meat probes and see the progress of your food as it's cooking. The grill's classic cook mode provides you with a traditional kamado cooking experience. But, in automatic mode, the grill uses its "Kontrol Board" and the "Kontrol Fan" to maintain the selected temperature for you automatically.

LG Front Load Washer and Electric Dryer bundle: $1,700 (save $900)

Head over to Best Buy's website right now to discover great deals on all major appliances from top brands, like GE, LG, Samsung, Maytag, Whirlpool and more. For example, Best Buy has cut the price of this bestselling LG washer and dryer combo by $900, so you can buy the matching pair of appliances together for just $1,700.

This pairing includes the LG 4.5 cu. ft. capacity, high-efficiency, smart, front-loading washer with the company's steam and TurboWash features. You also get the LG 7.4 cu. ft. capacity electric dryer. It also uses steam to reduce wrinkles and sanitize clothing, while using sensors and artificial intelligence features to make the drying process faster and more energy efficient.

Both the front-loading washer and dryer in this set have earned a five out of five-star rating on Best Buy's website. Both appliances can be monitored and controlled using the LG ThinQ smartphone app and both appliances are Energy Star certified.

Apple MacBook Pro 14" laptop (M3 processor): $1,449 (save $150)

Plenty of computer users will be satisfied with a 2024 13" MacBook Air. But anyone who wants a bit more processing power and a better display should consider the mid-priced 2024 Apple MacBook Pro with an M3 processor. It's on sale at Best Buy for $150 off.

The laptop's 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display is absolutely gorgeous. This means that anytime you're streaming video, gaming, editing video or working with photos, what you'll see will be extremely detailed -- with plenty of contrast and vibrancy. The display offers a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits.

We're big fans of this laptop's up to 18-hour battery life. You also get plenty of connectivity options and ports, plus faster processing power than a MacBook Air. Choose between 512GB or 1TB of internal storage and a space gray or silver housing.

