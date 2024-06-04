3-year-old dies, mother injured after being stabbed by woman in apparent random attack outside Ohio grocery store

A 3-year-old boy stabbed by a woman in a grocery store parking lot in Ohio has died in what investigators believe was a random attack, police said. The boy's mother was injured during the attack.

The boy and his mother were going back to their vehicle after shopping at the Giant Eagle grocery on Monday when a woman ran at them with a knife, stabbing both of them, police said.

Several North Olmsted police officers took the suspect into custody, while other officers gave first aid to both victims.

The boy later died at a hospital. Authorities identified him as Julian Wood, CBS affiliate WOIO-TV reported.

North Olmsted police identified the suspect as Bionca Ellis, 32, of Cleveland, the station reported. She was taken into custody at the scene in North Olmsted, a Cleveland suburb, police said.

The child mother's was also stabbed. Her condition has not been released.

"Our most sincere heartfelt thoughts are with the victims of this horrible and senseless event today," North Olmstead firefighters said in a social media post.

Police did not release the identity of the boy's mother or her condition.

"Our hearts go out to the two victims of what appears to be a random act of violence," North Olmsted Mayor Nicole Dailey Jones wrote in a statement.

The stabbing happened at the same Giant Eagle where a murder-suicide took place in June last year, WOIO-TV reported.