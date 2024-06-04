2024 Kids' Choice Awards nominees announced
Nickelodeon revealed the nominees for the 2024 Kids' Choice Awards on Tuesday. There are over 50 first-time nominees, including Halle Bailey, Reneé Rapp and Ryan Gosling.
The awards honor fan favorites across 33 categories, including movies, TV, music, sports and more.
Taylor Swift has the most nominations with six. She's followed by Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo and Justin Timberlake, each with four nominations.
See the list of full nominees:
Favorite Kids TV Show
Danger Force
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Power Rangers Cosmic Fury
Raven's Home
The Muppets Mayhem
The Really Loud House
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Favorite Family TV Show
Abbott Elementary
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Goosebumps
iCarly
Loki
Young Sheldon
Favorite Reality Show
America's Funniest Home Videos
America's Got Talent
American Ninja Warrior
Is It Cake?
Kids Baking Championship
LEGO Masters
Favorite Cartoon
Big City Greens
Monster High
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
The Loud House
The Simpsons
Favorite female TV star
Hunter Deno (Amelia Jones, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury)
Lilly Singh (Nora Singh, The Muppets Mayhem)
Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven's Home)
Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
Tessa Rao (Izzy Garcia, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury)
Favorite male TV star
Chance Perez (Javi Garcia, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury)
Dylan Gilmer (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry's Young Dylan)
Jahzir Bruno (Clyde McBride, The Really Loud House)
Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson, Percy Jackson and the Olympians)
Wolfgang Schaeffer (Lincoln Loud, The Really Loud House)
Favorite female TV star (family)
Janelle James (Ava Coleman, Abbott Elementary)
Laci Mosley (Harper, iCarly)
Miranda Cosgrove (Carly, iCarly)
Peyton List (Maddie Nears, School Spirits)
Quinta Brunson (Janine Teagues, Abbott Elementary)
Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano, Ahsoka)*
Favorite male TV star (family)
Gordon Cormier (Aang, Avatar: The Last Airbender)
Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)
Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)
Justin Long (Nathan Bratt, Goosebumps)
Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Loki)
Zack Morris (Isaiah Howard, Goosebumps)*
Favorite movie
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Barbie
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
The Little Mermaid
The Marvels
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Wonka
Favorite movie actor
Adam Sandler (Danny Friedman, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah)
Chris Pratt (Peter Quill, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3)
Jason Momoa (Arthur, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom)
John Cena (Jakob Toretto, Fast X)
Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire)*
Ryan Gosling (Ken, Barbie)
Ryan Reynolds (Cal, IF)
Timothée Chalamet (Willy Wonka, Wonka)
Favorite movie actress
America Ferrera (Gloria, Barbie)
Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, The Marvels)
Halle Bailey (Ariel, The Little Mermaid)
Jennifer Garner (Jess, The Family Switch)
Margot Robbie (Barbie, Barbie)
Melissa McCarthy (Ursula, The Little Mermaid)
Zendaya (Chani, Dune: Part Two)
Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3)
Favorite animated movie
Elemental
Kung Fu Panda 4
PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
The Garfield Movie
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Trolls Band Together
Favorite male voice from an animated movie
Adam Sandler (Leo, Leo)
Brady Noon (Raphael, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem)
Chris Pratt (Mario, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
Jack Black (Bowser, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
Jack Black (Po, Kung Fu Panda 4)
Jackie Chan (Splinter, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem)
Justin Timberlake (Branch, Trolls Band Together)
Shameik Moore (Miles Morales, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)
Favorite female voice from an animated movie
Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls Band Together)
Anya Taylor-Joy (Peach, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
Ariana DeBose (Asha, Wish)
Awkwafina (Zhen, Kung Fu Panda 4)
Ayo Edebiri (April, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem)
Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)
Kristen Bell (Janet, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie)
McKenna Grace (Skye, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie)
Favorite villain
Amy Schumer (Velvet, Trolls Band Together)
Austin Butler (Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Dune: Part Two)
Jack Black (Bowser, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
Keegan-Michael Key (Chief of Police, Wonka)
Melissa McCarthy (Ursula, The Little Mermaid)
Reneé Rapp (Regina George, Mean Girls)
Favorite female artist
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
Favorite male artist
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Timberlake
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Travis Scott
Usher
Favorite music group
Black Eyed Peas
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
*NSYNC
Favorite song
"Dance the Night"- Dua Lipa
"Fast Car"- Luke Combs
"Flowers"- Miley Cyrus
"Paint The Town Red"- Doja Cat
"Selfish"- Justin Timberlake
"TEXAS HOLD 'EM"- Beyoncé
"What Was I Made For?"- Billie Eilish
"yes, and?"- Ariana Grande
Favorite music collaboration
"All My Life"- Lil Durk and J. Cole
"Baby Don't Hurt Me"- David Guetta, Anne Marie and Coi Leray
"Barbie World"- Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua
"Doctor (Work it Out)"- Pharrell Williams featuring Miley Cyrus
"Fortnight"- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone
"Karma (Remix)"- Taylor Swift and Ice Spice
"SUPPOSED TO BE LOVED"- DJ Khaled featuring Lil Baby, Future and Lil Uzi Vert
"Wild Ones"- Jessie Murph and Jelly Roll
Favorite breakout artist
Coco Jones
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Reneé Rapp
Tate McRae
Teddy Swims
Tyla
Victoria Monét
Favorite album
"Barbie: The Album"
"Cowboy Carter"- Beyoncé
"Endless Summer Vacation"- Miley Cyrus
"GUTS"- Olivia Rodrigo
"THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY"- Taylor Swift
"Whitsitt Chapel"- Jelly Roll*
Favorite global music star
Africa: Tyla*
Asia: BLACKPINK
Australia/NZ: Troye Sivan
Europe: Zara Larsson
Latin America: Karol G
North America: Taylor Swift
UK: Dua Lipa
Favorite ticket of the year
Bad Bunny: Most Wanted
Beyoncé: Renaissance Tour
BlackPink: BornPink Tour
Olivia Rodrigo: Guts Tour
Sabrina Carpenter: Emails That I Can't Send Tour
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Favorite viral song
"Beautiful Things"- Benson Boone
"Daylight"- David Kushner
"Espresso"- Sabrina Carpenter
"Greedy"- Tate McRae
"Lil Boo Thang"- Paul Russell
"Water"- Tyla
Favorite male creator
Dhar Mann
Mark Rober
Markiplier
MrBeast
Ryan's World
Spencer X
Favorite female creator
Charli D'Amelio
Dixie D'Amelio
Emma Chamberlain
Hannah Stocking
Kids Diana Show
Lexi Rivera
Favorite gamer
Aphmau
Kai Cenat
Ninja
Preston
TheBoyDilly
Unspeakable
Favorite social music star
Addison Rae
Bella Poarch
David Kushner
Djo
Madison Beer
Paul Russell
Favorite creator family
FGTeeV
Jordan Matter/Salish Matter
Ninja Kidz
Royalty Family
The Beverly Halls
The Herberts
Favorite female sports star
Alex Morgan
Caitlin Clark
Coco Gauff
Sha'Carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Venus Williams
Favorite male sports star
Cristiano Ronaldo
LeBron James
Lionel Messi
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry
Travis Kelce
Favorite video game
Just Dance 2024
Madden NFL 24
Minecraft
Roblox
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Voting is now open for the Kids' Choice Awards, which will be on Saturday July 13 at 8 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon. Presenters and musical performances have not been announced yet. (Nickelodeon is owned by Paramount Global, which is also the parent company of CBS and CBS News.)