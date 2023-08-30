Amazon is having a massive Labor Day sale on Dewalt tools: Get tools under $50

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's a great time to buy new tools. Dewalt tools are on sale at Amazon right now. Whether you're a DIY enthusiast or a professional, Dewalt offers a variety of high-quality tools that are perfect for any project. With exceptional performance and durability, Dewalt tools are a reliable choice for tackling home projects with ease.

Create something incredible this year with Dewalt tools at Amazon. Some of these items are at their lowest prices ever. We've found a bunch of Dewalt tools on sale for under $50. From cordless drills to power saws to tool accessories and protective gear, Dewalt has got you covered.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to give yourself some top-notch Dewalt tools ahead of Labor Day 2023.

Best Dewalt tool deals to shop right now

These Dewalt tools could help you complete your summer projects and start fall ones. If you want to finally get that task done, make repairs and do some home improvement, there's no better way than by using high-quality Dewalt tools to do it. They're on sale now, but it might not last.

Amazon

If you already have everything you need in the tool shed, then this extra-large tool box from Dewalt is perfect. Stay organized and save space with this quality tool box, which is both water-resistant and debris-resistant. It comes with fixed dividers to fit all your drills and bits and is made with rust-resistant, heavy-duty metal hinges.

It's just $37 at Amazon now, reduced from $42.

"Lots of space for tools," an Amazon reviewer who is studying to be a silversmith says. "I no longer have to empty all of my tools out and then put them all back in, to go to my class. I leave everything in my stack and it keeps me organized and I don't forget things that I need for class."

More under $50 Dewalt tool deals at Amazon

Looking for even more under $50 Dewalt deals? The brand has a lot to offer you, and it's all on sale right now.

Amazon

With a brushless motor, Dewalt's orbital sander delivers unmatched efficiency for smooth sanding. Adjust the speed from 8,000 to 12,000 OPM to tackle any task. Its low-profile design ensures precise sanding, and the replaceable eight-hole hook-and-loop sanding pad makes paper changes a breeze. Say goodbye to dust issues with the dust-sealed switch, too. It's a must-have for any tool lover.

Ge this orbital sander for just $112 (regularly $179).

"As I've gotten more into woodworking, I decided to upgrade to this and man is it a step up," an Amazon customer says. "The vibration is much better than the Makita, the battery life is much better than the Black and Decker, the pad system holds well, and the dust bag system is very easy to remove and clean out. Love it. A real pleasure to work with. Not too loud, vibration is minimal, and easy to clean. The 20V battery system is great."

More under $100 Dewalt tool deals at Amazon

Don't let your Dewalt shopping trip end there. Refresh the garage or tool shed with these top deals on other incredible Dewalt tools and accessories. All of these tools are under $100 right now.

Amazon

This cordless drill kit packs a punch with 20 volts of power. Weighing only a pound, it's lightweight and easy to handle. It can handle big projects or fit into tight spaces with two-speed transmission and a secure grip. The impact driver is compact and lightweight too, making it ideal for those hard-to-reach areas. Plus, it has a handy LED light ring for better visibility.

Get this combo kit for just $159 at Amazon, regularly $239.

"The cordless drill and impact driver are powerful and efficient, making light work of even the toughest tasks," an Amazon reviewer says. "Whether I'm driving screws or drilling into tough materials, they handle everything flawlessly. The battery life is impressive too; with two batteries included, I rarely run out of power during a busy workday."

More Dewalt Labor Day drill deals

There are other great drills, batteries and additions for your new Dewalt cordless drill. Here are some of our favorite options from Amazon's Dewalt sale.

Dewalt via Amazon

This table saw includes a 10-inch 24-tooth carbide blade, a rolling stand, a push stick, a miter gauge, a rip fence, two blade wrenches and a blade guard assembly manual. Its rolling stand is designed for easy set up and breakdown. Its rack and pinion telescoping fence system can make fast, smooth and accurate fence adjustments.

It's on sale for $120 off at Amazon right now, with a $75 off Amazon coupon. Get it now for $474 (regularly $669).

More Dewalt deals at Amazon's Labor Day sale

Looking for even more Dewalt tools on sale for the long weekend? Shop these options below.

