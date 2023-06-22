Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV price tracker: When to buy a TV

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung's "The Frame" is one of the hottest TVs of 2023. This TV can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming shows and movies. It has a built-in motion sensor that displays your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room.

This Samsung TV is wildly popular with CBS Essentials readers, but it does come with a hefty price tag, so you'll want to make sure you're finding the best deal possible on the top-rated TV. The experts at CBS Essentials analyzed historical pricing data on "The Frame" using CamelCamelCamel to uncover key data patterns and help you find the best time to buy.

Top products in this article:

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,574 (regularly $1,798)

75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $2,448 (reduced from $2,998)

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,623 (reduced from $1,998)

Keep reading to find out whether you should buy "The Frame" right now or wait for a better sale.

When to buy the Samsung 'The Frame' TV

This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space (that's the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television). That means colors on this TV will be vivid and true-to-life. The different sizes often go on sale at the same time, but there can be some variance. We've also noticed that some members are seeing slightly higher sale prices than others, so the prices below may not fully reflect the price shown on your account or in your region.

The 55-inch model is currently on sale for $1,298. This is a major discount off the list price of $1,498. The TV was discounted all the way down to $998 in November. We've even seen sales placing the TV at $1,100 to $1,200 several times in the past year, including during Amazon's Prime Day 2022 sale last July and Big Game TV sale this February.

Now is a great time to buy the 55-inch Samsung "The Frame" smart TV. It might go down a little more during Amazon Prime Day, but not by much.

55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,298 (regularly $1,498)

On the other hand -- if you're looking for a deal on the 65-inch Samsung "The Frame" TV, you'll likely want to buy ASAP.

The TV is on sale for $1,623. That's usually about as low as Amazon is willing to go on this model.



65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,623 (reduced from $1,998)

The 75-inch Samsung "The Frame" TV is also at a great price.

75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $2,448 (reduced from $2,998)

Save with the 2021 model of 'The Frame'

Amazon often has deals on the older slight older "The Frame" model, the 2021 Samsung "The Frame" smart TV. If even the sale prices on the latest model are a bit out of your price range, buying the 2021 version is a great way to save.

It's a good time to buy the 2021 "The Frame". The smart TV is only a few hundred bucks more than its Black Friday 2022 price and much cheaper than it's been listed for in recent months.

55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,149 (reduced from $1,398)

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,574 (regularly $1,798)

