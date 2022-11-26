The best Black Friday deals that you can still get on gaming laptops and accessories

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Razer via Amazon

Looking to upgrade your gaming laptop or give one as a gift this holiday season? Then you won't want to miss these unbeatable post-Black Friday gaming laptop and accessory deals. Retailers like Walmart and Amazon still have a ton of great discounts available on gaming laptops from top brands, such as Lenovo and Razer.

Top products in this article

Razer Blade 13 Ultrabook (Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,400 (reduced from $2,000)

15.6" Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop, $699 (reduced from $1,030)

15.6" Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop, $1,000 (reduced from $1,500)

Gaming laptops typically cost a bit more than standard productivity laptops, but many retailers are offering large discounts on top-rated models right now as part of their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Amazon currently has deep discounts available on popular gaming laptops from Acer, Asus, Dell and more.

Keep reading to find the best Black Friday deals you can still get on gaming laptops and accessories.

Best Black Friday deals that you can still get on gaming laptops

Shop the best post-Black Friday gaming laptop deals available now.

15.6" MSI GF63 gaming laptop: $499

Walmart

You can save $133 on this MSI gaming laptop during the Walmart post-Black Friday sale. The laptop is built with a Intel Core i5 processor and runs on Microsoft Windows 11. It has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

15.6" MSI GF63 gaming laptop, $499 (reduced from $632)

15.6" Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop: $699

Walmart

This top-rated gaming laptop from Lenovo is on a killer sale right now. It features a 10th Generation Intel® Core i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card. It includes 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

15.6" Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop, $699 (reduced from $1,030)

15.6" Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop: Save $500

Best Buy

The Acer Predator Helios 300 features a fast 12th generation Core i7 processor and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. The laptop offers a 3ms overdrive response time for high-performance gaming. Right now, you can score this top-rated gaming laptop for $500 off.

15.6" Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop, $1,000 (reduced from $1,500)

17.3" Asus TUF F17 gaming laptop: $796

Amazon

This 17.3-inch gaming laptop features a Intel Core i5 processor and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. The laptop is built with self-cleaning dual fans with anti-dust technology to prevent laptop overheating. It also features a RGB backlit keyboard.

One verified buyer on Amazon called this the best laptop they've ever owned: "I now am a major fan of Asus. This laptop is so fast almost as much as my PC build which has an i7-10700K and 3060ti. If you['re] looking for an affordable deal and good investment that performs well for most games plus browsing, look no further. "

17.3" Asus TUF F17 gaming laptop, $796 (reduced from $900)

13.3" Razer Blade 13 Ultrabook gaming laptop: $1,400

Razer via Amazon

Razer's gaming laptops aren't cheap, but this Amazon deal knocks a whopping $600 off the Razer Blade 13 Ultrabook. Among the thinnest gaming laptops around, the Blade 13 boasts a 4K display, a core i7 processor and plenty of memory.

13.3" Razer Blade 13 Ultrabook (Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,400 (reduced from $2,000)

15.5" MSI GL66 gaming computer: $1,199

MSI via Amazon

Right now on Amazon, you can get this MSI gaming laptop for $300 off list price. The 15.6-inch MSI GL66 gaming laptop features an RTX 3070 GPU. It comes with 16 GB of memory.

15.6" MSI GL66 gaming computer (RTX 3070), $1,199 (reduced from $1,499)

15.6" Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop, $750

Acer via Amazon

You can get this 4.5-star-rated, 15.6-inch laptop from Acer right now on Amazon for $750 -- that's more than 10 percent off the machine's already budget-friendly list price. The Nitro 5 features an Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of memory, and tech that boosts fan speed when your gaming heats up.

15.6" Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop, $750 (reduced from $840)

15.6" Dell G15 gaming laptop: $1,155



Dell

This Dell G15 gaming laptop includes an efficient Intel Core i7 processor and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card optimized for gameplay.

15.6" Dell G15 (Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,155 (reduced from $1,400)

Best Black Friday deals that you can still get on gaming accessories

Many laptop gamers prefer to have a gaming mouse, headset or external keyboard while gaming. Check out the best post-Black Friday gaming accessory deals.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Max wireless headset: $80

Walmart

This wireless gaming headset by Turtle Beach -- compatible with the Sony PS4 and PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC -- features 48 hours of battery life, a flip-to-mute mic, a low-latency wireless connection, and support for the Sony PlayStation 5's 3D spatial audio. Save $50 at Walmart now.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 headset, $80 (reduced from $130)

Razer Nari essentials gaming headset: $50

Amazon

The Razer Nari is a lightweight adjustable gaming headset, which features THX spatial audio for a more immersive experience. The headset offers noise cancellation so that wearers can fully focus on the game. The headset offers a 16-hour battery life.

Razer Nari essentials gaming headset, $50 (reduced from $100)

Sony InZone wireless gaming headset: $78

Amazon

This Sony wireless gaming headset offers personalized 360 spatial sound for gaming. The headset has a 40-hour battery life and is compatible with PlayStation 5 and PC gaming.

Sony InZone wireless gaming headset, $78 (reduced from $100)

Logitech G502 Hero lightspeed gaming mouse: $90

Amazon

This ultra-fast wireless mouse is highly customizable to each person's gaming preferences. It features eleven customizable buttons for custom macro and shortcut commands. It also includes a hyper-fast scrolling feature to rapidly scroll through game menus. Users can also personalize the weight and feel of the mouse with up to six removable weights included.

Logitech G502 Hero lightspeed gaming mouse, $90 (reduced from $150)

Logitech G Pro mechanical gaming keyboard: $78

Amazon

This mechanical keyboard boasts a 4.8-star rating on Amazon. It features programmable lighting patterns and macros, so that keys or key combinations can be assigned various functions.

One verified Amazon reviewer praised the keyboard for its easy setup and comfortable gaming experience. "The board is well built, feels solid and the weight makes it feel premium. Logitech software makes the setup very seamless and I love the clicky GX blue keys they have implemented into this board. TKL keyboards (no number pad) are the way to go if space is a concern and Logitech chose a good button layout."

Logitech G Pro mechanical gaming keyboard, $78 (reduced from $129)

Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller: $49

Sony via Walmart

Now's a great time to pick up an extra controller (or two) for your PS5: Walmart has marked the Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller down to $49 for Black Friday.

Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller, $49 (reduced from $75)

Corsair K60 mechanical gaming keyboard: $70



Amazon

The Corsair K60 mechanical gaming keyboard features per-key RGB backlighting that can be customized or synced with your gameplay. It includes n-key rollover and 100 percent anti-ghosting.

Save $20 on this mechanical gaming keyboard at Amazon now.

Corsair K60 mechanical gaming keyboard, $70 (reduced from $90)

Asus Republic of Gamers Falchion wireless mechanical gaming keyboard: $100

Amazon

This wireless, gaming keyboard delivers an impressive battery life – Asus advises that it can last up to 450 hours. The keyboard features built-in RGB lighting and an interactive touch panel so that users can customize their controls and lighting for peak gaming performance.

Asus Republic of Gamers Falchion wireless mechanical gaming keyboard, $100 (reduced from $150)

More Black Friday 2022 deals to shop now

While there's still some time to wait until the official Black Friday 2022 sales start, there are plenty of great deals you can get right now. Check out our early Black Friday deal articles.

Related content from CBS Essentials