The 5 best washers and dryers Samsung makes in 2022 (and they're all on sale)

Samsung makes so many different washers and dryers that it can be a challenge to pick just the right ones for your family. But don't stress. We found the five best Samsung washers and matching dryers, according to satisfied customers. And best of all? Samsung has all five of these top-rated sets on sale right now.

So, how'd we come up with our curated list of the five best Samsung washers and their matching dryers? First, we looked to the Samsung site, and narrowed our list to Samsung washers and dryers with average user ratings of 4 stars or higher (out of 5). Then we read countless customers reviews of these appliances on the Samsung and Best Buy sites. When we were done, we'd found that the Samsung washers and dryers that customers like the best come with all the latest and greatest laundry features -- and do their jobs really, really quietly.

It's a great time to be shopping for a new laundry duo: Samsung is having a big sale on washers and dryers right now. All of our recommended Samsung washer and dryer sets are currently on sale on the Samung site. All of these washers and dryers can be purchased as a pair, or individually. And all the dryers are available as either electric or gas models.

Keep reading to shop the best washer and dryers that Samsung makes in 2022, according to people who actually bought them!

Samsung front load washer and dryer set



Samsung

This Samsung front-load washer and dryer set is one of our bestselling washer-dryer sets on Essentials. The laundry duo features a range of smart abilities that older washers and dryers just don't have. We're talking AI technology (which the appliances use to recommend cleaning cycles) and Wi-Fi connectivity. Download Samsung's SmartThings app to your compatible phone or device to remotely start or stop the appliances, schedule cycles, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more.

"I bought both the washer and dryer and they are fantastic," wrote a customer on the Samsung site. "Easy to operate, effective at cleaning and efficient. I would recommend. They are also virtually silent."

Samsung front-load washer and dryer set, $2,098 (regularly $3,198)

The washer and dryer can be purchased separately. They are both on sale right now.

Samsung extra-large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer with OptiWash, $1,049 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry, $1,049 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with Super Speed Dry set

Samsung

If you're not satisfied with the quality of your old washer and dryer, and the amount of time they take to get your clothes clean and dry, it might be time to upgrade to a new combo. Samsung has this washer-dryer set with a brushed-black finish on sale now. The dryer can dry a full laundry load in just 30 minutes. Plus, the washer and dryer boast Samsung's Smart Dial controls -- these controls learn, and then recommend washing and drying cycles.

Following Samsung's most recent price cut, this washer-dryer pair is going for $900 below list price.

Samsung front-load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with Super Speed Dry set, $1,998 (reduced from $2,898)

The Samsung washer and dryer can be purchased separately. And even then, you'll save $450 on each.

Extra-large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer with MultiControl, $999 (regularly $1,449)

"This dryer is wonderful," wrote a customer on the Samsung site. "I've dried all kinds of loads in it, and it has done a great job on all of them. The steam sanitize option is a dream! It's quiet and efficient and I love the little musical piece it plays when it's done. The [SmartThings] app also helps me out in letting me know when the machine is finished, or if there is some kind of problem."

Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry, $999 (regularly $1,449)

Samsung smart top load Steam Sanitize+ washer and electric dryer set

Samsung

The Samsung washer in this set can clean up to 8 pounds of laundry in as little as 28 minutes. Both the washer and dryer feature Wi-Fi connectivity, so they can be controlled via most smart devices when you download Samsung's SmartThings app.

"The extra-large capacity is a welcomed feature, my family has run about 75 loads some light and some heavy including bedding all with positive results," wrote a customer on the Samsung site.

Samsung smart top-load Steam Sanitize+ washer and electric dryer set, $1,758 (regularly $2,598)

The washer and dryer are also on sale separately.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart top-load washer, $879 (regularly $1,299)

Samsung smart electric dryer with Steam Sanitize+, $879 (regularly $1,299)

Samsung Smart Dial FlexWash Washer and Smart Dial FlexDry Electric Dryer

Samsung

This smart washer and dryer set learns and recommends washing cycles. Both appliances have a super-speed function that helps you wash and dry your laundry in less than an hour. The dryer features a reversible door.

The washer and dryer both feature Wi-Fi connectivity, and can be controlled remotely with your smartphone via Samsung's SmartThings app.

"I love the new technology and being able to set it on the phone app," wrote a customer on the Samsung site. "It's quiet and they look amazing with the sleek black finishes. We ordered directly from Samsung as they weren't even in the store yet and they were having a sale on their site. Delivery and installation went well."

Samsung Smart Dial FlexWash Washer and Smart Dial FlexDry Electric Dryer, $2,598 (regularly $3,998)

The washer and the dryer are available separately. They are both on sale right now.

Samsung total capacity Smart Dial Washer with FlexWash, $1,299 (regularly $1,999)

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with FlexDry, $1,299 (regularly $1,999)

Samsung Smart Dial front load super speed washer and Smart Dial super speed electric dryer

Samsung

This smart washer and dryer set learns your favorite cleaning functions, and can clean and dry a full load of laundry in less than an hour. The washer features noise-reduction technology for quiet washing. The dryer features a sensor that determines how long the machine should run for, and at what temperature -- the better to protect your laundry from heat damage.

Both appliances feature Wi-Fi connectivity, and can be controlled remotely with your smartphone using Samsung's SmartThings app.

Samsung Smart Dial front-load super speed washer and Smart Dial super speed electric dryer, $1,598 (regularly $2,298)

The washer and dryer can be purchased separately. They are both currently on sale.

Samsung large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer, $799 (regularly $1,149)

"I bought this dryer after one I was using for 12 years quit," wrote a customer on the Best Buy site. "The best part was it connected to my [Wi-Fi] seamlessly using the [SmartThings] app on my Note phone... Another attractive feature was it connects to the water line for steam functions therefore I do not need to add water manually. The controls will take a little more concentration to master."

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer, $799 (regularly $1,149)

