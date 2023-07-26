Summer fitness deal: This 4.6-star-rated under-desk treadmill is 44% off on Amazon now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

For many of us, going to the gym is an important part of the week -- or day or month, this is a judgment free zone -- but sometimes life gets in the way. That's where under-desk treadmills come in. These are smaller, more compact and generally more affordable than the larger versions at the gym. These treadmills can typically be stored discretely and used at your discretion -- even, as the name implies, at your desk.

Home treadmills can be quite pricey, but we've found a hot deal on Amazon to help you shake up your home fitness routine on a budget. The Sperax under-desk treadmill is currently 44% off on Amazon, bringing it down to just $280. The top-rated 2-in-1 folding treadmill and walking pad features a multi-functional LED display that lets you track your workout. There's no assembly required and it fits under a desk and can fold up for easy storage.

"I recently purchased this treadmill from Amazon, which has completely transformed my fitness routine! As someone who prefers working out at home, this treadmill has exceeded all my expectations and provided me with an exceptional exercise experience," shared one Amazon reviewer.

Sperax under-desk treadmill, $280 (reduced from $500)

The best under-desk treadmills of 2023

"Walking on an under-desk treadmill while working can help increase daily calorie expenditure," certified personal trainer and studio owner Lauren George says.

If you want to counter some of the time you spend sitting at your home office by walking (or jogging), check out this list of the best under-desk treadmills available.

Do you want something super compact that will fit in a closet or slide under your bed? Maybe you want something with extra features like foldout stability arms or a wider than average belt. Whatever your main focus, there's bound to be an under-desk treadmill for you listed below.

Best overall: Egofit Walker Plus-M1T



Egofit Walker Plus-M1T Egofit

At the top of our list sits the elegant and multifunctional Egofit Walker Plus-M1T treadmill. With its modest size, this under-desk treadmill can follow you anywhere. Home offices, tiny apartments, limited closet space -- you'd be hard-pressed to find somewhere this compact treadmill couldn't be easily stored.

"The Egofit Walker Plus is one of the most compact under-desk treadmills available, with a length of 34.25 inches and width of 16.54 inches," George says. "Its sleek design allows it to be stored under a desk or bed, making it ideal for home or office use."

What makes this treadmill stand out is its combination of features. It has handrails for added support and stability, wireless remote control for easy access, and an incline of up to 5%. It's also quiet and sturdy enough to support up to 242.5 lbs.

Egofit Walker Plus-M1T Treadmill, $459

Most versatile: Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill



Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill Goplus

Coming in a close second on our list of worthwhile under-desk treadmills is the Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill. This model is perfect if you want something that can support a casual walk or light jog equally.

"The Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill can be used as both an under-desk treadmill and a traditional [one]," George says. "The handrail on this model can fold down and lock in place if you want the treadmill to fit under a desk or can remain upright for additional balance assistance."

When those handrails are raised, you can reach a running speed of up to 7.5 mph. Otherwise, your top speed is a comfortable jog at up to 2.5 mph when the riser is folded down. This dual functionality is ideal for anyone interested in switching up their cardio from time to time.

For everyone else, this useful treadmill also has a non-slip running belt, accompanying smart app, and Bluetooth speaker. Plus, it's one of the most budget-friendly under-desk treadmills highlighted here.

Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill, $275 with coupon (reduced from $300)

Best compact design: WalkingPad C2 Mini Foldable Walking Treadmill



WalkingPad C2 Mini Foldable Walking Treadmill WalkingPad

If you want a compact design that outshines the rest, this treadmill by WalkingPad might be just what you need. Small enough to fit under your couch or bed, this foldable treadmill takes up just under .5 sqm when not in use.

When you want to get moving, simply slide this under-desk treadmill out of storage and unfold it 180 degrees and you're good to go. This treadmill makes it easier than ever to walk or jog at home, whether you're working at your standing desk or simply watching TV.

This model comes with a digital monitor that tracks your overall time, speed, steps taken and calories burned. You can check this info out on the accompanying KS Fit app with ease.

WalkingPad C2 Mini Foldable Treadmill, $450 with coupon code WPMYGIFT (reduced from $600)

Best wide running surface: Urevo 2-in-1 Under-Desk Treadmill



Urevo 2-in-1 Under-Desk Treadmill Urevo

For a multi-use treadmill with a bit more room and stability, check out the 2-in-1 treadmill by Urevo. This model works for light walks (with speeds up to 3.8 mph) or more fast-paced runs of speeds up to 7.6 mph -- when the foldable frame is in the upright position.

This particular treadmill comes with a 17-inch wide running belt, which give you a bit more leg room than the average under-desk treadmill. Add in silica gel column support in the base and you have a solid design capable of supporting a decent workout.

Find this model in six different color schemes to match the look and style of your home decor.

Urevo 2-in-1 Under-Desk Treadmill, $300 (reduced from $360)

Best for your budget: Sunny Health and Fitness Slim Walking Pad



Sunny Health and Fitness Slim Walking Pad Sunny Health & Fitness

Treadmills can get pricey -- just look at the top sellers from big brands like NordicTrack or Bowflex -- which is why we had to include this affordable under-desk treadmill by Sunny Health and Fitness.

This treadmill comes with all the features you'd want in a compact, at-home model: flat design for easy storage, a digital monitor for tracking your performance, and a remote control. It also comes with an active-use detection safety feature, which will pause the running belt after five seconds of no user detection, and a power saver mode that prevents idling for more than ten minutes.

Sunny Health and Fitness Slim Walking Pad, $265 (reduced from $370)

Least noisy: WalkingPad A1 Pro Under-Desk Treadmill



WalkingPad A1 Pro Under-Desk Treadmill WalkingPad

Another under-desk treadmill that offers an ideal mix of portable and compact is the WalkingPad A1 Pro.

"This treadmill operates quietly, allowing you to work, talk on the phone, attend a Zoom meeting, watch TV, or engage in other activities without significant noise disruption," George says.

If you're a multitasker looking for a treadmill that isn't loud and distracting, this model will let you get up to 3.72 mph without overtaking the sounds of your coworkers on the other side of that Zoom call.

This is also a great low-maintenance pick. The treadmill comes fully assembled right out of the box and features like transportation wheels make it super easy to move. This sits at the top of our list when it comes to hassle-free under-desk treadmills.

WalkingPad A1 Pro Under-Desk Treadmill, $445 with coupon (reduced from $600)

Best app with training programs: Rhythm Fun Treadmill



Rhythm Fun Treadmill Rhythm Fun

Shoppers that want something a step or two up from the basics should check out this under-desk treadmill by Rhythm Fun. In addition to useful features like an extendable support bar, this model comes with a large LED display, remote, and workout app.

Not only can you track your performance through the mobile app, but there's also the option to build (and share!) your own custom workout plan through the associated app.

Some other notable features include a smart speed sensor light that changes depending on your speed and a seven-layer elastic running belt for high quality durability and shock absorption.

Rhythm Fun Treadmill, $259 with coupon (reduced from $499)

How to choose the absolute best under-desk treadmill

The first thing you should focus on is your goal in buying a treadmill. Even a small, compact model can be an important long-term investment, so you want to make the right call here. If you work from home and spend a lot of time sitting in front of a computer, you should look for something sturdy that will last.

"Using an under desk treadmill can help reduce sedentary behavior and combat the negative effects of prolonged sitting," George says. Under-desk treadmills make it easy to fit in a decent workout throughout the day.

If your goal is to work up a sweat, prioritize models with multiple running speeds like the Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill. An incline is another feature that will ramp up your results (no pun intended), but not every under-desk treadmill has that feature so shop carefully.

Shock absorption is another feature that may be of importance. Treadmills built for low-impact workouts can help you stay active without putting added strain on your joints.

