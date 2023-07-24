Watch CBS News
Brooks Running Summer Sale: Save up to 50% on new running shoes for your summer adventures

By Kaylyn McKenna

brooks-running-header.png
Brooks Running

Hitting the trails this summer or planning a 5K this fall? Now is a great time to treat yourself to some new running shoes or clothing during the Brooks Running Summer Sale.

Brooks Running shoes are a favorite among runners due to the brand's durable and thoughtful designs. The brand offers styles with varying levels of support and springiness to help you find the perfect shoe for your running styles and preferences. Brooks Running also makes a ton of great running clothing and accessories to help you run in style this summer.

We've scoured the Brooks Running Summer Sale to help you find the best deals. Explore our favorite Brooks Running deals below, and get yourself some new running goodies.

Best deals at the Brooks Running Summer Sale

Save on bestselling running shoes or snag a new pair of running shorts for a great price. 

Shop the sale

Brooks Running Ghost 14 running shoes: $90

Brooks Running Ghost 14
Brooks Running

Avid runners love the Brooks Ghost running shoe -- one of the most popular styles from Brooks. The Ghost 14 offers ample cushioning for a soft, smooth ride from start to finish.

The Brooks Running Ghost 14 road-running shoes come in men's and women's styles. Save up to 36% off on these popular running shoes now.

Brooks Running Ghost 14 (women's), $90 (reduced from $140) 

$90 at Brooks Running

Brooks Running Ghost 14 (men's), $90 (reduced from $140)

$90 at Brooks Running

There is also a waterproof version, and it's on sale now. 

Brooks Running Ghost 14 GTX (women's), $120 (reduced from $160) 

$120 at Brooks Running

Brooks Running Ghost 14 GTX (men's), $120 (reduced from $160)

$120 at Brooks Running

Brooks Running Cascadia 16 GTX trail running and hiking shoes: $120

brooks running cascadia 16 gtx
Brooks Running

If you prefer trail running, check out these Brooks Running Cascadia GTX shoes. The shoes' soft cushioning and improved adaptability can help you tackle any trail this summer. Plus, they're waterproof.

The Brooks Running Cascadia 16 GTX are currently 25% off.

Brooks Running Cascadia 16 GTX trail running and hiking shoes (women's), $120 (reduced from $160)

$120 at Brooks Running

Brooks Running Cascadia 16 GTX trail running and hiking shoes (men's), $120 (reduced from $160) 

$120 at Brook Running

Brooks Running Adrenaline GTS 22 women's running shoe: $110

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22
Brooks Running

These Brooks road-running shoes offer the perfect mix of support and softness. They provide smooth transitions while running with soft midsole cushioning. They also feature Brooks Running's GuideRails smart support to keep excess movement in check while supporting your ankles, arches and knees.

Brooks Running Adrenaline GTS 22 women's running shoe, $110 (reduced from $140)

$110 at Brooks Running

Brooks Running Dare Zip 2.0 sports bra: $45

Brooks Running dare zip run bra 2.0
Brooks Running

This zip-front sports bra is designed with runners in mind. It features high-impact support and built-in molded cups to help you run comfortably.

Brooks Running Dare Zip 2.0 sports bra, $45 (reduced from $70)

$45 at Brooks Running

Brooks Running Method 3/4 running tights: $55

brooks method running tights
Brooks Running

These capri running leggings offer a cool, lightweight design with supportive stretch fabric. 

Choose from six on-sale colors.

Brooks Running Method 3/4 running tights, $55 (reduced from $84)

$55 at Brooks Running

Brooks Running Moment running hat: $14

Brooks Running moment hat
Brooks Running

This sweat-wicking running hat can help keep perspiration and the sun off your face while you run outdoors this summer.

Brooks Running Moment running hat, $14 (reduced from $28)

$14 at Brooks Running

