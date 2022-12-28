Sleep better in the new year: Shop the best mattresses, pillows, bedding and more to get a better night's sleep in 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Casper

Getting better sleep is at the top of many people's New Years' resolutions this year. Getting a good night's rest every night can help you feel better and improve your productivity during the day. If you're looking to improve your sleep in 2023, check out these top mattresses, pillows and more to help you get the best sleep possible.

Top products in this article

Casper Original Hybrid mattress (twin), $1,100 (regularly $1,295)

Saatva mattress topper, $175 and up

Boll & Branch hemmed sheet set, $228 and up

We've compiled the best bed upgrades to help you sleep better in the new year. We know that getting a new mattress can be pricey, so we've also found some great end-of-year mattress deals to help you save on a mattress upgrade, along with more affordable upgrades, like mattress toppers and pillows.

Keep reading to find the best mattresses, mattress toppers, bedding and more to get the best sleep you can in 2023.

The best mattresses to help you sleep better in 2023

The right mattress can make or break bedtime. Invest in a high-quality mattress now to get the best sleep possible in the new year.

Casper Original Hybrid mattress



Casper via Amazon

This mattress features three support zones to comfortably cradle your upper, middle and lower body. It's made with foam and springs. The foam layer is designed for comfort, while the springs add more lift and airflow to the mattress.

Casper Original Hybrid mattress (twin), $1,100 (regularly $1,295)

Casper Original Hybrid mattress (queen), $1,445 (regularly $1,695)

Casper Original Hybrid mattress (king), $1,770 (regularly $2,095)

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress



Emma Sleep

The Emma Sleep company is offering 50 percent off all mattresses. Right now, you can save up to $1,000 on the brand's top-rated Emma CliMax Hybrid.

The mattress features five plush layers for comfort and one layer of pocketed springs for support and cooling.

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress (twin), $499 (regularly $999)

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress (queen), $799 (regularly $1,599)

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress (king), $999 (regularly $1,999)

Saatva Classic mattress

Saatva

If you're looking for a better night's sleep, you should try the CBS Essentials-staff-loved Saatva Classic. The popular mattress comes in two heights and various levels of firmness, ranging from plush soft to firm. It offers two layers of coils and a pillow top filled with memory foam for pressure relief. Saatva also provides a generous, risk-free trial period of 180 nights so you can sleep on your decision.

Saatva Classic mattress (twin), $995

Saatva Classic mattress (queen), $1,696 (reduced from $1,995)

Saatva Classic mattress (king), $2,079 (reduced from $2,195)

The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress

Nectar

The brand's most popular mattress, the Nectar Sleep Premier, is also its best option for hot sleepers. The mattress is made with Nectar's dual-action cooling technology, which reacts to your body's temp to help you sleep cool. The mattress can be ordered as a memory foam mattress or as a hybrid mattress for an added cost.

The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress (twin), $669 (regularly $999)

The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress (queen), $937 (regularly $1,399)

The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress (king), $1,138 (regularly $1,699)

Signature Design by Ashley Chime queen mattress

Nectar via Amazon

This multi-layer foam mattress has a medium-firm feel. It's a great option for people with allergies.

According to the brand, the mattress is made with pollen and pet dander-resistant materials.

Signature Design by Ashley Chime queen-size mattress, $370 (regularly $546)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress

Wayfair

If you're in need of a new mattress, check out this deal on Nora hybrid mattresses. The mattress is 12 inches thick and features temperature regulating technology, so you can get a comfortable nights sleep.

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress, $340 and up (reduced from $899)

Best mattress toppers to sleep better in 2023



Not ready to splurge on a new mattress? No problem. You can still upgrade your sleep with a new mattress topper instead.

Tuft & Needle queen mattress topper

Tuft & Needle

Turn an uncomfortable mattress into a dream with this foam mattress topper. The topper features a non-skid bottom. The bed essential is made with cooling material, making this a great choice for sweatier sleepers.

Available for six bed sizes.

Tuft & Needle queen mattress topper, $160 and up (reduced from $200)

Saatva mattress topper

Saatva

Saatva offers three material options for its mattress topper; graphite, latex and foam. The brand states that each mattress topper was thoughtfully designed to elevate your sleep experience and prolong the life of your mattress.

Saatva mattress topper, $175 and up

Essentia zero gravity mattress topper

Essentia

This organic latex foam mattress topper is designed to eliminate pressure points for a zero gravity experience. It is 1.5 inches thick and provides a plush comfortable surface to sleep on.

Essentia zero gravity mattress topper, $599 and up

Best pillows to sleep better in 2023

Tired of waking up with neck pain from old, flat pillows? Then it's time to invest in better pillows.

Casper Sleep original pillow

Amazon

The Casper Sleep original pillow is made with a polyester microfiber fill for a plush, comfortable sleep. The pillow features a cotton cover with a breathable percale weave to improve airflow and keep you cool while you sleep.

Casper Sleep original pillow (standard), $59 (reduced from $65)

Casper Sleep original pillow (standard), $76 (reduced from $85)

Zamat adjustable cervical memory foam pillow

Amazon

If you wake up with neck pain, a good cervical pillow can be a game changer. This Zamat pillow's ergonomic shape offers excellent support for your head and neck whether you sleep on your back, stomach or side.

Zamat adjustable cervical memory foam pillow, $50 after coupon (reduced from $56)

Eli & Elm cotton side-sleeper pillow



Eli & Elm

Are you a side sleeper? Then check out this special pillow from Eli & Elm with a U-shape design. This pillow promises to be temperature regulating and has a breathable cotton cover. Don't forget to pick up a custom pillowcase to go along with it.

Eli & Elm cotton side-sleeper pillow, $100 and up

Pluto Puff body pillow

Pluto

If you've never tried a body pillow, this one will change your life. Or, at least, the way you sleep. This surprisingly comforting pillow is perfectly squishy and won't leave you feeling sweaty.

Pluto Puff body pillow, $95

Best bedding for better sleep in 2023

The right blankets and bedding can make all of the difference on how you sleep. Check out these top-rated options.

Casper SuperSoft sheets set and duvet cover

Casper

"When Casper launched their SuperSoft sheets set I wasn't totally sold. How soft could sheets ever actually be? As it turns out, very soft." shares CBS Essentials Senior Writer Lily Rose. "I am delighted to say these are the most comfortable sheets I have ever had the pleasure of sleeping in. Not only are these sheets soft to the touch, they're warm enough to snuggle in without overheating. These sheets are my new must-have for the colder months."

Casper's SuperSoft sheets are made with 100% brushed cotton. This sheets set comes with one flat and one fitted sheet, two pillowcases and a duvet cover.

Choose from three colors.

Casper SuperSoft sheets set and duvet cover (queen), $168 (regularly $258)

Big Blanket Co extra large throw blanket

Amazon

If you and your partner are always fighting over the covers, it may be time to get a bigger blanket. This 10 foot by 10 foot extra large throw blanket is large enough to keep everyone covered throughout the night in bed or while lounging around on the couch.

Big Blanket Co extra large throw blanket, $159 (reduced from $169)

Luna weighted blanket



Amazon

Weighted blankets provide enhanced comfort and can help you sleep better. The Luna weighted blanket is made with high-quality, breathable cotton and premium glass beads. This cooling weighted blanket is available in full, queen and king sizes. Prices vary by size, weight and color.

Luna cooling weighted blanket (queen), $68 and up

Brooklinen Luxe queen sheets set and duvet cover

Brooklinen via Amazon

The 480-thread count set is available in three neutral colors and one pattern. It includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, four pillowcases and one duvet cover.

Brooklinen Luxe queen sheets set and duvet cover, $303

MagicLinen gray-blue linen duvet cover set

MagicLinen

Upgrade your bed with luxurious linens. This breathable duvet cover set comes in 22 colors and prints on the MagicLinen site. It comes with a duvet cover and two standard- or queen-size pillowcases.

This set is available in twin, queen and king sizes.

MagicLinen gray-blue linen duvet cover set (queen), $297

Parachute Percale sheet set

Parachute

These Parachute sheets are made with 100% Egyptian cotton and are meant to feel like a crisp button-down shirt.

The lightweight and breathable sheets come in nine colors and six sizes, including twin XL. Choose whether you'd like a top sheet included or not.

Parachute Percale sheet set (queen), $129 and up

Boll & Branch signature hemmed sheet set

Boll & Branch

This premium sheet set is woven from Boll & Branch's signature super soft organic cotton. The set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases

Boll & Branch hemmed sheet set, $228 and up

