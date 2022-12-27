Best deals at the Nordstrom after-Christmas sale: Save up to 85% on clearance items now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Nordstrom

The Nordstrom after-Christmas sale is going on now through January 2, with up to 60 percent off clearance items and some other amazing deals. Plus, now through Dec. 29, you can score an extra 25 percent off clearance items.

Keep reading to find the best after-Christmas and clearance deals at Nordstrom.

Nordstrom has a ton of home, beauty and fashion gifts available. Keep reading to find the best after-Christmas deals at Nordstrom.

Best after-Christmas deals and clearance at Nordstrom

Shop the best home, fashion and beauty gifts at Nordstrom now.

Great Jones The Dutchess cast iron dutch oven: $72



Nordstrom

This enameled cast-iron pot from the staff-loved brand Great Jones delivers exceptional heat distribution and retention for everything from slow cooking to braising or roasting.

Great Jones The Dutchess cast iron dutch oven, $72 (reduced from $160)

Staub 4-piece ceramic baking dish set: $100

Nordstrom

This 4-piece set includes a 7.5-inch by 6-inch rectangular baking dish, a 9-inch oval baking dish and a 9-inch square baking dish with a lid. All of the cookware pieces are made from vitreous glass porcelain with a durable enamel finish.

Staub 4-piece ceramic baking dish set, $100 (reduced from $220)

Naot Kamara flat: $68 and up

Nordstrom

This lace-up shoe offers a padded lining that absorbs moisture, while the removable footbed conforms to the shape of your foot with wear. Right now, you can get it for up to 76% off.

Naot Kamara flat, $68 and up (reduced from $200)

Ugg cozy slippers: $53



Nordstrom

These cozy slippers from Ugg are perfect for keeping your feet warm during the winter. They feature a plush genuine shearling trim for extra comfort.

Ugg cozy slippers, $53 (reduced from $100)

Ugg ultra-mini classic boot: $98 and up

Nordstrom

Mini Uggs were one of the most-requested holiday gifts this year. If you didn't get a pair under your tree, treat yourself to some cozy Ugg boots now during the Nordstrom sale. Pricing varies by color.

Ugg ultra-mini classic boot, $98 and up (reduced from $140)

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic cable stitch pillow: $37

Nordstrom

This cozy cable stitch pillow from Barefoot Dreams is a great winter home decor piece. Right now, you can get it for over $60 off.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic cable stitch pillow, $37 (reduced from $98)

Outdoor Voices exercise dress: $45 and up



Nordstrom

Stay cool or work up a sweat in style with this exercise dress from Outdoor Voices. Available in three colors, this dress is over half off during the Nordstrom post-Christmas sale. Pricing varies by size and color.

Outdoor Voices exercise dress, $45 and up (reduced from $100)

Ugg Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal: $38 and up

Nordstrom

The open-toe design of these genuine shearling slingback sandals means that, unlike a standard slipper, you wear these stylish shoes anywhere.

Ugg Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal, $38 and up (reduced from $100)

Ugg Scuffita genuine shearling slipper: $69 and up

Nordstrom

These woolen women's slide slippers come in six colors and are made of genuine shearling. They're on sale now for as low as $69. Pricing varies by color.

Ugg Scuffita genuine shearling slipper, $69 and up (reduced from $90)

Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser: $69



Nordstrom

This unique two-in-one ultrasonic device unclogs pores for clearer skin and infuses your face with your favorite skincare product.

Nordstrom reviewers give this pore extractor a 4.2-star rating. "I'm a licensed master esthetician and I personally LOVE this tool," writes one reviewer. "If you are considering buying this product, please do. Honest."

Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor and Serum Infuser, $69 (reduced from $99)

Wild One all-weather dog collar: $11 and up



Nordstrom

Looking to get your dog a new collar for the rainy season? This comfy and rugged all-weather collar is coated in nylon to resist dirt, mud and odors. Plus, it's heavily discounted now at Nordstrom.

Wild One all-weather dog collar, $11 and up (reduced from $38)

Boll & Branch hemmed sheet set: $104

Nordstrom

Looking to sleep better in the new year? Start with some new sheets. This premium sheet set is woven from Boll & Branch's signature super soft organic cotton. The set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases

Boll & Branch hemmed sheet set, $104 (reduced from $278)

Mermaid Hair blow dryer brush: $33

Nordstrom

This tool combines the power of a hair dryer with the structure of a round brush to cut your beauty prep time in half. It features a unique oval brush, tangle-free bristles and ionic technology for extra shine and follicle protection.

Mermaid Hair blow dryer brush: $33 (reduced from $74)

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 self-watering indoor garden: $75

Nordstrom

Dad can grow herbs and vegetables year-round with this self-watering indoor garden. The planter base has a built-in water reservoir for a month's worth of water, and comes in three colors. There's an LED lamp arm, and the kit comes with three basil starter pods in a proprietary soil mix.

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 self-watering indoor garden, $75 (reduced from $100)

