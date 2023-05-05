Peloton deal alert: Take $200 off a Peloton bike right now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Peloton bikes are notoriously pricey, but we've found a great deal on a Peloton bike that you can shop right now.

Why do people love Peloton bikes so much? You can clip into a Peloton bike for a cycling workout like no other. People swear by their classes led by beloved trainers, available via the Peloton All-Access Membership, which costs $44 a month. A membership offers unlimited access to Peloton's entire library of content through the Peloton app. There are also even classes you can take off the bike, such as yoga and meditation.

The high-tech and small-space-friendly Peloton bike features a resistance knob for manual control, a stereo speaker system, a touchscreen, a USB micro port, a headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, a front-facing camera, a built-in microphone and volume buttons.

Peloton bikes are currently $200 off at Amazon. Hurry -- this price surely won't last, so be sure to shop now.

Original Peloton bike, $1,245 (reduced from $1,445)

More of the best stationary bike deals



Not sure about splurging on a Peloton (even though we found a great deal)? We've found even more stationary bike deals that suit a wide variety of budgets. These customer-loved bikes all have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews.

Schwinn indoor cycling bike: $996

This indoor cycling bike is compatible with popular third-party cycling apps, such as Peloton and Zwift. It features a full-color, backlit LCD console that monitors your heart rate, speed, time, distance and calories burned while cycling.

It features an adjustable race-style seat and dual-link foot pedals with toe cages and clips for a secure ride.

Schwinn Fitness indoor cycling bike, $996 (reduced from $1,199)

Yosuda indoor cycling bike: $210



This stationary bike has a belt-driven system for a smooth and quiet ride, an adjustable non-slip handlebar and a tablet holder for watching TV or reading while you ride. Its LCD monitor tracks time, speed, distance and calories burned. There is even a water bottle holder so you can have your preferred sports beverage nearby.

Yosuda indoor cycling bike, $210 (reduced from $440)

Sunny Health & Fitness indoor exercise bike: $295

This spin bike has a weighted flywheel and quiet belt drive system. It has an adjustable seat and handlebars, plus a water bottle holder.

Stream your workout on your TV or a laptop in front of you, or invest in a tablet holder for this bike's handlebars, as it doesn't come with a tablet or workout streaming subscription.

Sunny Health & Fitness indoor exercise bike, $295 (reduced from $399)

The best treadmill deals



Expand your home gym with a new treadmill. We found deals on treadmills with a four-star rating or higher. These treadmills include tons of positive customer reviews.

Redliro under desk treadmill: $300

Consider this under-desk treadmill if you work from home and want to get more movement into your daily routine.

This motorized walking and jogging treadmill offers 12 preset exercise modes as well as the option to manually adjust the setting for your perfect workout.

It's $80 off at Amazon.

Redliro under desk treadmill, $300 after coupon (reduced from $480)

WalkingPad C2 Mini foldable walking treadmill: $550

Do you work from home, but don't have a ton of space? This mini walking treadmill is the perfect size to slide under a standing desk.

When it's not in use, this fitness machine can be folded to almost half its size for easy storage, so it's the best treadmill for a small space. And unlike many models, this one comes in five colors.

WalkingPad C2 Mini foldable walking treadmill, $550 (regularly $600)

Sunny Health & Fitness T7643 walking treadmill: $650

The T7643 walking treadmill by Sunny Health & Fitness would make an excellent addition to your home gym. The treadmill boasts a 19.5-inch-wide surface for walking or running and an above-average weight capacity of 350 pounds. It's equipped with two bottle holders and a space for your tablet or phone.

A good fit for speed walkers and light joggers, the T7643 walking treadmill can reach speeds up to 6 mph. The built-in digital monitor displays your burned calories, speed and distance covered while working out. This piece of home gym equipment's deck can be folded into the frame. Plus, it's on sale right now at Amazon.

Sunny Health & Fitness T7643 walking treadmill, $650 (reduced from $770)

Goplus 2-in-1 Superfit folding treadmill: $300

The name of the model isn't misleading! The 2-in-1 Superfit treadmill can be used as a traditional treadmill capable of reaching speeds of up to 7.5 mph, or folded down and used as a walking treadmill that will max out at 2.5 mph. The sturdy frame and shock-absorbing, multi-layer design will keep your workout quiet and comfortable.

This piece of home gym equipment would make a great addition to any home office for remote worker trying to get in their steps between (or even during) meetings. Just add a standing desk into the mix, and you're good to go.

It's available in an impressive seven colors, including a fun champagne. Prices vary by color. The price listed below is for the blue model.

Goplus 2 in 1 Superfit folding treadmill (blue), $300 (reduced from $500)

Runow folding treadmill: $520

This folding treadmill has three incline options and an LED monitor that tracks your speed, distance, calories burned, time and pulse while working out. This piece of gym equipment has a serious shock-absorbing system that protects your knees and ankles and takes only 15 minutes to assemble.

It's $80 off at Amazon now.

Runow folding treadmill, $520 after coupon (reduced from $700)

