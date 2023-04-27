Shop Free People's first-ever maternity activewear collection in time for Mother's Day

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're on the hunt for the ideal Mother's Day gift for the pregnant mama in your life, Free People is here to save the day. The brand has just dropped its first-ever maternity activewear line in collaboration with Hatch, a company dedicated to maternity and post-partum fashion.

Find Free People activewear favorites like runsies, leggings and crop tops, now fabricated to accommodate a bump. With this line, there's no need for her to change her fitness-loving style just because she's pregnant. She can still wear her FP Movement favorites. And because these pieces are so stretchy, they can be worn postpartum as well.

The uber-comfy maternity runsie above comes in two colors. Plus, shop the full FP Movement x Hatch collection by clicking the button below.

FP Movement x Hatch Good Karma maternity high neck runsie, $118

Shop more of the best Mother's Day gifts for new moms

From comfy apparel to much-needed caffeination, check out these reviewer-loved finds that fit into her new life. These gifts from Stanley, Teva, Cleobella and more keep her needs as a new mom in mind.

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (40-ounce)

Scheels

Stanley cups are life-changing because you rarely have to refill them (they're huge) and they have a comfortable handle that makes carrying them anywhere you go easy. These two factors are essential for busy new moms!

People swear by the $45 Stanley cups because they keep water ice cold for 11 hours, fit in car cup holders despite their large size and have a straw that makes staying hydrated just a little more fun. They come in a rainbow of appealing pastel hues and have garnered quite a buzz among influencers -- so much so that the Stanley site has a 20-item limit on how many cups you're allowed to order in response to Stanley hoarders and resellers. The viral version of the Stanley cup is the 40-ounce model, likely because drinking two of them almost equals the suggested daily water intake for women, taking the guesswork out of drinking enough water each day.

Check these links to see what The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler colors are in stock on the Stanley website and on Amazon.

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (40-ounce), $45

Mack Weldon Silver HD pajama top and pant

Mack Weldon

Enter the softest, comfiest PJs you could possibly buy for her. These navy PJs are cool to the touch, thanks to their silk-like micro modal and premium anti-odor Ionic+ silver. They even button up, which is ideal for breastfeeding (or not -- whatever Mom chooses!).

Mack Weldon Silver HD pajama top, $78

Mack Weldon Silver HD pajama pants, $78

Rylee + Cru matching Harbor dress and Gracie romper in blue daisy

Rylee + Cru

For matching outfits to die for, check out Rylee + Cru. This Rylee + Cru cotton dress pairs with baby's romper, both in a spring-ready blue daisy print. The dress is comfortable and loose-fitting, plus its straps can untie easily for breastfeeding. The linen-blend baby romper has a faux shell closure.

Rylee + Cru women's Harbor dress, $110

Rylee + Cru baby Gracie romper, $55

Teva Midform Universal sandal

Amazon

Comfortable shoes are a must-have for new moms, and this pair from Teva is ready for warm weather. These sandals have a small platform that's still easy to walk on and come in 15 colors on Amazon.

Teva Midform Universal sandal, $49 (reduced from $65)

Cleobella Harmoni ankle dress

Cleobella

Speaking of comfortable dresses, she'll feel back to herself in this flowy ankle dress from Cleobella. It looks dressed up without sacrificing on comfort. This cotton dress has a charming paisley print.

Cleobella Harmoni ankle dress, $278

Partners Coffee Brooklyn

Partners Coffee

Sleep-deprived nights call for coffee to look forward to in the morning. Treat her to a nicer brand of Joe by ordering this Brooklyn blend from Partners Coffee. It has notes of cocoa, toffee and dried fruits.

Partners Coffee Brooklyn, $16

Vitabrid C12 Hair Tonic Professional

Nordstrom

If she's feeling down about post-partum hair loss, gift her this hair tonic to try. It employs highly-concentrated vitamin C to help her grow thicker, fuller hair.

Vitabrid C12 Hair Tonic Professional, $80

