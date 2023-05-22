Save up to 60% on Razer gaming headsets, keyboard, mice and laptops during Amazon Gaming Week

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Razer

Amazon Gaming Week is on! From now through Friday, Amazon is offering big discounts on games, hardware, peripherals and more. This sale is your best chance to get some killer gaming deals before the summer officially starts -- including massive, better-than-half-price discounts on Razer-branded gaming devices.

The best Razer deals at Amazon:

Save 60% on great gaming headphones: Razer Nari Ultimate wireless gaming headset, $80 (reduced from $200)

Best Razer laptop deal at Amazon: Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop, $1,800 (reduced from $3,000)

Amazon Gaming Week deals: See all Gaming Week deals at Amazon

Specifically, Amazon has seriously steep discounts on Razer's premium gaming equipment lineup, including the Razer BlackWidow V3 mechanical gaming keyboard and the Razer Nari Ultimate wireless gaming headset. Both are on sale for just $80 apiece. We found a great deal on an RGB gaming mouse too: The Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse is $75, a savings of 56% off its $170 list price.

A great gaming setup is more than just the gaming computer at the center of it. You need a reliable headset to call out commands to your squad and, at the very least, a keyboard that can keep up with your lightning-fast reflexes and a high-speed mouse.

All three pieces of equipment are great additions to any gaming setup, and could make for some great Father's Day gifts for the dads who love to get their game on. But act fast, because these prices -- and Amazon Gaming Week -- won't last long.

Save $120 on Razer Nari Ultimate wireless gaming headset

Razer via Amazon

The Razer Nari Ultimate wireless gaming headset is a heavy-duty piece of gaming equipment. It includes support for Razer HyperSense, which offers haptic feedback in the form of vibrations for better immersion. It sounds great, with a sleek profile, large ear cups with thick padding, and comfortable headband for long wear sessions. Most importantly, they offer great sound with punchy bass and clear voices, so you'll be able to tell exactly where your teammates are coming from in your favorite games.

This 4.1-star-rated headset is 60% off at Amazon now.

Razer Nari Ultimate wireless gaming headset, $80 (reduced from $200)

Save $60 on Razer BlackWidow V3 mechanical gaming keyboard

Razer via Amazon

The Razer BlackWidow V3 mechanical gaming keyboard is $80, which is 43% off its normal price of $140. It's a sleek, full-sized keyboard with excellent ergonomics, a wrist rest, and two incline settings. It also includes full RGB backlighting with customizable keys. Each individual key can be altered with the included Razer Synapse 3 software. Its clicky keys have a tactile feel that are quick, light, and responsive, perfect for use with first-person shooters and much more. It's a sturdy piece of equipment that you can come back to year after year.

Razer BlackWidow V3 mechanical gaming keyboard, $80 (reduced from $140)

Save $95 on Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse

Razer via Amazon

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse features the brand's low-latency HyperSpeed technology, which claims to be 25% faster than competing mice. The buttons don't have mechanical switches -- they use light beam-based actuation for a 3x faster response. Features 11 programmable buttons and up to 100 hours of battery life. Includes a RGB charing dock.

Previously $170, you can score this 4.6-star-rated gaming mouse on Amazon for just $75, a savings of 56%.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse with dock, $75 (reduced from $170)

More must-see Razer gaming deals at Amazon

Level up your gaming setup with a new high-end gaming laptop from Razer. There are absolutely massive discounts to be had during Amazon Gaming Week -- you can save more than a thousand dollars on a new Razer computer.

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop (2022)

Razer via Amazon

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics

12th Gen Intel 14-Core i7 CPU processor

15.6" FHD 360Hz screen

16GB DDR5 RAM; 1TB SSD

Windows 11 operating system

RGB lighting

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop, $1,800 (reduced from $3,000)

Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop (2020)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics



Intel Core i7-10875H 8-Core processor

17.3" FHD 300Hz screen (1920x1080 pixels)

16GB DDR4 RAM; 512GB SSD



Windows 10 operating system

RGB lighting

Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop, $1,800 (reduced from $3,200)

Razer Book 13 gaming laptop (2020)

Intel Iris Xe graphics

Intel Core i7-1165G7 4 Core processor

13.4" UHD+ touch screen (3840 x 2100)

16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD

Windows 10 operating system

RGB lighting

Razer Book 13 gaming laptop, $1,430 (reduced from $2,000

