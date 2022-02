"CODA" generates Oscar buzz after Screen Actors Guild Award nomination “CODA,” which stands for “Child Of Deaf Adults,” is generating Oscar buzz. In the film, the character Ruby Rossi is relied on as her deaf family’s link to the hearing world. The ensemble cast, made up of deaf and hearing actors, is nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award. But no matter what the envelope says, “CODA” has already won. Dana Jacobs has more on the new movie.