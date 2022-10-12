The best robot vacuum for avoiding dog poop is on sale during Amazon's October Prime Day event

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

iRobot

Robot vacuums are a terrific convenience for pet owners, but the model you choose is very important. The right robot vacuum will keep your carpet free of pet hair and reduce allergens. The wrong robot vacuum, meanwhile, will roll right over pet messes and spread them through your entire house or apartment. Gross.

Fortunately, there is a robot vacuum smart enough to avoid dog poop: the iRobot Roomba j7+. And it's on sale now for $200 off during Amazon's early Black Friday event, the Prime Early Access Sale.

Top products in this article

Robot vacuum with a poop guarantee: iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $599 (reduced from $800)

Save on a Samsung robot vacuum with AI: Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition, $799 after coupon (reduced from $1,299)

Budget pet-friendly robot vacuum: Yeedi Vac 2 Pro robot vacuum and mop, $300 after coupon (reduced from $450)

Robot vacuums are a great option for busy pet parents who want to keep their homes free of pet hair and dander without the hassle of manual vacuuming. However, there is one major issue with using robot vacuums around pets: They may run into dog poop. (Don't just take our word for it: There are plenty of viral videos on this messy subject.)

The best robot vacuum for avoiding dog poop is on sale now

There are a lot of robot vacuums out there with cameras and obstacle detection, but only one robot vacuum (so far) comes with an explicit promise that it can avoid pet messes. Read on to learn more about the iRobot Roomba j7+, a CBS Essentials robot vacuum bestseller. It's $200 off during Amazon's early Black Friday sale.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P. guarantee, or "Pet Owner Official Promise." Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

The vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.

When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $599 (reduced from $800)

The iRobot Roomba j7 is a bit more affordable and also offers the P.O.O.P. promise. Right now, you can get it for 33% off on Amazon. (A cleaning station is not included.)

iRobot Roomba j7 robot vacuum, $399 (reduced from $600)

More pet-friendly robot vacuums

Check out these other vacuums designed for use in pet-friendly homes. While these models do not promise to avoid dog poop, they do have advanced object recognition to navigate obstacles such as pet toys and water bowls. All of these top-rated vacuums are on sale at the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition: $799

Samsung

The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum has a bunch of cool features, including 30 watts of adjustable suction, 3D object recognition with AI and powerful LiDAR navigation. This robot vacuum can recognize what objects to avoid, so you won't have to deal with it constantly crashing into the couch or a dog bed on the floor. Have a very specific clean in mind? Mapping can be controlled via your phone.

You can even watch your robot vacuum operate no matter where you are, using Samsung's SmartThings App. The Jet Bot AI+ comes with a front camera that can live stream in real time. It boasts its own no-touch "Clean Station" that will empty your dustbin using Samsung's Air Pulse technology. The vacuum's 0.2 liter dustbin is fully washable.

Be sure to apply the coupon before checkout to save an extra $200.

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition, $799 after coupon (reduced from $1,299)

Yeedi Vac 2 robot vacuum and mop

Amazon

Need a robot vacuum and a mop? Check out the budget-minded Yeedi Vac 2, available on Amazon. It claims to be pet-friendly.

This multi-purpose cleaning device features 3D object avoidance which allows it to recognize any objects in its path and move around them to avoid getting stuck. It's designed to avoid your dog's food bowl, water bowl and dog toys.

Yeedi Vac 2 robot vacuum and mop, $280 after coupon (reduced from $350)

Right now you can get the upgraded Yeedi Vac 2 Pro version with a longer run time for just $40 more.

Yeedi Vac 2 Pro robot vacuum and mop, $320 after coupon (reduced from $450)

Roborock S7MaxV robot vacuum and sonic mop

Amazon

The Roborock S7MaxV is another two-in-one mop and vacuum. It provides advanced suction for use on all floor types. When used as a mop, it uses sonic vibration technology to achieve a deeper clean. The pet-friendly device can also detect objects even in low light with its built-in camera and LED light for advanced obstacle avoidance.

Another fun feature for pet owners is that you can video call the robot from your smartphone. This allows you to check in on your house, your pets and the Roborock's cleaning progress while you are away from home.

Roborock S7MaxV robot vacuum, $640 (reduced from $860)

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner

Amazon

Lefant's M210 robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors (so it won't bang into surroundings or knock over your pet's water bowl). The robot vacuum features strong suction power to easily pick up pet hair. The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas," and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. Download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vac with your smartphone or device -- the better to control the appliance remotely.

The best part? This Lefant robot vacuum is priced under $100 during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

Pet owners, including this verified purchaser, love the Lefant robot vacuum; "I got this for my upstairs to help keep up with the cat litter and pet hair. I come home every day to a nice clean floor. It is so quiet and works perfectly for what I need it for."

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner, $89 (reduced from $130)

Related content from CBS Essentials

