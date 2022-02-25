Nvidia RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070 and more: Where to find the most popular sold-out graphics cards

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you're a gamer or a content creator, a powerful Nvidia card can take your PC to the next level. Getty Images

Next-generation consoles like the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S aren't the only products affected by the global supply chain issues. Supply shortages, coupled with high demand, have also made newer graphics cards like Nvidia's RTX 3000 series hard to find. Shoppers looking to buy a new graphics card have two options: wait a while and wrangle over restocks, or pay more than the suggested retail price on a resale site, such as StockX.

The rumored February release of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, thought to be Nvidia's most powerful consumer GPU yet, isn't putting a damper on the demand for the rest of the RTX 3000 family. Many Nvidia graphics cards are low in stock. That's especially true for the Founders Editions. (A Founders Edition simply means Nvidia's first design of the card, and the reference board with which authorized partners can build their cards.)

CBS Essentials is here to keep track of restocks on GPUs, including the RTX 3080, RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti. GPU prices are at an all-time high due to the ongoing GPU shortage, but we found the best prices (and availability) on the most popular Nvidia graphics cards, Founders Edition cards and graphics cards from other brands built with the same RTX 3000 series tech.

How to get early access to Nvidia RTX 3000 series restocks

Best Buy has, in the past, rewarded its paying Best Buy TotalTech members with exclusive early access to restocks of hard-to-find products like the PlayStation 5. In early February, the retailer also gave members front-of-the-line access to a limited stock of Nvidia RTX 3000 graphics cards, including the RTX 3060 Ti and the RTX 3070, at retail price.

Having exclusive early access to new releases and restocks is more of an unofficial perk for TotalTech members, but Best Buy is likely to offer it again for future restocks. If you're still struggling to find a particular Nvidia RTX 3000 GPU at its suggested retail price, signing up for a TotalTech membership might be your way in.

A Best Buy TotalTech subscription will cost you $200 per year. In addition to exclusive access to graphics card restocks, TotalTech member benefits include up to two years of product protection on most Best Buy purchases, 24/7 Geek Squad tech support, free delivery and installation, access to members-only prices and free two-day shipping.

Subscribe to Best Buy TotalTech, $200 per year

The best deals on Nvidia RTX 3000 graphics cards

Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly RTX 3000 card like the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti, or something with a lot more power, like the Nvidia RTX 3090, we'll help you find the best Nvidia RTX 3000 GPU deals.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090

Nvidia

At the moment, users and tech publications consider the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 the cream of the consumer graphics card crop. With 10,496 CUDA cores and 24 GB of GDDR6X memory, it is capable of delivering decent 8K gaming performance and seamless video editing workflows, though with this much power and such a high price tag tag the RTX 3090 is best suited for creative professionals.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 retails for $1,499. There are RTX 3090 options from other manufacturers if you want to pay more.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090, $1,499 and up

StockX, which verifies the authenticity of every item, currently has the RTX 3090 available at $1,825.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Founder Edition, $1,825

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

Nvidia

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card is near the top of the food chain in terms of higher resolution gaming performance. The price of entry isn't exactly cheap at $1,199, but it is $300 less than the RTX 3090, and that's while delivering almost the same level of performance on some workloads.

This is a much harder Nvidia GPU to find right now. However, we've seen some limited stock and aftermarket units like the EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti pop up at some of the biggest online retailers.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, $1,199 and up

What's more, its Founders Edition is readily available on StockX for not much more than the suggested retail price.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founder Edition, $1,394

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

Nvidia

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 boasts 8,960 CUDA cores, 68 ray tracing (RT) cores, 272 tensor AI cores and a boost clock of 1.71 GHz, allowing it to deliver a 50%-to-80% performance increase, and improved power efficiency over the RTX 2080. That's all while staying at the same price point as its predecessor. Reviewers are praising this powerful graphics card for delivering excellent 4K performance, which makes it a great choice for gamers who want ultra high-definition when playing first-person shooters and open-world titles.

Starting at $699, the RTX 3080 is hard to come by right now if you don't want to pay more than the suggested retail price.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, $699 and up

If you are willing to pay a bit more, StockX, which verifies the authenticity of every item, has some stock of the RTX 3080 Founders Edition available at a markup.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Founder Edition, $1,190

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

Nvidia

Tech reviewers are calling the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 the best value graphics card from the RTX 3000 family, thanks to its price-to-performance ratio. This mid-range Nvidia graphics card, which succeeds both the 2070 and the RTX 2080 Ti, is designed to deliver great 1080p and decent 4K gaming performances with its 5,888 CUDA cores, 46 SM count, 1.73 GHz clock boost and 8 GB GDDR6 memory. Combine that with a more affordable $499 price of entry, and this is a great choice for most PC gamers and content creators.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, $499 and up

Like the RTX 3080, the Nvidia RTX 3070 Founders Edition is also available at StockX, albeit at a higher price.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Founder Edition, $818

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

Nvidia

Even more affordable than the RTX 3070 is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, which makes it a great option for budget-minded gamers who aren't seeking a 4K gaming experience. With 4,864 CUDA cores spread across 38 Streaming Multiprocessors (SM), this Nvidia graphics card is designed to deliver excellent 1080p PC gaming with ray tracing.

Best Buy restocked this GPU in early February along with the RTX 3070, but that batch sold out quickly.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, $399 and up

StockX has the RTX 3060 Ti available for under $800 for the time being.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Founder Edition, $739

