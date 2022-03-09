Best deals on Apple products following the Apple Spring Event

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple held its Spring Event today, introducing a a new budget iPhone model, the Apple iPhone SE (2022); a new iPad tablet, the iPad Air 4; a new 27-inch Studio Display monitor and a new, ultra-powerful Mac Studio computer for professionals.

You'll need to wait to get your hands on these new Apple products, but discounts are already showing up on last year's Apple models. That means it's a great time to score a deal on all sorts of Apple products, from Apple iPads to the Apple iPhone to the Apple Watch Series 7.

What are the new products from the Apple Spring Event?

The much-anticipated Apple MacBook Air 2022 -- rumored to come in different colors like the 24-inch iMac from 2021 -- was a no-show at the event, dubbed "Peek Performance." The rumored 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro upgrade didn't make an appearance either. However, Apple made up for that with other exciting launches.

On top of a number of original offerings for Apple TV+, Apple has announced two new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro finishes (green and alpine green respectively), the new A15 Bionic-powered iPhone SE ($429) and the new Apple iPad Air 5 ($599), which comes with Apple's M1 chip and a slew of other upgrades. And that's just in the mobile department.

Apple also showcased its new and customizable 27-inch Studio Display ($1,599 and up), which boasts a 5K Retina panel with 600 nits of brightness.

Finally, it revealed the ultra-powerful Mac Studio ($1,999 and up), which looks like a bigger Mac mini and comes in M1 Max and new M1 Ultra chip configurations.

Release date for the Apple iPhone SE, iPad Air 5, Studio Display and Mac Studio



The new Apple iPhone SE, iPad Air 5, Studio Display and Mac Studio will hit the shelves on March 18, as will the new iPhone 13 finishes.

The new iPhone SE, iPad Air 5 and iPhone 13 devices will be available for pre-order on Friday, March 11. Meanwhile, the Mac Studio and Studio Display are available for pre-order now.

The best Apple deals right now

Because Apple typically releases software upgrades every year, the previous generation of Apple iPhone, iPad and even MacBook products still offer snappy performance. There's no need to worry about immediate obsolescence.

Whether you want an iPad Air or an iPhone SE (second generation), you'll save big on the best deals for Apple devices at online retailers such as Walmart and Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 7: $349

Apple

Apple won't likely update its Watch Series until later this year, but the Apple Watch Series 7 is already $50 off at Walmart. The latest Apple Watch boasts a larger OLED display, with a a crack-resistant front crystal that's more than 50% thicker than that of the Series 6. It also offers 33% faster charging and an IP6X certification, which means it's now resistant to dust.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $349 and up (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch SE: $249 and up

Apple via Amazon

The Apple Watch SE connects to cellular (with activation and a monthly fee), which means that you can use it to make calls, send texts, stream music and much more, even without your phone nearby. Its Retina display is 30% larger than the display on the Series 3. Plus, it comes with fall detection (great for older adults) and many other additional features.

Apple Watch SE GPS (40 mm), $244 (reduced from $279)

Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular (40 mm), $299 (reduced from $329)

Apple AirPods: $110 and up

Apple

The Apple AirPods Pro have made headlines by fitting in active noise-cancellation technology and hearing-health tracking in a more compact, better fitting design. Meanwhile, the third-generation Apple AirPods comes with their share of upgrades over predecessors -- including sweat and water resistance. Though not part of Apple's latest event, most of Apple's AirPods are discounted right now, with Amazon offering up to 31% off, so it's a good time to click that buy button, especially if you've been eyeing one of these models for a while now.

Apple AirPods Pro, $190 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods (third generation), $169 (reduced from $179)

Apple AirPods (second generation), $110 (reduced from $159)

Apple MacBook Air: $994 and up

Apple

With a 13.3-inch Retina display and a weight of 2.8 pounds, the Apple MacBook Air is the lightest and most portable of the MacBooks. It's powered by Apple's snappy M1 chip, so it will see you through basic photo editing and light video editing. A great travel companion, it also boasts a battery life of up to 18 hours on a single charge. Sadly, the long-rumored MacBook Air update was nowhere to be seen at the spring event. Still, discounts are available.

Apple MacBook Air (Apple M1, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD), $994 (reduced from $999)

Apple MacBook Air (Apple M1, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,148 (reduced from $1,249)

13" Apple MacBook Pro: $1,215

Apple via Best Buy

The current 13-inch MacBook Pro is also on sale right now. It boasts a powerful active cooling system, which helps keep the 8-Core GPU running fast, plus up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge and a brighter Retina display. Instead of physical function keys at the top of the backlit keyboard, it has a dynamic touch bar that changes based on what program you're using.

13" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD), $1,215 and up (reduced from $1,299)

13" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Chip, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,349 (reduced from $1,499)

iPhone SE (second generation): $374 and up

Apple

With a faster and more efficient A15 Bionic-powered Apple iPhone SE ($429) hitting the shelves on March 18, the previous-generation iPhone SE (second generation) is now discounted. As the best value Apple product, at least in the mobile market, the iPhone SE from 2020 comes with a 4.7-inch Retina display, the fast A13 Bionic chip, IP67 dust and water resistance, 12MP wide rear camera, 4K video recording capability and fast charging.

iPhone SE (64 GB, unlocked), $374 (reduced from $399)

iPad Air 4: $539

Apple

Now that the more powerful Apple iPad Air 5 is available for pre-order, the iPad Air 4 is seeing discounts at Walmart and Amazon. The iPad Air 4 might be an older model, but it's powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chip, which allows it to handle content creation, including video and photo editing. It also boasts a 12MP back camera, touch ID and a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color gamut. Purchase an Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Air, and you've got yourself a solid and more portable laptop alternative. We should see deeper discounts soon, but for now, we're getting up to $60 off.

10.9" iPad Air 4 (64 GB, Wi-Fi), $539 (reduced from $599)

10.9" iPad Air 4 (64 GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular), $679 (reduced from $729)

iPad Pro 2022: $747 and up

Apple

The Apple iPad Pro may not be a part of Apple's spring releases, but there are deals available for these M1 chip-powered tablets. As Apple's pro-level tablet, the iPad Pro features an 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display (or a Liquid Retina display if you go for the 12.9-inch model), a pro camera system, 5G connectivity and a Thunderbolt with 40 Gbps of bandwidth for lightning-speed data transfers. Of course, it also has Apple Magic Keyboard compatibility for a traditional laptop experience.

11" iPad Pro (128GB, Wi-Fi), $747 and up (reduced from $799)

12.9" iPad Pro (512GB, Wi-Fi ), $1,299 and up (reduced from $1,399)

12.9" iPad Pro (256, Wi-Fi + Cellular), $1,299 (reduced from $1,399)

Mac mini

Apple

Although Apple's smallest Mac, the Mac mini, wasn't mentioned at the spring event, you can still save on the current M1 chip model on Amazon. This Mac mini promises up to 3x faster CPU performance and up to 6x faster graphics performance than its predecessor. That's while maintaining a 7.7-inch form factor that allows you to save on desk space. It also comes with Thunderbolt connectivity, which lets you hook up a 6K external display.

Apple Mac Mini (Apple M1 Chip, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD), $629 (reduced from $699)

Apple Mac Mini (Intel Core i5, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,049 (reduced from $1,099)

