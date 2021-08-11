7 sturdy and stylish laptop bags that go anywhere

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Protect your laptop investment with a bag that fits your budget and style. vgajic/Getty IMages

Whether your work or school commute involves hopping on a bike, catching a train, walking to a local coffee shop, or hunkering down for the long slog that is international air travel, your laptop is likely part of the equation. Just like your smartphone, laptops require TLC in terms of protection. The right laptop bag can prevent water damage on a rainy day, a cracked screen if it falls, and endless types of potential damage along the way.

Laptop bag options are extensive and cater to al kinds of needs: Messenger bags for bike commuters, laptop backpacks for hauling around books and other large items, protective sleeves and cases for those who like to toss their laptop in another bag, and sleek-looking work bags with tons of compartments for housing wallets, water bottles and pens.

CBS Essentials has rounded up 7 laptop bags, for any budget, to make transporting your computer worry-free, stylish and convenient.

Away laptop bag

Away

While the Away laptop bag is designed with the frequent flyer in mind, even coffee-shop hoppers will appreciate its quality construction and purposeful features. Made out of a sleek, water-resistant nylon and trimmed in leather, it makes organization easy. In addition to a padded 15" laptop pocket, the bag boasts a variety of other interior and exterior pockets, perfect for notebooks, sunglasses, phones and other electronic gadgets, in addition to a detachable key ring and shoulder strap.

Packed Party Feeling Fresh laptop case

A fun alternative to professional-looking laptop cases, Packed Party Feeling Fresh adds a little fun to function for smaller computers. Made out of vinyl and filled with confetti, this padded neoprene model protects laptops up to 13.3 inches wide.

State Kane XL laptop backpack

State

Here's a hands-free option: An extra-roomy nylon backpack with a padded compartment big enough for a 17-inch laptop, the State Kane XL provides protection for your electronics and ample room for all other belongings. While light on organizational pockets, there is a front pocket for personal items and two side pockets sized for water bottles, while the interior provides enough space for clothes, shoes, books or anything else.

Herschel Anchor laptop sleeve

Herschel

Available in a variety of sizes and colors, fitting everything from an iPad Mini to a 16-inch laptop, the Herschel Anchor family of sleeves offers great protection for your gadgets. The minimalist computer sleeve features ample padding with additional fleece lining, eliminating much of the risk associated with tossing your computer into any backpack, tote or purse.

Timbuk2 Especial Stash messenger bag

Timbuk2 Especial Stash is a thoughtfully designed messenger bag suitable for bike commuters. In addition to a reflective, water-resistant exterior, the laptop compartment is completely waterproof, offering your computer ample protection from outside elements. Secure closure straps keep the bag from opening when it shouldn't, while ultra-cushioned straps provide added comfort. Users love all the convenient pockets, housing everything from water bottles to wallets. There is even a built-in bottle opener to pop open a bottle at the end of a long day.

Tomtoc

A highly rated and popular laptop bag on Amazon, the Tomtoc offers serious value at a reasonable price. The under-$40 computer bag features ample padding with 360-degree protection for your gadget via ultra-cushioned corners. It also comes in a range of sizes suitable for 13-inch to 17-inch laptops, and several color options. Complete with a removable strap, it can be slung over the shoulder or placed inside of a bag or backpack.

Lenovo

For those on a tight budget, Lenovo's no-frills laptop shoulder bag gets the job done. Sleekly designed out of water-repellent fabric and available in a few colors, the lightweight bag is equipped with convenient pockets for stashing other electronics, documents and personal items. The fully adjustable straps also come in handy, as the bag can be worn messenger style or over-the-shoulder, depending on your needs.