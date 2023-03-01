NuFace friends and family spring sale: Save 20% on this popular facial toning device (and more)

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're looking to upgrade your skincare routine, you're in luck. The NuFace friends and family sale starts today, with 20% off sitewide on the brand's popular skin toners, serums and devices. Save big on NuFace's popular facial toner device -- a CBS Essentials reader favorite -- or stock up on your NuFace skincare favorites to revamp your routine for spring.

Nuface Trinity starter kit, $271 (reduced from $339)

NuFace mini starter kit, $167 (reduced from $209)

NuFace is best known for its innovative skincare devices. The popular devices use electrical microcurrents to stimulate your face for firmer skin. The brand's skincare products are designed to complement the devices for added hydration, brightness and firming.

Everything is 20% off during the NuFace friends and family sale (excluding Plus devices), so you'll save on just about everything you buy. To help you sort through all of the great savings available at NuFace, we've compiled the best deals on top-rated devices, sets and more.

No coupon code is required to score these beauty deals. But hurry: These NuFace deals only last through Monday, March 6.

Best NuFace device and starter set deals

If you don't have a NuFace device yet, the NuFace friends and family sale is a great time to get one. Start with one of these device starter sets to try out NuFace's device systems and compatible skincare products.

Nuface Trinity starter set

NuFace

The Trinity starter set is a great option for first-time NuFace users. The portable Trinity toning device stimulates the face with an FDA-cleared microcurrent treatment that promises to improve contour and skin tone while reducing the appearance of wrinkles. The device comes in a kit, which includes a charging cradle, a power adapter and two ounces of hydrating leave-on gel primer.

Nuface Trinity starter kit, $271 (reduced from $339)

NuFace mini starter kit: $167

NuFace

The NuFace mini starter set is the most budget-friendly starter kit available from NuFace. It includes the NuFace facial toning device, along with a two-ounce bottle of the NuFace hydrating leave-on gel primer and a power adapter. It is even more affordable during the friends and family sale at 20% off.

NuFace mini starter kit, $167 (reduced from $209)

Best NuFace skincare deals

The friends and family sale is also a great time to stock up on full-size favorites of NuFace's skincare items. All are 20% off, with no coupon code needed.

NuFace aqua gel activator: $31

NuFace

NuFace's best-selling skincare item is the aqua gel activator. The lightweight activator gel conducts microcurrents from your device to the facial muscles to help NuFace devices provide the desired results. The activator is also designed to leave your skin hydrated for up to 24 hours.

NuFace aqua gel activator (3.3 oz), $31 (reduced from $39)

NuFace aqua gel activator (10 oz), $47 (reduced from $59)

NuFace silk crème activator: $39

NuFace

Like the aqua gel activator, this product helps activate the micro current technology of NuFace's devices. While the aqua gel activator is focused on hydration, the silk crème activator is geared towards firming and brightening the skin.

NuFace silk crème activator (1.69 oz), $39 (reduced from $49)

NuFace silk crème activator (3.3 oz), $55 (reduced from $69)

NuFace Super Vita-C booster serum

NuFace

Vitamin C serums have become one of the hottest skincare items of the year. Vitamin C is great for brightening your complexion, reducing wrinkles and evening skin tone. The NuFace Super Vita-C booster serum includes Vitamin C and Niacinamide to reduce dark spots and brighten the skin when used with a NuFace toning device.

NuFace Super Vita-C booster serum, $52 (reduced from $65)

