NuFace Fourth of July sale: Save big on NuFace Trinity, NuFace Mini, more

If you're looking to upgrade your skincare routine, you're in luck. The NuFace Fourth of July sale is going on now, with 15% off many of the brand's most popular skin toners, serums and toning devices. Shop the sale now and enjoy significant savings on the NuFace Trinity starter kit, a CBS Essentials staff favorite, or explore NuFace's body toning device.

NuFace is best known for its innovative skincare devices. The popular skincare tech use electrical microcurrents to stimulate your face for firmer skin. The brand's skincare products are designed to complement the devices for added hydration, brightness and firming.

Best Fourth of July NuFace device deals

If you don't have a NuFace device yet, the NuFace Fourth of July sale is a great time to get one. To help you sort through all of the great savings available during the beauty brand's Fourth of July deals, we've selected our favorite picks.

We recommend starting with one of the following device starter sets to try out NuFace's device systems and compatible skincare products.

Nuface Trinity starter set: $298



The NuFace Trinity starter set is a great option for first-time NuFace users. The portable Trinity toning device stimulates the face with an FDA-cleared microcurrent treatment that promises to improve contour and skin tone, while reducing the appearance of wrinkles. The device comes in a kit that includes a charging cradle, power adapter and two ounces of hydrating leave-on gel primer.

Nuface Trinity starter kit, $298 (reduced from $350)

NuFace mini starter kit: $187

The NuFace mini starter set is the most budget-friendly starter kit available from NuFace. It includes the NuFace facial toning device, along with a two-ounce bottle of the NuFace hydrating leave-on gel primer and a power adapter. It is even more affordable during the Fourth of July sale at 15% off.

NuFace mini starter kit, $187 (reduced from $209)

NuFace NuBody body toning device: $339

Use NuFace's signature microcurrent technology for body sculpting with the NuFace NuBody body toning device. NuFace advises that users might see results with five minutes of use per day per treatment area.

NuFace NuBody body toning device, $339 (reduced from $399)

NuFace Fix start set: $140

The NuFace Fix device is a smaller microcurrent toning device designed to address fine lines and wrinkles. It can also be used to create the look of fuller lips. This starter set comes with the NuFace Fix device and the NuFace Fix serum.

NuFace Fix start set, $140 (reduced from $165)

NuFace Mini and Fix starter kit: $255



This starter kit includes two top-rated NuFace skincare devices. Tone, lift and contour your face with the NuFace Mini device. Then instantly smooth and tighten fine lines and wrinkles with the Fix device. The set also comes with the aqua gel activator.

NuFace Mini ad Fix starter kit, $255 (reduced from $300)

Best Fourth of July NuFace skincare deals

The NuFace Fourth of July sale is also a great time to stock up on full-size favorites of NuFace's skincare items. All are 15% off, with no coupon code needed.

NuFace Supercharged Skin Trio: $65

This skincare set includes two of NuFace's bestselling skincare products, plus a brush. This is a great buy if you or your intended gift recipient already own a NuFace device and just need to re-up on the accompanying activators. It includes an aqua gel activator, silk crème activator and brush applicator.

NuFace Supercharged Skin Trio, $65 (reduced from $81)

NuFace aqua gel activator: $47

NuFace's best-selling skincare item is the aqua gel activator. The lightweight activator gel conducts microcurrents from your device to the facial muscles to help NuFace devices provide the desired results. The activator is also designed to leave your skin hydrated for up to 24 hours.

NuFace aqua gel activator (3.3 oz), $47 (reduced from $55)

NuFace silk crème activator: $43

Like the aqua gel activator, this product helps activate the micro current technology of NuFace's devices. While the aqua gel activator is focused on hydration, the silk crème activator is geared towards firming and brightening the skin.

NuFace silk crème activator (1.69 oz), $43 (reduced from $50)

NuFace silk crème activator (3.3 oz), $64 (reduced from $75)

NuFace Super Vita-C booster serum: $55

Vitamin C serums have become one of the hottest skincare items of the year. Vitamin C is great for brightening your complexion, reducing wrinkles and evening skin tone. The NuFace Super Vita-C booster serum includes Vitamin C and Niacinamide to reduce dark spots and brighten the skin when used with a NuFace toning device.

NuFace Super Vita-C booster serum, $55 (reduced from $65)

