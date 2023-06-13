NHL Stanley Cup Finals 2023: How to watch tonight's Game 5 of the Golden Knights vs. the Panthers
The NHL Stanley Cup Finals are still going strong. Tonight, on Tuesday, June 13 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT), Game 5 of the 2023 NHL finals will take place. The game will feature the Vegas Golden Knights against the Florida Panthers in their fifth matchup of the championship finals.
The Golden Knights are still ahead after winning the first two games and Game 4, while the Panthers snagged a win in Game 3. In Game 5, we could see the Golden Knights take home the Stanley Cup or the Panthers could keep the finals going. These games are scheduled to continue until June 19, if necessary.
Find out how to catch tonight's Game 5 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals and see who might end up as NHL champions and bring home the championship prize. You don't even need a cable subscription -- just Sling TV.
Best way to live stream the Stanley Cup Finals
If you want access to live stream all the games in the Stanley Cup Finals, the most cost-effective way is with Sling TV. The low-cost cable streamer's Orange tier includes all games in the NHL finals on TNT, while the Orange + Blue tier includes games from the NBA championship finals.
- Watch the Stanley Cup Finals on TNT: Sling TV Orange Tier (first month), $20/mo. (reduced from $40)
- Get even more live sports content: Sling TV Orange + Blue Tier (first month), $28/mo. (reduced from $55)
Stanley Cup Finals game schedule
Don't miss a single moment of the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals, including today's Game 5 of the finals on Tuesday, June 13. All NHL championship games will air on TNT.
Don't have cable TV? Luckily, Sling TV carries TNT so you can watch those games live.
Schedule for the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals (Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights)
- Game 1: Saturday, June 3 (Golden Knights won 5-2)
- Game 2: Monday, June 5 (Golden Knights won 7-2)
- Game 3: Thursday, June 8 (Panthers won 2-1)
- Game 4: Saturday, June 10 (Golden Knights won 3-2)
- Game 5: Tuesday, June 13 at 8 p.m. EDT on TNT
- *Game 6: Friday, June 16 at 8 p.m. EDT on TNT
- *Game 7: Monday, June 19 at 8 p.m. EDT on TNT
*These games will only be played if needed.
Watch the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals on Sling TV
The best and most affordable way to watch the 2023 NHL championship games airing on TNT is through Sling TV. The most budget-friendly tier that includes TNT, Orange, is only $40 a month. The Orange + Blue tier gives you access to the maximum amount of live sports, including not only TNT but NFL Network, ABC, Fox and NBC broadcasts, for $55 per month after the first month half-off. You'll get 50 hours of DVR storage to record all the games you want.
There's no contract. You can cancel at any time. Best of all? Sling is offering half-off your first month. Right now, you'll only pay $20 to access TNT with Sling Orange, or $28 for the Orange + Blue tier.
Don't have a smart TV to watch Sling TV on? Not a problem: Right now Sling TV is offering subscribers a free Amazon Fire TV Stick to use.
- Sling TV Orange Tier (first month), $20/mo. (reduced from $40)
- Sling TV Orange + Blue tier (first month), $28/mo. (reduced from $55)
Digital antenna
If TNT is on your market's local channels, you may also be able to access it with a digital antenna. While Sling TV does carry more channels than a digital antenna would, this is a one-time, more inexpensive option for minimal channel options.
This one supports smart TVs in 1080p, 4K and 8K displays and works with older models too. It's also currently discounted at Amazon.
Roainey digital TV antenna with amplifier signal booster, $27 after coupon (down from $40)
Hulu + Live TV bundle
It's not as affordable as Sling TV, but the Hulu + Live TV bundle has a huge library of content thanks to their partnerships with Disney and ESPN, including TNT. In the bundle, both Disney+ and ESPN+ are included and it's totally ad-free. If you want it all, get the Hulu + Live TV bundle.
Sign up for the Hulu + Live TV with ESPN+ and Disney+ bundle, $70 a month
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV streams all the networks a sports fan could want, including TNT, NBC, Fox, ESPN and more. No matter what your viewing needs are, DirecTV Stream should have a monthly package that will serve you. Prices on DirecTV Stream services start at $65 a month for the first three months, then $75 a month thereafter.
DirecTV Stream, $65 and up per month
The best TV deals ahead of the Stanley Cup Finals
Looking for a new television for all your sports watching needs? Watch the 2023 NHL finals on a smart TV. We've rounded up some great deals for the latest in high-quality TV technology.
- 85" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K smart TV, $2,694 (down from $4,298)
- 75" Philips LED class 4K smart Google TV, $598 (down from $668)
- 65" LG OLED class 4K B2 series smart TV, $1,747 (down from $2,300)
- 58" Hisense LED Roku smart TV, $268 (down from $338)
- 55" Samsung Q70A series 4K QLED smart TV, $998 (down from $1000)
- 53" Hisense HDR Roku smart TV, $228 (down from $258)
