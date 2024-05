Why the U.S. plans to send Israel $1 billion in weapons The Biden administration is planning to send $1 billion in weapons to Israel if Congress approves, sources tell CBS News. CBS News White House reporter Willie James Inman reports on that, and CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab has the latest on demonstrations in the West Bank observing the Nakba, the annual remembrance of Palestinians who were displaced in 1948 when the modern state of Israel was created.