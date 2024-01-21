$2.5K in stolen Stanley water bottles recovered, Sacramento woman arrested

ROSEVILLE - A woman was arrested for grand theft after police said they caught her with 65 stolen Stanley water bottles from a Roseville retail store.

Police responded to a retail store on the 6000 block of Stanford Ranch Road on Wednesday when they received reports of a theft at the store.

It was reported that staff saw a woman take a shopping cart full of Stanley water bottles without paying.

A 23-year-old Sacramento woman was arrested after police said they found 65 Stanley water bottles in her vehicle. Roseville Police Department

The suspect refused to stop and stuffed her car with the merchandise, police said. An officer later found the vehicle in the area of Highway 65 and Galleria Boulevard.

After pulling the driver over, officers searched the vehicle and said they found 65 Stanley water bottles, valued at nearly $2,500.

A 23-year-old Sacramento woman was arrested for grand theft.

"While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfill your hydration habits," the Roseville Police Department said in a news release.