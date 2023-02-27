NBA streaming guide 2023: How to watch the Celtics vs. Knicks game tonight

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Celtics and the Knicks face off tonight at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Considering both rival teams' recent success -- the Celtics are 7-1 in the last eight games, improving to 44-17 overall, while the Knicks are on a five-game winning streak with 35-27 overall -- the Monday night NBA game is set to be quite the match. Here's how to watch the New York Knicks take on the Boston Celtics.

When is the Celtics-Knicks game?

The New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Coverage of the big basketball game will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.

For a complete schedule of the 2023 NBA season, check out our sister site CBS Sports.

How to watch the Celtics vs. Knicks game tonight

Tonight's NBA Game will air on MSG and NBC Sports Boston. Fans within the local coverage zone who don't have a cable package with MSG or NBC Sports Boston can tune in to NBA coverage with the help of DirecTV Stream.

DirecTV Stream, $65 per month for your first 12 months

If you're outside the "local" zone for tonight's game, the easiest way to tune in to the basketball game tonight is with the NBA League Pass, available through streamers such as Sling TV, as well as directly through the NBA. NBA League Pass is designed for fans of teams outside of their local area and allows you to tune in to sports coverage that isn't local to you.

Sling TV Orange + NBA League Pass, $35 (reduced from $55) for your first month

For NBC and MSG: DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

For coverage of tonight's NBA game, you'll need to subscribe to DirecTV Stream's Choice tier or higher, which includes your local NBC channel and MSG's regional coverage.

DirecTV Stream tiers start at $75 per month, but right, now eligible subscribers can get $10 off any tier for their first 12 months. DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial.

DirecTV Stream, $65 per month for your first 12 months

For NBA League Pass: Sling TV

Sling TV

One cost effective way to stream out-of-network NBA Games is with Sling TV's NBA League Pass subscription add-on.

Right now, there's a special deal: Sling TV is offering $20 off your first month. (Sling TV normally costs $40 and up per month for plans including live sports.) There's no long-term contract, so you can sign up just to stream tonight's basketball game and cancel after, if you want.

Essentially, at just $20 for the month, plus $15 for NBA League Pass, Sling TV is an affordable and convenient way to watch NBA games.

Sling TV's Orange plan gets you TNT, ESPN and so much more. Sling TV also offers NBA TV through its Sports add-on. For $11 extra each month, you can get NBA TV, NHL Network, MLB Network, Tennis Channel and more. New subscribers in the month of February can also enter to win a free LG TV through Sling.

Sling TV Orange + NBA League Pass, $35 (reduced from $55) for your first month

The best TV deals ahead of tonight's basketball game

Looking to upgrade your viewing experience at home so you can watch the latest shows, NBA games and more? Keep reading to check out the best deals on 4K TVs, TV stands and more.

LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV

According to the brand, this LG TV designed to compete with Samsung's "The Frame" features a gallery design that "hugs the wall." This smart TV is meant to blend in seamlessly with any other wall art you might have.

The OLED TV features 4K-upscaling, a Filmmaker Mode to enhance your viewing experience with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, plus built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV plus, Disney Plus and LG channels.

An Amazon customer called the TV "the best 4K panel I've ever owned." "The panel actually does look like wall art hanging in my viewing room," they commented.

65" LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV, $2,000 (regularly $3,000)

LG OLED C1 series 4K smart TV

We've found another OLED TV option from LG. This smart TV features a brilliant OLED display and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It also uses AI technology to detect changes in scenes and genres, adjusting the display accordingly. This LG TV upgrades your home cinema experience with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. It includes built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and LG channels.

It's on sale at Amazon now.

55" LG OLED C1 series 4K TV, $1,269 (reduced from $1,500)

65" TCL Roku smart TV

This top-rated TCL Roku TV is an ultra-affordable option that uses the user-friendly Roku interface.

"I recently bought this tv last week and I'm really impressed with it amazing picture, great sound and easy set up," wrote a Walmart customer. "If you want a tv that's affordable TCL is the way to go. I don't have anything negative to say about the tv and I would buy TV's again from this brand in the near future."

65" TCL Roku 4K smart TV, $368

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV



This 75-inch Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K UHD display and enhanced color and clarity thanks to Dolby Vision.

The TV also supports voice control with Amazon Alexa. Its high-quality picture quality and large size make this TV a solid choice for football fans -- plus, it's hard to find such a big screen at such a low price.

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $800 (reduced from $1,100)

Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD: $30

This Amazon streaming stick with a new Wi-Fi antenna design is optimized for 4K streaming. The Amazon Fire TV Stick pairs with compatible Bluetooth headphones and comes equipped with Alexa-enabled voice-control technology.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD, $50

