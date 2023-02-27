How to order prescription glasses online and save

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Gone are the days of combing through Costco or Sam's Club's optical shop in search of the most-fashionable frames, only to leave with glasses that are merely "good enough." The future is here, and these days you can score stylish prescription glasses so affordable you may even want to spring for a second pair.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about how -- and where -- to buy prescription lenses online.

How to buy glasses online

Online shopping has made buying everything easier -- including prescription glasses. To skip the trip to the optical store, all you'll need is your glasses prescription from your eye doctor (if you've misplaced your last prescription, you can always call and have your optometrist send it to you).

Once you have your prescription on hand, it's just a matter of picking out your favorite frames. These days, online glasses retailers offer virtual try-ons for those shopping on a device with a camera, style quizzes to help you choose the right frames and generous return policies in case you're not satisfied with the style you chose.

Can I use my insurance to buy glasses online?

Depending on your vision insurance policy, you may be able to get reimbursement from your insurance when you purchase from the glasses retailers below. Every retailer on this list has information regarding insurance reimbursement and using FSA or HSA funds.

That being said, I personally use my insurance to purchase contacts each year, since that's primarily what I wear. Because ordering prescription glasses online can be so low-cost, I don't even worry about insurance when shopping for new frames.

Where to buy prescription glasses online:

Save in style with frames from Eyebuydirect, Warby Parker and more.

Eyebuydirect

Eyebuydirect

Insurance: You may be able to get reimbursement from your insurance provider. FSA and HSA funds are also accepted.

Pricing: Frames start as low as $6.

My own personal go-to for prescription glasses, Eyebuydirect offers trendy frames in prescription and non-prescription form, sleek polarized shades and blue-light-blocking glasses that you'll actually want to wear to work.

Eyebuydirect has a guide on how to read your eye prescription, how to measure your face to fit your frames and selecting the right style of glasses for your face shape. It also offers a step-by-step walkthrough on the whole ordering process, which makes it a great option for first-time shoppers. Eyebuydirect has a 14-day return policy.

When I placed my first order with Eyebuydirect, I accidentally measured my PD (pupillary distance) incorrectly and ended up with a rare prescription. After placing the order, a representative reached out to me to double check the measurements, saving me the headache of getting my own order wrong.

Eyebuydirect glasses, starting at $6

GlassesUSA

GlassesUSA

Insurance: You may be able to get reimbursement from your insurance provider. FSA and HSA funds are also accepted.

Pricing: Glasses start at $39 including lenses.

GlassesUSA offers frames from luxe brands, like Gucci, Versace, Prada and more. You can also order prescription sunglasses, clip-ons and multifocal lenses, as well as transition lenses. The online retailer offers a safety line, sports glasses and even contact lenses. GlassesUSA has a 14-day return policy.

GlassesUSA has a how-to guide for ordering glasses or contacts online through their site.

GlassesUSA, starting at $39

Warby Parker

Warby Parker

Insurance: You may be able to get reimbursement from your insurance provider. FSA and HSA funds are also accepted.

Pricing: Glasses start at $95 including lenses.

If you're worried about choosing the right frames just based on the photo or a virtual try-on, then Warby Parker is a great option for you. The chic glasses brand offers a free at-home try-on in addition to its virtual try-on.

Simply take the Warby Parker style quiz or browse through the brand's bestselling options eligible for at-home testing. You'll get five frame styles delivered to your door to try on. When you're done, send back all frames in the designated box with a prepaid label, then purchase the style you want with your prescription online.

Warby Parker offers traditional glasses, sunglasses and even contact lenses.

Warby Parker glasses, starting at $95

