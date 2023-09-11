Monday Night Football Week 1: How to watch tonight's Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets game

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets debut has finally arrived. Earning a splashy Monday Night Football time slot worthy of a four-time NFL MVP, Rodgers, Sauce Gardner and the re-invigorated Jets offense opens the 2023 NFL season with all eyes on Rodgers. Jets fans have weathered many a storm waiting for Rodgers to bring in the cavalry -- the team hasn't seen the postseason since 2010. Today has been a long time coming.

Rodgers enters the 2023 NFL season the oldest player currently playing in the NFL at 39 years old. With time comes wisdom and Rodgers is wise enough to know that a win against Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and the seemingly unstoppable Bills offense won't be easy. But if there's one thing Rodgers likes, it's a challenge.

Here's how to catch the biggest game of the Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets game

The Monday Night Football game between the Bills and the Jets will be played Monday, September 11 at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will air on ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. While most cable packages include ABC, it's easy to stream the game if ABC isn't included in your cable subscription, or if you don't have cable at all.

ABC is included in most cable TV packages. If you have don't have cable TV that includes NBC, ABC, Fox or ESPN, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream live NFL football this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to the NFL Network, local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Upgrade to Sling TV's Sports Extra package

Sling TV has a new offering for the 2023 NFL Season called Sports Extra. This souped-up package is designed for NFL and college football super-fans, with access to NFL Redzone, ESPN, NFL, SEC, ACC, PAC 12, Big10 and Longhorn Networks.

There's a great deal on Sling TV Sports Extra going on right now: You can get five months of Sling TV Orange + Blue + Sports Extra for $274. That works out to just $55 per month, an even better price than subscribing to just the $60 per month Orange + Blue plan. It's the most cost-effective way to stream most NFL games this year.

You can learn more about Sling TV and Sports Extra by tapping the button below.

Watch the Bills vs. Jets game with FuboTV



You can also catch the game on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games.

To watch the NFL without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. Fox, so you know, offers Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox"; while ESPN is the home of "Monday Night Football." ABC airs some "MNF" games, too.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. FuboTV starts at $75 per month for the Pro tier (includes NFL Network); the $100 per month Ultimate tier includes NFL RedZone.

Top features of FuboTV:

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network; the Ultimate tier includes 289 channels, including NFL RedZone.

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of DVR recording.

Watch the Bills vs. Jets game on Hulu + Live TV

You can watch the NFL, including the NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $70 per month.

Watch NFL football live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

If you're cutting the cord to your cable company, you're not alone; in fact, you are in luck. You can still watch the NFL on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDYC channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox and PBS. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

Anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal – or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a staggering monthly fee. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable (or your cable company gets in a squabble with a network).

This amplified HDTV antenna, claims to have a 50-mile range and offers 36 channels. It's rated 4.0 stars by Amazon reviewers.

Said one Amazon customer, "When the price of this antenna dropped to $50, it was competitively priced with what you would find on the shelves at your local Radio Shack. If you're considering this product, you're probably already questioning your cable television bill and are looking around for a cheap way to get the Big 3 plus Fox and PBS. This antenna delivered that for us right out of the box."

Watch the Bills vs. Jets game on your phone with NFL+

If you want to catch the game on your phone -- and all the amazing football ahead this season -- check out NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. A seven-day, free trial is available.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

Looking ahead: 2023 NFL Season Week 2



The 2023 NFL Season Week 2 schedule is below. All times listed ET. (*) indicates that game is not available in all markets.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. (FOX)



Sunday, Sept. 17

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions, 1.00 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

LA Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. (ABC*, CBS)

NY Giants vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

NY Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Washington Commanders vs. Denver Broncs, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 18

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

Storylines we're following in the 2023 NFL season

Important dates to remember:

The 2023 NFL regular season runs today through Jan. 7, 2024.

Playoffs are scheduled for January 13 through Jan. 28, 2004.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas

Damar Hamlin's return: When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the team's January 2 Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the world looked on in shock as medics worked on the field to revive him. Hamlin was resuscitated three times on the field before he was able to be transported to a local hospital. Hamlin spent a week in the hospital before his release. In April, the Bills standout known for his offseason charity work, was cleared to play -- an ill-timed hit to the heart blamed for his collapse on the field. Hamlin participated in the Bills offseason OTAs and played in three preseason games, but likely won't suit up for tonight's game against the Jets as Hamlin was signed this season as a backup safety and special teams player.

Can Dak Prescott improve enough this season? Though Cowboys QB Dak Prescott led the league in interceptions in 2022, Dak squashed the Giants in a humbling 40-0 victory. Dallas' defense actually held the Giants at bay, but Dak hopes to deliver on his promise that the Cowboys will show major improvements this season. Dak threw for 143 yards in Week 1, but will likely have to work harder to get past Aaron Rodgers in Week 2.

Lamar Jackson/OBJ in Baltimore: Sure, the Baltimore Ravens scored an easy 25-9 victory over the Houston Texans Sunday, but the Texans QB C.J. Stroud was making his NFL career debut. Despite the victory, Lamar looked like he hadn't completely wiped away the offseason cobwebs, turning the ball over twice. He did manage two touchdowns in the third quarter, a hopeful sign of things to come for Ravens fans. The only thing that could upstage Lamar's rushing touchdowns and athleticism is Odell Beckham Jr., who made his Ravens debut Sunday much to the delight of fans of the famed wide receiver.

Aaron Rodgers in a new shade of green: Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers takes over from former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady as the oldest active player in the league. All eyes will be on the 39-year-old Hard Knocks star, who traded in his Green Bay Packers uniform for a Jets green uniform after 18 seasons in Green Bay.

A-Rod is already making his mark in New York mentoring younger players like Jets CB Sauce Gardner, whom Rodgers calls a "future Hall of Famer." The Jets haven't won the Super Bowl since 1969 and haven't made the playoffs since 2010. Rodgers made the playoffs a total of nine times with the Packers. The Jets have $112 million invested in Rodgers adding a tenth trip to the postseason to his resume.

Can the Rams run it back: The LA Rams looked great in their Week 1 game against the Seahawks, even without superstar wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who's on the injured list with a nagging hamstring injury. Coach McVay will want Kupp back on the field asap, especially since the Rams face Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. Purdy (again) silenced cynics in the Niners 30-7 victory Sunday over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

