The 2023 US Open, the biggest event in American tennis, is happening right now through Sunday, Sept. 10. This year's Open is already history in the making. World No. 6, America's Coco Gauff, is the youngest American to reach the US Open semifinals since 1999, when an 18-year-old Serena Williams and 19-year-old Venus Williams did just that.

On the men's side, 20-year-old American Ben Shelton upset fellow countryman Frances Tiafoe in the men's quarterfinals Tuesday and will face three-time US Open winner Novak Djokovic Friday in the men's semifinals.

Whether you're a network TV tennis watcher, or you like to stream your sports, it's never been easier to watch Tiafoe and Gauff compete for the championship. Likewise, you'll want to tune in to watch Carlos Alcaraz defend his title.

ESPN and ESPN+ will air the US Open this year. Here's what you need to know to tune in and watch the action.

How to watch the 2023 US Open

While ESPN is included in most cable TV packages, you don't have to have a cable TV to catch the US Open. One of the most cost-effective ways to get ESPN coverage is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to the ESPN, NFL Network, local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Why we like Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Sports fans: Upgrade to Sling TV's Sports Extra package

If your love of sport doesn't stop at tennis, Sling TV has a new offering for the 2023 NFL Season called Sports Extra. The new package is designed for NFL and college football fans, with access to NFL Redzone, ESPN, NFL, SEC, ACC, PAC 12, Big10 and Longhorn Networks.

There's a great preseason deal on Sling TV Sports Extra going on right now: You can get five months of Sling TV Orange + Blue + Sports Extra for $274. That works out to just $55 per month, an even better price than subscribing to just the $60 per month Orange + Blue plan. It's the most cost effective way to stream most NFL games, college football and more this year.

You can learn more about Sling TV and Sports Extra by tapping the button below.

When to watch the 2023 US Open

While both men's and women's qualifying rounds began on August 22nd, the real action started on August 28th for the single first round. Matches are happening daily; the finals schedule is below. All times are Eastern.

Thursday, September 7

Women's Doubles Quarterfinals, 11:00 a.m. EDT

Men's and Women's Quarterfinals, 12:00 p.m and 7:00 p.m. EDT

Thursday, September 7

Men's Doubles Semifinals, 11:00 a.m. EDT

Women's Semifinals, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Friday, September 8

Women's Doubles Semifinals, 12:00 p.m. EDT

Men's Doubles Final (or Mixed Doubles Final), 12:00 p.m. EDT

Saturday, September 9

Mixed Doubles Final (or Men's Doubles Final), 12:00 p.m. EDT



Women's Singles Final, 4:00 p.m. EDT

Sunday, September 10

Women's Doubles Final, 1:00 p.m. EDT

Men's Singles Final, 4:00 p.m. EDT

More ways to watch the US Open: FuboTV

You can also catch the 2023 US Open on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to the 2023 US Open and every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just the US Open.

To watch the US Open, the NFL, or your favorite sporting event without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer.ESPN is the home of the US Open. Fox, so you know, offers Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox"; while ESPN is the home of "Monday Night Football." ABC airs some "MNF" games, too.

In addition to the US Open and NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. FuboTV starts at $75 per month for the Pro tier (includes NFL Network); the $100 per month Ultimate tier includes NFL RedZone.

Top features of FuboTV:

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network; the Ultimate tier includes 289 channels, including NFL RedZone.

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of DVR recording.

Stream the 2023 US Open on Hulu + Live TV

You can watch the US Open and the NFL, including the NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $70 per month.

