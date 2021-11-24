Macy's Black Friday sale: Our favorite deals to shop now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Macy's Black Friday sale is here, with an extra 20% off select sale items. Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Macy's Black Friday deals are already here. Find small appliances for $15 and under, 60 to 70% off women's coats, 50% off beauty and fragrances and so much more at the department store chain.

Don't try to shop these deals in-store on Thursday -- Macy's is closed for Thanksgiving. The retailer's physical locations will be open bright and early at 6 a.m. on Friday morning. That said, you can shop these deals any time via macys.com.

Want to save even more? You can take an extra 20% off select clearance items using the code BLKFRI. Macy's Star Rewards members get up to 5% in rewards (gift cards and services excluded).

Find some of the highlights from Macy's Black Friday sale ahead including an Instant Pot, Levi's, a Bella air fryer and more.

Instant Pot Duo Plus (6 quart): $59

This nine-in-one multi-cooker functions as a pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, sous vide and sterilizer.

Instant Pot Duo Plus (6 quart), $59 (reduced from $150)

Levi's women's 311 shaping skinny jeans: $36

These mid-rise fit classic Levi's have a tummy-slimming technology and come in seven washes.

Levi's women's 311 shaping skinny jeans, $36 (reduced from $60)

Bella 2-quart electric air fryer: $25

Bella via Macy's

If you still haven't tried an air fryer, this $25 model may be what finally convinces you. This two-quart appliance air fries, broils, bakes, roasts and reheats. Find it in four colors.

Bella 2-quart electric air fryer, $25 (reduced from $65)

BCBGeneration notch-collar teddy coat: $80

Make like a teddy bear and pop on this fuzzy BCBGeneration coat that comes in two neutral colors.

BCBGeneration notch-collar teddy coat, $80 (reduced from $200)

Brooklyn Steel Co. Jupiter 12-piece aluminum nonstick cookware set: $130

Brooklyn Steel Co.

Check out the gold-tone handles on this nonstick, 12-piece cookware set. These pieces, including fry pans, a Dutch oven and more, are suitable for all cooktops, including induction. They're oven-safe to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Brooklyn Steel Co. Jupiter 12-piece aluminum nonstick cookware set, $130 (reduced from $300)

DKNY Be Delicious holiday set: $51

DKNY via Macy's

Get an eau de parfum spray, refreshing shower mousse and eau de parfum deluxe mini in an addicting scent with this DKNY Be Delicious holiday set. The perfume's notes include green apple, sweet magnolia and creamy sandalwood.

DKNY Be Delicious holiday set, $51 (reduced from $120)

Lauren Ralph Lauren Luther luxury blend overcoat: $150



Lauren Ralph Lauren via Macy's

This classic Lauren Ralph Lauren overcoat comes in six colors and prints. It's made of a wool, polyamide and cashmere blend.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Luther luxury blend overcoat, $150 (reduced from $495)

