Best Buy, Target and Walmart are among those that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day

Most major retailers will be closed again this Thanksgiving, a pandemic shift that began last year after years of stores being open on the holiday for early Black Friday shopping.

The lengthy tally of stores that will be shuttered on Thursday includes Best Buy, JCPenney, Kohl's, Macy's, Target and Walmart. (Full list below.)

After closing its stores last year to curtail crowds during the pandemic, Target this year decided to make the holiday closure permanent. The move by many consumers to online shopping may have made the decision easier.

"What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard — one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests' holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours," Target CEO Brian Cornell wrote in a note to employees, which was emailed to CBS MoneyWatch.

Apple, Costco, Home Depot, Lowe's and Nordstrom have long stayed shut on Thanksgiving, while Target, up until last year, had stayed open on Thanksgiving for a decade.

States including Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island require most stores to be closed on Thanksgiving.

Some grocery stores will be open on Thursday, often with reduced hours.

The following stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, according to The BlackFriday.com:

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports

Ace Hardware

Acme Tools

Ashley Furniture

At Home

Bath & Body Works

Barnes & Noble

Bealls

Bed Bath & Beyond

Belk

Best Buy

Big 5 Sporting Goods

BJ's

Blain's Farm & Fleet

Bloomingdale's

Boscov's

Build-A-Bear Workshop

Burlington

Campmore

Christmas Tree Shops

Christopher and Banks

Conn's Home Plus

Costco

Dunham's Sports

Farm & Home Supply

Five Below

Fleet Farm

Fred Meyer

GameStop

Guitar Center

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight

HEB

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

IKEA

JCPenney

Joann

Jos A. Bank

Kohl's

Laz Boy

Lowe's

Macy's

Menards

Michaels

Micro Center

Music & Arts

NEX Navy Exchange

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Northern Tool & Equipment

Office Depot

Office Max

Old Navy

Paper Store

PC Richard & Son

Pet Supplies Plus

Petco

PetSmart

Pier1

Publix

REI

Sam's Club

Sears

Sears Outlet

Sportsman's Warehouse

Staples

Stein Mart

Sur La Table

Target

Tractor Supply Co.

True Value

Ulta Beauty

Under Armour

Value City Furniture

Victoria's Secret

Walmart

West Marine

World Market

Stores open on Thanksgiving:

Bass Pro Shops

Big Lots

CVS Pharmacy (hours vary by location)

Cabela's

Dollar General

Family Dollar

Kmart

Meijer

Olympia Sports

Pep boys

RadioShack

Rite Aid

Rural King Supply

Walgreens