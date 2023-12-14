Longchamp has a rare must-see deal on this Le Pliage travel bag: Save 30%

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Longchamp's Le Pliage has been an icon in the bag world for years now. As such, discounts on these bags are truly few and far between. Today, however, we discovered that the brand quietly put a Le Pliage on sale, marking the travel bag 30% off its original price. We can't emphasize enough: this deal is RARE. If you've had your eye on a Le Pliage travel bag for a while, or are searching for a last-minute luxury gift for a family member who loves to travel, the time to buy is now.

Le Pliage Marinière recycled nylon canvas travel bag

This blue- and white-striped Le Pliage travel bag is inspired by the uniforms worn by French sailors. This color combination adds a greater element of design to the bag than its single-colored counterparts. Plus, the blue and white are still neutral enough colors to where you don't have to coordinate your outfit around the bag.

Like other Le Pliage bags, the Marinière features leather trim, but unlike other styles, it has silver hardware (many other Le Pliages have gold hardware), and is made of recycled nylon, making for a more sustainable purchase. The bag is one of their smaller travel bags (Longchamp Le Pliage travel bags come in small, medium, and large), so this would be best for an overnight stay, weekend getaway, or carry-on bag. In fact, it's small enough to fit under the seat on most airlines. Plus, when you're done using it, the bag can be broken down and folded for easy storage, and it won't compromise the shape of the bag.

For a limited time, Longchamp is discounting the Le Pliage Marinière recycled nylon canvas travel bag for nearly $80 off its original price, putting its price well under $200. Take advantage of this deal today before it disappears.