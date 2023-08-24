Best Chromebooks in 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Discover the best Chromebooks currently available. (Shown here: Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360) Samsung

The line has blurred between a traditional Windows or MacBook laptop computers and Chromebooks. Traditionally, Chromebooks are less expensive, run Google's ChromeOS operating system and rely heavily on cloud-based applications and storage. For many students and business professionals alike, a Chromebook can be a perfect, budget-friendly solution for their on-the-go computing needs.

One of the biggest perks of using a Chromebook is that with a free Google account, you get easy access to all popular, cloud-based Google applications, including Google Docs and Sheets, the Chrome web browser, Google Maps and the Google Play Store. From this app store, you can acquire optional Android apps that run seamlessly on a Chromebook. This greatly expands what can be done using one of these devices. However, keep in mind you'll have the best experience using a Chromebook if it has continuous Wi-Fi Internet access. Here are our picks for six of the best Chromebooks currently available.

Best Chromebooks of fall 2023

When it comes to choosing a Chromebook this fall, there are many options offered by companies like Asus, HP and Samsung. Some have a traditional laptop computer design (with or without a touchscreen). Others feature a 2-in-1 design, so you can use it as a tablet and be able to hand write or draw directly on the screen using a stylus. When necessary, you can then flip the screen around to use the Chromebook as a traditional laptop computer.

In this roundup, we chose traditional Chromebooks that are extremely budget-friendly, like the Asus Chromebook CX1 (with its 17.3-inch display), as well as Chromebooks with a 2-in-1 design, like the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360. We also selected a few higher-end options that offer more powerful configurations, like the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook. So, whatever your mobile computing needs, if you opt to go with a Chromebook, this roundup offers some of your very best options.

Extra-large display, great for multitasking: Asus Chromebook CX1 (CX1700)



Asus Chromebooks CX1 (CX1700) Asus

Design: Traditional Laptop | Display Size: 17.3-inches (Non-touchscreen) | Processor: Intel Celeron N4500 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB or 128GB eMMC | Battery Life: Up to 17 hours | Size: 15.77 x 10.71 x 0.78 inches | Weight: 5.34 pounds

In addition to utilizing one of the largest displays you'll find in a Chromebook (17.3-inches), the Asus Chromebook CX1 features a full-size keyboard with keys that offer 1.5mm travel. And the keyboard includes a numeric keypad. This means you get a comfortable and smooth typing experience when typing or number crunching. While this is not a 2-in-1 device, you can tilt the anti-glare display up to 180-degrees, so it lies flat. With this feature, it's easier to share what's on the screen with other people, without them having to be directly next to you or looking over your shoulder.

This Chromebook offers enough computing power to handle everyday computing tasks. For example, it easily runs all Google Workplace apps, although internal storage is limited to either 64GB or 128GB. For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 6 support, along with Blueooth and a nice collection of ports (including two USB Type-C ports, two standard USB Type-A ports, a 3.5mm audio jack and a microSD memory card slot (for extra local storage).

From the Google Play Store, installing optional productivity, social media, streaming, and game apps, for example, is a breeze. For someone who wants a large display to take full advantage of the extra on-screen real estate when multitasking, for example, the Asus Chromebook CX1 is a viable option.

Pros:

Features an extra-large NanoEdge display.

Enjoy up to 17 hours of battery life between charges.

Utilizes the Titan C Security chip with built in antivirus protection.

Use the built-in, 720p HD webcam camera for video calling and virtual meetings.

Cons:

The display does not offer touchscreen capabilities.

Uses eMMC, as opposed to SSD for storage.

An affordable and versatile 2-in-1 Chromebook: Asus Chromebook Flip CM3

Asus Chromebook Flip CM3 Asus

Design: 2-in-1 | Display Size: 12-inch Touchscreen | Processor: MediaTek Kompanion 820 | Graphics: Arm NATT MC5 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB or 64GB eMMC | Battery Life: Up to 16 hours | Size: 10.6 x 8.48 x 0.66 inches | Weight: 2.51 pounds

The Asus Chromebook Flip CM3 offers a nicely implemented 2-in-1 design that features a 12-inch touchscreen with Asus Pen stylus support. So, when you're using the device as a tablet, you can handwrite or draw on the display and take full advantage of its 3:2 aspect ratio (when the screen is held in portrait mode). When you need the functionality of a laptop computer, simply flip over the display and take full advantage of the built-in keyboard.

This Chromebook's versatile functionality goes nicely with the device's up to 16-hour battery life and 2.5-pound weight. Ultimately, you wind up with an easily transportable Chromebook that can handle your everyday computing needs in the classroom, office or while on the go.

The Asus Chromebook Flip CM3 comes bundled with either 32GB or 64GB of internal storage (on Amazon, you'll actually get a better price on the 64GB option), which is adequate if you'll be relying mainly on cloud-based applications and storage options. The computer comes with a 12-month Google One subscription that provides 100GB of online storage. Meanwhile, built into the CM3 is a microSD memory card slot, so you can expand internal storage up to 1TB.

Pros:

Offers a versatile 2-in-1 design with Asus Pen stylus support.

Includes a 12-month Google One subscription that provides up to 100GB of cloud-based storage.

Enjoy up to 16 hours of battery life between charges.

The lightweight design makes the computer easy to carry around.

Cons:

Uses eMMC, not SSD for internal storage.

The display could do a better job eliminating glare from overhead lighting.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 Samsung

Design: 2-in-1 | Display Size:12.4-inch WQXGA Touchscreen | Processor: Intel Celeron N4500 | Graphics: Intel UHD | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 128GB SSD | Battery Life: Up to 10 hours | Size: 11.33 x 8.13 x 0.67 inches | Weight: 2.82 pounds

Samsung currently has an impressive lineup of Chromebooks that range in price from around $200 to upwards of $1,000. This Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 offers a 2-in-1 design with a mid-range price. This configuration includes an internal 128GB SSD for storage. Thanks to the built in microSD memory card slot, you can expand storage up to 1TB, and you're also able to take full advantage of cloud-based storage.

By offering Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 support, along with 2 USB Type-C and 1 USB Type-A ports, you get plenty of high-speed connectivity options. If you don't want to use wireless headphones or earbuds when enjoying audio from this Chromebook, you can plug in headphones via its 3.5mm audio jack. Alternatively, listen to audio using the device's two 1.5-watt speakers. And when it comes to communication, the built-in 720p HD webcam will help to ensure you look your absolute best during video calls and virtual meetings.

Between the 2-in-one design, 12.4-inch WQXGA touchscreen, up to 10-hour battery life and impressive 128GB storage, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 is a great option for students and anyone with basic computing needs. It's a lower cost alternative to a Windows-based or MacBook laptop computer.

Pros:

Enjoy a fairly priced 2-in-1 Chromebook with a 128GB SSD for storage and microSD memory card slot.

The 10-hour battery life will last throughout the school day or workday.

You get Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 support, plus 3 USB ports.

Cons:

No stylus support, so you cannot handwrite or draw on the screen.

The display has a maximum brightness of just 350 nits, so it's not as vibrant as it could be when used in brightly lit locations.

Great for high-end business applications: HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook

HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook HP

Design: Traditional Laptop | Display Size: 14-inch WQXGA Touchscreen | Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U | Graphics: Intel Iris X | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 256GB SSD | Battery Life: Up to 11.5 hours | Size: 12.4 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 3.33 pounds

In terms of Chromebooks, the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook falls into the high-end category. It offers a powerful and comprehensive hardware configuration that's accompanied by a higher price tag than most Chromebooks. From a computing capabilities standpoint, this Chromebook is as powerful as a typical Windows PC laptop, but it runs using ChromeOS instead. So, if you're a dedicated Chromebook user looking for a nice upgrade, you'll appreciate the 14-inch WQXGA touchscreen display that has a maximum brightness of 1,200 nits. It also offers 100% sRGB, so the colors displayed on the screen will be accurate and vibrant.

Another feature the Dragonfly Pro Chromebook offers is a built-in fingerprint sensor used to unlock the device and confirm online purchases. And thanks to Wi-Fi 6E support, your Internet connection will be as fast as possible. This will prove useful whether you're using installed apps or cloud-based applications. The device is also equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 and includes four Thundervolt 4 USB Type-C ports.

When it comes to streaming audio, listening to music, playing games, or watching TV shows and movies, the sound will be immersive and crystal clear thanks to the four Bang & Olufsen stereo speakers that are built into this Chromebook. Yes, the 11.5 hour battery life is impressive, but you also get a fast charge feature. When you plug in the Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, it can go from a 0% to 50% battery charge in just 30 minutes. This computer can handle tasks like photo and video editing or gaming, so it's more versatile than the average Chromebook.

Pros:

The 14-inch touchscreen has a maximum brightness of 1,200 nits.

Sound is generated by four Bang & Olufsen speakers.

Get up to 11.5 hours of battery life, plus fast charging.

This Chromebook is ideal for higher-end applications.

Cons:

Pricing is more inline with a Windows PC laptop, not a Chromebook.

No built in 3.5mm audio jack, but it works nicely with wireless headphones or earbuds.

Keeping the display at maximum brightness depletes battery life faster.

Superior 4K AMOLED display: Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Samsung

Design: 2-in 1 | Display Size: 13.3-inch 4K Super AMOLED | Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U | Graphics: Intel UHD | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB SSD | Battery Life: Up to 8 hours | Size: 11.92 x 8.0 x 0.39 inches | Weight: 2.29 pounds

Kicking off in the $1,000 price range, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is a higher-end model that's capable of handling tasks that require extra computing power. Among other things, you get a beautiful 13.3-inch 4K AMOLED display with 100% Adobe RGB and 100% DCI-P3 support. As a result, whatever is displayed on the screen will be bright and showcased with true-to-life colors. You'll also see extreme detail when viewing photos or video content.

The touchscreen display supports the Galaxy Chromebook Pen stylus (included), which allows you to handwrite or draw directly on the screen with 4,096 levels of pressure and tilt. There's even a slot to securely store the stylus that's built into the side of the laptop. Another great feature is the ambient EQ, which automatically adjusts the display based on ambient light to reduce eye fatigue. Since the color temperature and brightness of the display get adjusted, images maintain their lifelike and detailed appearance.

Sure, you can choose the mercury gray casing color, but if you want to attract the attention this Chromebook deserves, choose the fiesta red casing option. Streaming your favorite movies and TV shows will look and sound fantastic on this Chromebook's display, but it can also be used to run business-oriented, photo editing and video editing apps, for example. Apps like Google Docs and Sheets also look and function wonderfully on this Chromebook.

Pros:

Features two built-in cameras, so you can participate in video calls no matter how you have the Chromebook positioned.

This computer includes two USB Type-C ports, a 4K display out port, a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and a UFS / microSD memory card slot.

Very thin and lightweight design, so it's easy to transport.

Cons:

Rather poor battery life–just up to 8 hours.

There's no numeric keypad as part of the keyboard.

Webcam resolution could be better.

