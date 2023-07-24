July 2023 Sling TV deal: Watch the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 and more live TV for half price

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're getting tired of juggling multiple streaming subscriptions just to watch all of your favorite shows and sports games, you might want to try out Sling TV. The underrated, budget-friendly streaming option for sports and live TV fans is offering a can't-miss deal right now: New Sling subscribers can get half-off their first month of any Sling tier.

What is Sling TV?

Sling TV is a no-contract live TV streaming platform that offers access to many of the same channels you get with a cable TV subscription. The price of a Sling TV subscription is much lower than the average cable TV bill.

There are three different Sling TV tiers: Sling Orange, Sling Blue and Sling Orange & Blue.

The lowest cost tier, Sling Orange , offers access to 31 channels including ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, TNT, Disney channel, CNN, and HGTV. It's normally $40 per month, so you'll pay just $20 for the first month.

, offers access to 31 channels including ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, TNT, Disney channel, CNN, and HGTV. It's normally $40 per month, so you'll pay just $20 for the first month. The second tier, Sling Blue , costs $45 per month ($22.50 for the first month). It includes 42 channels, including your local ABC, NBC and Fox station (where available). Notably, this tier lacks ESPN, but it includes every channel you'll need to watch the NHL and NBA Finals this June.

, costs $45 per month ($22.50 for the first month). It includes 42 channels, including your local ABC, NBC and Fox station (where available). Notably, this tier lacks ESPN, but it includes every channel you'll need to watch the NHL and NBA Finals this June. The third tier, Sling Orange & Blue, includes all the channels available in the Sling Orange and Sling Blue tier, including local channels and ESPN. It costs $60 per month, or just $30 for the first month.

All Sling TV packages include 50 hours of DVR storage, so you can record your favorite live shows to stream later. All tiers are currently half price for your first month.

How much does Sling TV cost?

Sling TV plans start at $40 monthly, with the most expensive base plan starting at $55 monthly. You have the option to add on special packages for an extra fee. In addition to getting half-off your first month, new subscribers to Sling TV can try any plan free for three days. (There's no contract, so you can cancel any time.)

For more live TV streaming recommendations, we've got a guide breaking down all the best streaming options.

What to watch with Sling TV

Sports, Investigation Discovery shows, "Yellowstone" and more shows you can access through Sling.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup has officially begun. The soccer tournament, running from now through August 20, will see the top 32 national teams face off in multiple rounds of play.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 games will be broadcast on Fox and FS1. While Fox is available over-the-air in most media markets, you'll need cable TV or an online streaming plan to catch the games airing on FS1. If you don't already have cable or a satellite package such as DirecTV, the most cost effective way to stream the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 games will be Sling TV. The Sling TV Blue tier includes access to 42 channels, including your local Fox station (where available) and FS1. Sling TV also includes 50 hours of DVR storage, which comes in handy for recording all the early morning games.

You can get your first month of SlingTV Blue tier for $20. (The regular price for Sling TV Blue is $45 per month.) There's no contract, so you can cancel at any time.

Shows to watch with Sling TV's Paramount Network add-on

Need a way to watch "Yellowstone" without a hefty cable bill? We've got you covered. Just add Paramount Network to your Sling TV package with the $6 "Comedy Extra" add-on.

'Yellowstone' on Sling TV



"Yellowstone" follows the Dutton family, owners of the largest cattle ranch in the U.S., as they handle near-constant conflict on the borders of their land. Starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and more, the first four seasons of this western drama are available to stream on Peacock, with the fifth season will resume airing on Paramount Network later this year.

"Yellowstone" Seasons 1-4, now streaming on Peacock

Shows to watch with Sling TV's Showtime add-on

Add Showtime as a channel to your Sling TV subscription for $10 and check out the following hit series:

'Yellowjackets'

This coming-of-age, psychological thriller chronicles the horror -- and aftermath -- of a plane crash that strands a high-school girls' soccer team in the wilderness. The show toggles between the brutal past and present day, 25 years later. The second season just wrapped up on Showtime, so now is a perfect time to binge.

"Yellowjackets," now streaming on Showtime

'Billions'

One of the longest-running series in Showtime history, "Billions" follows Chuck Roades (Emmy award-winning Paul Giamatti), a high-profile U.S. attorney who's never lost an insider trading case. When evidence turns up against an esteemed hedge-fund manager (Damien Lewis) who employs Chuck's wife, his black-and-white world begins to go gray.

"Billions," now streaming

