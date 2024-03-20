Get a new iRobot Roomba robot vacuum for $170 at Amazon's Big Spring Sale today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Interested in buying a robot vacuum, but put off because of how expensive they can be? Now's the time to lock in a special deal today at the Amazon Big Spring Sale. You can score a top-rated robot vacuum for a great price: The iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum is just $170 today, or 37% off its normal price.

Why would you want to snag a robot vacuum instead of a stick vacuum or an upright vacuum? Because these automated workhorses do all the work for you. They can clean your floors so you don't have to and act as a great complement to the manual housecleaning you're already doing to keep your home free of pet hair, dust and debris.

Below, check out the details on this surprisingly affordable robot vacuum. Be sure to get yours before they end up selling out.

iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum: $170 (37% off)

If you're looking for the lowest price available on an iRobot Roomba robot vacuum, we've found the deal for you.

The iRobot Roomba 692 features a three-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes to grab dirt from carpets and hard floors throughout your home. It also includes an edge-sweeping brush that takes care of corners and edges.

"Works really well and also vacuums in the spots you normally can't reach; under the bed and other pieces of furniture. This is a game-changer," one Amazon reviewer says. "I run it about five times a week and my floors are always clean. Love it!"

Right now, you can get this robot vacuum for just $170 for the Amazon Big Spring Sale. It's 37% off its normal price of $269.

More Amazon Big Spring Sale deals on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums

Shop the best Amazon deals on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums now. But hurry -- these big Amazon Big Spring Sale deals will sell out quickly.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO: $374 (32% off)

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO uses smart mapping technology to learn your home. Use your connected phone to direct the Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum to clean any room you want.

The smart appliance learns your cleaning habits and can suggest extra cleanings during peak pollen and pet-shedding seasons. You can even schedule a future clean. This Roomba is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. And don't worry about dumping out a dustbin daily.

The Roomba i3+ EVO features iRobot's Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal system and empties your accumulated dirt into an enclosed bag. This vacuum has a 75-minute runtime.

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO is currently $374 during the Amazon Big Spring Sale, which is 32% off its normal price of $550.

iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal: $500 (17% off)

The iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO has all the same smart features as the i3+ EVO. But the i4+ EVO boasts a 20% larger battery.

"The i4+ is extremely quiet as it moves, and the SmartMap feature is really cool," an Amazon customer who purchased the device says. "I am able to direct my Roomba to clean common areas with more frequency than say, my bedroom. The i4+ isn't a bumper car the way that other models were, and the cleaning pattern is very neat."

With its long-lasting battery and organized cleaning methods that have it attacking dirt and debris in rows, this vacuum is a great option that doesn't need a lot of input from you. Plus, its dual multi-surface rubber brushes designed to pick up pet hair without getting tangled make cleaning up more difficult messes a breeze.

You can get the iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO robot vacuum for $500 right now, which is 17% off its normal price of $600.

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $200 (27% off)



The iRobot Roomba 694 uses advanced sensors to move under furniture, around obstacles and along edges. It doesn't map your home but relies on its sensors, including a cliff detect feature, to avoid falling down stairs.

This vacuum is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges. The bestselling robovac is rated 4.3 stars.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer says. "I purchased [it] in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

This vacuum is currently $200, which is 27% off its normal price of $275.