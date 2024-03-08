See Caitlin Clark play today: How to watch the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Big Ten Tournament game

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes directs play against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the fourth quarter at Williams Arena on February 28, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Hawkeyes defeated the Golden Gophers 108-60. David Berding/Getty Images

Iowa Hawkeyes basketball star Caitlin Clark needs no introduction. The NCAA all-time scoring leader is now the most famous face in college hoops after toppling "Pistol" Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring record this past weekend. The 22-year-old student-athlete recently announced she'll forgo her last year of eligibility in favor of entering the 2024 WNBA Draft on April 15, 2024.

The Hawkeyes come into the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament as the No. 2 seed, allowing them to skip the first two rounds of the tournament and enter today's quarterfinals when the Hawkeyes face the Penn State Nittany Lions. Because the Big Ten Tournament is single elimination, today's could be Caitlin Clark's last-ever college basketball game. Keep reading for all the ways you can watch Caitlin Clark play today.

2024 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament: Dates and tournament details

The Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament is being played now through Sunday, March 10, 2024.

How to watch Caitlin Clark play today

Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Friday, March 8, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT). The game will air on the Big Ten Network (BTN).

How to watch Caitlin Clark play today without cable

While some cable packages include Big Ten Network, it's easy to watch the Iowa Hawkeyes play today if Big Ten Network isn't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all.

Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament schedule

Below is the schedule for the 2024 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament. While the first two rounds of the tournament are broadcast on Peacock, the remaining two rounds of the tournament air on Big Ten Network. The Big Ten Women's Basketball Championship game will air on CBS.

All times Eastern.

Wednesday, March 6 - First Round

Game 1: #12 Purdue vs. #13 Northwestern, 6:30 p.m. (Peacock)

Game 2: #11 Minnesota vs. #14 Rutgers, 25 minutes following Game 1 (Peacock)



Thursday, March 7 - Second Round

Game 3: #8 Maryland vs. #9 Illinois, 12:30 p.m. (BTN)

Game 4: #5 Nebraska vs. G1 Winner, 25 minutes following Game 3 (BTN)

Game 5: #7 Penn State vs. #10 Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.| BTN

Game 6: #6 Michigan vs. G2 Winner, 25 minutes following Game 5 (BTN)



Friday, March 8 - Quarterfinals

Game 7: #1 Ohio State vs. G3 Winner, 12:30 p.m. (BTN)

Game 8: #4 Michigan State vs. G4 Winner, 25 minutes following Game 7 (BTN)

Game 9: #2 Iowa vs. Penn State, 6:30 p.m. (BTN)

Game 10: #3 Indiana vs. G6 Winner, 25 minutes following Game 9 (BTN)



Saturday, March 9 - Semifinals

Game 11: G7 Winner vs. G8 Winner, 2:00 p.m. (BTN)

Game 12: G9 Winner vs. G10 Winner, 25 minutes following Game 11 (BTN)



Sunday, March 10 - Championship

Game 13: G11 Winner vs. G12 Winner, 12:00 p.m. (CBS)

How to watch the Big Ten Women's Basketball Championship game

The Big Ten Women's Championship game will be played on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. PT). The game will be broadcast live on CBS. In addition to the platforms featured above, you can stream the Big Ten Women's Basketball Championship game on Paramount+.

