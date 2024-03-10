How to watch today's Liverpool vs. Manchester City Premier League soccer match: Livestream options, starting time

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Liverpool vs. Manchester City Premier League soccer match will be played today. Watching the Premier League's top two teams square off is an excellent way to spend a Sunday.

If you want to see today's Liverpool vs. Manchester City Premier League match live, keep reading to find out when and how to watch or stream the game live.

How to watch the Liverpool vs. Manchester City Premier League soccer match

The Liverpool vs. Manchester City Premier League soccer match will be played on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 11:45 a.m. ET (8:45 a.m. PT). The match will be broadcast live on USA Network and streamed on the platforms featured below.

How to watch the Liverpool vs. Manchester City match without cable

While most cable packages include USA Network, it's easy to watch Premier League matches if USA Network isn't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

You can watch live Premier League matches airing on network TV on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to matches airing on NBC, the USA Network and CNB, as well as almost every NFL game next season. Packages include ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN, NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games, all without a cable subscription.

To watch the Premier League without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to the Premier League, you'll have access to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS matches. FuboTV Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial, though the live TV streamer is currently offering $20 off your first month.

Top features of Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

You can watch sporting events up to 72 hours after they air live with Fubo's lookback feature.

The Pro tier includes over 184 channels.

Fubo includes all the channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS.

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream live network-aired Premier League matches this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer also offers access to USA Network, NFL Network, local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all next season's top NFL matchups.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC affiliates (where available).

Sling TV also offers the live feed of Premier League matches airing live on CNBC and the USA Network.

You also get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can watch the Premier League and the NFL, MLB, NBA and more with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both NBC and the USA Network. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every match on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live 2024 NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including "NFL Total Access" and the Emmy-nominated show "Good Morning Football") and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 monthly.

Some Premier League matches are broadcast live on Peacock, while games aired on USA Network can be seen on Peacock the day after the live broadcast. The streaming service has plenty more live sports to offer, including Big Ten basketball and WWE wrestling (including formerly PPV-only events such as Wrestlemania). There are 80,000 hours worth of recorded content to watch as well, including hit movies and TV series such as "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation."

A Peacock subscription costs $6 per month. An annual plan is available for $60 per year. You can cancel anytime.

Top features of Peacock:

Peacock is the exclusive streaming service of the Premier League, which means you can watch all Premier League matches through the Peacock app. You can also access Premier League matches that broadcast live on NBC via Peacock shortly after the livestream ends. Premier League matches that are broadcast live on the USA Network will be available to watch on demand on Peacock the next day.



When does the 2023-24 Premier League season start and end?

The 2023-24 Premier League season runs from Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, through Sunday, May 19, 2024.

What teams are in the Premier League in 2024?

The Premier League consists of: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton, Burnley, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Liverpool, Luton Town, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.